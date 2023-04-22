A surge in cava sales suggests those on a budget have figured out how to enjoy the cachet of Champagne without the price tag.

Produced in Spain, cavas are sparkling wines that undergo a second fermentation, like Champagne does. The flavor profile of cavas includes tart apple, brioche and citrus.

Cavas are a good option for budget-savvy bubbly because you can find tasty cavas for $20 a bottle. The reason cavas cost less is because the grapes are less expensive to grow, and the vineyard land in Spain is much less pricey than it is in Champagne, France.

Cava sales in 2022 reached a historic high, with 249 million bottles sold worldwide, according to the regulatory board D.O. (Designation of Origin) Cava.

Export sales accounted for 69% of cava’s total sales, and the United States was second in line, following Germany, for buying cava. Other countries with an uptick in cava sales include Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Another category of sparklers on the rise right now is Italian prosecco, according to Liz Paquette, head of insights for online alcohol retailer Drizly. Prosecco, which typically sells for $16 a bottle, is a budget-wise option especially compared to French Champagne, which average $57 a bottle, Paquette said in the Wall Street Journal.

Hailing from the Veneto region in northeastern Italy, prosecco is produced from an obscure grape known as Glera. Instead of undergoing a second fermentation in the bottle like Champagne, prosecco is produced from the charmat method, with its secondary fermentation in a large tank.

The fizzy bubbles in prosecco don’t last as long as the refined mousse of French Champagne does. But prosecco, at its best, has enticing aromas of tropical fruits, hazelnut and honeycomb. Flavors range from green apple and peach to almond and biscuit.

In 2022, prosecco sales made strides over Champagne, according to Drizly. Prosecco saw a 26% growth in market share from December 2021 to December 2022, while Champagne saw a 6% decrease in that period.

Many Champagne lovers opt for cava over prosecco because cava mirrors more of Champagne’s aromas and flavors, according to the online publication Wine Folly.

Cavas, especially those aged longer than the minimum requirement of nine months for traditional bottlings, offer full-bodied bubbly with notes of almond and baked apple. Many of these bottlings often break with Spanish tradition in using pinot noir and chardonnay grapes. (Typical Spanish grape varietals include Macabeo, Xarel-lo, Parellada and Subirat.)

But unfussy Champagne lovers, who like the yeasty and nutty aromas and flavors of these vintage cavas, fancy this modern take on cavas.

Here are a range of cavas to try:

Vins El Cep, 2017 Gelida Brut Gran Reserva Sparkling Catalonia, $22

1+1=3 NV Cygnus Albireo Brut Reserva Sparkling Cava, Catalonia, $20

Joan Sarda, NV Brut Reserva Sparkling Cava, Catalonia, $20

Muga, 2019 Conde De Haro Brut Reserva Sparkling (Cava) Catalonia, $30

Covides NV Ferriol Brut Sparkling (Cava) Catalonia, $17

