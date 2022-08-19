Subscribe
Jan Tolmasoff divides lilac rhizomes from plants dug up at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Dividing irises now will pay off in a spring wow

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 19, 2022, 1:29PM
Updated 1 hour ago

In the morning of what would be one of the hottest days of August, Jan Tolmasoff and her tiny team of two assistants at the Russian River Rose Co. engaged in a dusty late-summer ritual that will pay off in spectacular dividends next year.

It was really a harvest of sorts. The three women methodically pulled up clumps of irises, their blooms long past, and laid them on a table. They trimmed their strappy leaves and extraneous growth and separated out the little rhizomes that formed this year.

Jan Tolmasoff digs up an iris plant at Russian River Rose Company to separate the rhizomes and trim the leaves in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Jan Tolmasoff digs up an iris plant at Russian River Rose Company to separate the rhizomes and trim the leaves in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

These “babies,” as Tolmasoff calls them, will be labeled and sold while the original rhizome mom will go back into the picturesque display gardens of the nursery. There, she’ll overwinter before putting on another big show in the spring and producing more babies.

This task of pulling, trimming and separating started in the dog days of summer and continues into early autumn. It’s all part of keeping irises content and producing oodles of those audaciously beautiful blooms that almost take your breath away when they first appear after a dreary winter.

“When you do this, you have a happy iris. It’s going to bloom again,” Tolmasoff said.

A Mesmerizer Iris blooms at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
A Mesmerizer Iris blooms at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

She is known as “Rosy Jan” for her insatiable love for the world’s favorite flower. There are nearly 700 garden roses at the nursery as well as production roses that her husband Michael distills into rose water and rose oil. But tucked among the roses are a multitude of frilly irises, perhaps as many as 200. When both are in bloom, it makes for a gobsmacking sight.

For the summer-dry, drought-prone North Coast, the iris is something of a perfect plant. While the native flowers many gardeners now embrace are attractive, an iris just looks more indulgent, more aristocratic. It’s a fancy-looking flower that is deceptively unfussy.

“They’re easy to grow (and) deer-resistant. They grow great in the hills. They’re very drought-resistant. Some are fragrant, and the foliage looks nice, even at this time of year. They look handsome, unlike daffodils that die down,” Tolmasoff said, singing their praises as she snipped off shoots of a freshly dug-up rhizome. In the background could be heard the faint treble beep of a hungry mockingbird nestled amid the Bulgarian Kazanlik roses the Tolmasoffs grow for their oil. A tiger swallowtail fluttered by.

Irises produce colors like blue and purple not found in roses, which makes them a great contrast for roses in the garden. They are spring bloomers but some, like roses, come back for a repeat bloom in the late summer and fall. They can live for years and every three years be divided and shared, either in your own garden or in the gardens of friends, family and neighbors.

Digging, separating and planting iris rhizomes is not hard to master, even for the beginning gardener. For those who want hands-on learning with an expert, Tolmasoff is offering classes Saturday and again on Aug. 27.

Iris plants with their leaves trimmed into an upside-down V-shape for replanting at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Iris plants with their leaves trimmed into an upside-down V-shape for replanting at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Participants will have a chance to dig up a clump and separate, groom and replant the old and newly harvested rhizomes. They can take home the rhizomes too small to sell.

“We call them buttons,” said Katie Ryan, who, along with her mother, Margaret Ryan, assists Tolmasoff with the annual process. “They take a little longer to grow, but they are just as rewarding.”

A heftier rhizome planted now should bloom next spring, but the tiny ones probably will take an extra year to produce flowers.

Vanity Irises ready for replanting for sale at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Vanity Irises ready for replanting for sale at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

How to dig, divide and plant

Tolmasoff said if you have an iris colony that appears overgrown, with a bare center and less flowering, dig up the entire clump. Rhizomes are planted shallow, so it’s not hard to get at them.

Separate the rhizomes into individuals and divide them into three groups. Keep three or more thumb-size rhizomes to replant. To share, keep all the other thumb-size rhizomes or those that are large with new leaf fans. Toss any damaged, already-flowered or too-small rhizomes.

Fill your garden with irises

You Can Dig It iris classes

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 20 and 27

Cost: $25

Where: 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg

Information and reservations: Russian-river-rose.com, 707-433-7455 and info@russian-river-rose.com

Santa Rosa Iris Society rhizome sale

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3

Cost: $5 per rhizome

Where: Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa

Information: santarosairis.org

Trim the ones you intend to keep by cutting the leaves into an upside-down V and the roots to a fistful length. Label each iris by writing on the center leaf with a Sharpie-type marker so you know what you have and can plant the same ones together.

The rhizome of an iris plant at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
The rhizome of an iris plant at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Prepare the soil for planting by loosening up 6 to 8 inches and adding 25 to 30% compost. If you have very sandy soil, add a little more compost. If you have heavy clay soil, also add some coarse sand to improve the drainage, said Anna Cadd, a national iris judge and hybridizer who has introduced many great irises, some of which are grown and sold at Russian River Rose Co. and through her Cadd’s Beehive Iris Garden in Healdsburg.

Cadd and Tolmasoff like to spade in a small handful of bone meal. Cadd also suggests throwing in a small handful of low-nitrogen fertilizer such as 5-10-10 or 10-10-10.

Plant the rhizome so the top is slightly exposed and the roots are spread out and facing down. They can get damaged by high heat.

Jan Tolmasoff cuts leaves of a lilac plant to prepare it for replanting at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Jan Tolmasoff cuts leaves of a lilac plant to prepare it for replanting at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Cover the rhizome with around a ½ inch of soil, but don’t cover the green leaves on the fan. Cadd said if you plant too deep and over the green leaves, it will rot.

Cadd recommends adding some alfalfa pellets to the soil around the rhizome before firming the soil, then finishing with “a little drink of water.”

Irises don’t need a lot of irrigation once they’re established. Water the newly planted rhizomes well at first. While the days remain dry, water them every seven to 10 days until the rains come, to help the new roots establish.

For tons of expert information about selecting and caring for irises, visit the American Iris Society website at iris.org.

For those just getting starting or who want to plant some irises, Tolmasoff has rhizomes for sale and is offering them at a discount to workshop participants.

An Earl of Essex Iris blooming at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
An Earl of Essex Iris blooming at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Iris Society sale

The Santa Rosa Iris Society is holding its annual rhizome sale Sept. 3, with rhizomes cut from the gardens of club members.

Cadd, president of the group, said the rhizomes for sale will be well-adapted to the local climate because they were cultivated in area gardens in Hopland, Petaluma, Sonoma, Guerneville and Healdsburg.

“They are tolerant to drought,” said Cadd, who has a doctorate in plant ecology.

Cadd said rhizomes bought in from colder and wetter parts of the country may not do as well and might need a year or two to acclimate.

Rows of iris plants for sale at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Rows of iris plants for sale at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“I have mine on the drip system,” she said. “With the drought in Healdsburg, I cannot water a lot. I water for maybe 20 minutes on a drip system once a week. Some of them are looking really good.”

In her native Poland, Cadd engaged in plant breeding, crossing wheat and rye. She came to Santa Rosa to visit an aunt and uncle and met David Cadd, whose family had raised irises on the same property in Healdsburg for several generations. The pair have introduced 104 new iris varieties and have garnered many awards.

“He was manic about iris,” she said of David. “He was always stopping people on the street and talking to them about irises. He just loved them. So I am still doing this in his memory.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com or at 707-521-5204.

