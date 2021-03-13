Don’t have much of a green thumb? Try growing toadflax

With the first warm days, spring flowers are beginning to bloom, bringing welcome color into our lives once again. Though many people love to use snapdragons in gardens, few are familiar with a snapdragon lookalike. Far daintier and easier to grow, it’s also a linaria, but it’s commonly called toadflax. The name comes from the way some observers thought the flowers resemble the faces of little toads and the fine textured foliage looks like flax leaves. The toad comparison requires some imagination.

The plants are upright and rarely flop on their plant neighbors. Some are densely branched with many flowering stems, while others are more strictly upright with fewer stems. All have small, fine leaves and are easy to mix with other plants. Linarias are flowering annual and perennial plants from the Mediterranean region, which has a climate similar to ours with cool, moist winters and warm, dry summers. Pollinator-friendly, deer-resistant, snail-resistant, devoid of fungal diseases like rust that plague snapdragons and extremely floriferous, linarias are an obliging group of plants to include in the garden. They also make good cut flowers as the blooms open progressively up the stems over time.

Each flower has a short nectar-filled spur which attracts pollinators like bees and butterflies. The “face” of the flower is often a contrasting (and to our eyes, very complimentary) color. It acts as a signal (and landing pad) to pollinators to show where they should land and access floral nectar.

One of the first spring flowers to bloom, sun-loving toadflax (Linaria marcoccana) from Morocco brings early season color into our gardens. Hardy annuals, they can be planted in September through October or early in spring, but ideally by March at the latest. So if you want to try growing them, do it now.

The seed germinates easily and plants bloom quickly, especially in spring. Fall-planted seedlings may start blooming as early as March. In warm areas, the flowers continue until June, and in cool coastal areas, they may bloom all summer. If the plant is cut back by about half when its flowers are mostly spent, it should flower a second time. Adding some compost and giving extra water at this time helps to prolong bloom. Annual linaria can be direct seeded or planted as transplants. They should seed themselves somewhat if flowers are allowed to mature.

There are a few selections and mixes available:

Seed mixes: Linaria ‘Fairy Bouquet Mix’ and ‘Northern Lights.’ Linaria ‘Fairy Mix’ is aptly named. The color range encompasses a multitude of small flowers in shades of magenta, pink, purple, pale yellow and white with cheerful white throats that together create a fairylike scene in spring. ‘Northern Lights’ mix has similar flowers with deeper-hued colors and is slightly larger, growing to about to 18 inches tall.

If you want separate colors, the Linaria maroccana Licilia series has much to offer. This delectable annual linaria series has very appealing colors. Licilia Azure,’ ‘Licilia Violet’ and ‘Lilicina Peach’ are available from seed catalogs and some nurseries. The violet color is particularly vibrant, but all colors combine well with other spring flowers.

Annual linarias combine well with other spring annuals like native wildflowers, violas, pansies and Iceland poppies.

Seed mixes and the Licilia series are available from the seed catalog Select Seeds and others.

Need a visual pick-me-up? Linaria reticulata ‘Flamenco’ may be the plant for you. With a multitude of flowering stems, it is only 1 foot by 1 foot and is a good candidate for a container (5-gallon or larger). Best of all, it has flamboyant fuchsia-pink-scarlet blooms with bright, showy yellow “faces,” is scented and is extremely cheerful. It is available through Annie’s Annuals and Perennials.

There are perennial linarias as well. Purple toadflax (Linaria purpurea) from Southern Italy is widely grown. Very upright in growth, to about 2 feet tall, it has ferny, whorled grey-blue foliage along plant stems and many showy spikes of small complementary pastel-hued flowers. It blooms most of the summer if spent blooms are cut back by two-thirds and compost is added. There are a few colors available: ‘Alba,’ a white linaria; ‘Canyon Went’ in pink or the species Linaria purpurea, a vibrant, almost translucent lilac purple. Individual flowers are small, but very profuse. Plants are not long-lived but perpetuate themselves through seeding. For native bee enthusiasts, this is a highly desirable plant, attracting many species.

Linaria triornithophora ‘Three Birds Flying’ (3 feet by 2 feet) is from Portugal and Spain. Triornithophora refers to the flower clusters of three to four that resemble three birds. Many people think the individual flowers look like parakeets. Highly showy, this linaria has larger flowers than other types. They are vibrant violet and have long, swoopy tails. Plants are well-branched.

Perennial linaria are frequently available from area nurseries.

