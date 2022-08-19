Dividing irises now will pay off in a spring wow

In the morning of what would be one of the hottest days of August, Jan Tolmasoff and her tiny team of two assistants at the Russian River Rose Co. engaged in a dusty late-summer ritual that will pay off in spectacular dividends next year.

It was really a harvest of sorts. The three women methodically pulled up clumps of irises, their blooms long past, and laid them on a table. They trimmed their strappy leaves and extraneous growth and separated out the little rhizomes that formed this year.

Jan Tolmasoff digs up an iris plant at Russian River Rose Company to separate the rhizomes and trim the leaves in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

These “babies,” as Tolmasoff calls them, will be labeled and sold while the original rhizome mom will go back into the picturesque display gardens of the nursery. There, she’ll overwinter before putting on another big show in the spring and producing more babies.

This task of pulling, trimming and separating started in the dog days of summer and continues into early autumn. It’s all part of keeping irises content and producing oodles of those audaciously beautiful blooms that almost take your breath away when they first appear after a dreary winter.

“When you do this, you have a happy iris. It’s going to bloom again,” Tolmasoff said.

A Mesmerizer Iris blooms at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

She is known as “Rosy Jan” for her insatiable love for the world’s favorite flower. There are nearly 700 garden roses at the nursery as well as production roses that her husband Michael distills into rose water and rose oil. But tucked among the roses are a multitude of frilly irises, perhaps as many as 200. When both are in bloom, it makes for a gobsmacking sight.

For the summer-dry, drought-prone North Coast, the iris is something of a perfect plant. While the native flowers many gardeners now embrace are attractive, an iris just looks more indulgent, more aristocratic. It’s a fancy-looking flower that is deceptively unfussy.

“They’re easy to grow (and) deer-resistant. They grow great in the hills. They’re very drought-resistant. Some are fragrant, and the foliage looks nice, even at this time of year. They look handsome, unlike daffodils that die down,” Tolmasoff said, singing their praises as she snipped off shoots of a freshly dug-up rhizome. In the background could be heard the faint treble beep of a hungry mockingbird nestled amid the Bulgarian Kazanlik roses the Tolmasoffs grow for their oil. A tiger swallowtail fluttered by.

Irises produce colors like blue and purple not found in roses, which makes them a great contrast for roses in the garden. They are spring bloomers but some, like roses, come back for a repeat bloom in the late summer and fall. They can live for years and every three years be divided and shared, either in your own garden or in the gardens of friends, family and neighbors.

Digging, separating and planting iris rhizomes is not hard to master, even for the beginning gardener. For those who want hands-on learning with an expert, Tolmasoff is offering classes Saturday and again on Aug. 27.

Iris plants with their leaves trimmed into an upside-down V-shape for replanting at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Participants will have a chance to dig up a clump and separate, groom and replant the old and newly harvested rhizomes. They can take home the rhizomes too small to sell.

“We call them buttons,” said Katie Ryan, who, along with her mother, Margaret Ryan, assists Tolmasoff with the annual process. “They take a little longer to grow, but they are just as rewarding.”

A heftier rhizome planted now should bloom next spring, but the tiny ones probably will take an extra year to produce flowers.

Vanity Irises ready for replanting for sale at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

How to dig, divide and plant

Tolmasoff said if you have an iris colony that appears overgrown, with a bare center and less flowering, dig up the entire clump. Rhizomes are planted shallow, so it’s not hard to get at them.

Separate the rhizomes into individuals and divide them into three groups. Keep three or more thumb-size rhizomes to replant. To share, keep all the other thumb-size rhizomes or those that are large with new leaf fans. Toss any damaged, already-flowered or too-small rhizomes.