Glen Ellen

Botanical garden offers SNAP card discounts

People who receive food assistance now can visit the Sonoma Botanical Garden for only $3, a discount of 75% off the regular admission price.

People need only to shop with a SNAP or Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card to receive the discount. Children under 12 are always free at the garden.

The discount is part of a nationwide initiative called Museums for All, aimed at making museums more accessible to more people. More than 850 institutions, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos and history museums, are participating in the effort, a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Association of Children’s Museums.

“Sonoma Botanical Garden is dedicated to finding ways to increase diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility as an organization,” Deputy Director Kate Rabuck said in a news release. “Just as we celebrate the biodiversity of Asia and California flora, we celebrate the diverse backgrounds of the local community. We want to share the Garden with everyone, and the Museums for All program is another step toward breaking down barriers to entry and bringing new voices into the Garden.”

Sonoma Botanical Garden features a 25-acre Asian woodland garden, 22 acres of California native oak savanna and a small cabernet vineyard. It includes easy hiking trails and picnic spots.

The garden is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Tuesdays. 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. For more information, call 707-996-3166 or email info@sonomabg.org.

Sebastopol

Shop for plants at Burbank’s Experimental Farm

You don’t have to wait for a special event to shop for plants at the place where one of the nation’s foremost horticulturists conducted most of his trials.

Luther Burbank’s Experimental Farm has a small nursery and is open daily. Payment is by the honor system. Payment envelopes are next to the small barn door to the right of the nursery. Slip the payment into the slot on the door. If you visit on Wednesdays, volunteers will be on hand with tips and more detailed information about the plants.

Wednesday visitors may also stop by Burbank’s cottage, which offers a variety of items related to the plant breeder, as well as jams made with fruit from the farm, tote bags, aprons and more. The farm is located at 7777 Bodega Ave.

