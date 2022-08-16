Don’t overlook tomatillos for salad, stew and salsa verde

One of our most underused vegetables is the tomatillo. True, it’s a basic ingredient in salsa verde and chile verde, but its acidic tang can brighten dishes across the culinary spectrum, too, not just Mexican cuisine.

A few razor-thin slices add brisk flavor to salads. When it’s green, the fruit’s sour tang enhances savory meats and especially fish. Add slices to stews and soups to brighten flavors. When ripe, tomatillos turn yellow-green, becoming mild and sweet with flavors of citrus and fig. At this stage, they are perfect for chutneys and adding to fruit preserves.

Tomatillo means little tomato in Spanish, but the fruit is only distantly related to the tomato. It’s a member of the genus physalis, a group of plants whose fruits are enclosed in papery husks. It’s closely related to the cape gooseberry, the Eastern roadside plant called the ground cherry and the ornamental garden annuals called Chinese lanterns.

If the papery husks aren’t removed, tomatillos will last for weeks in the fridge. If you know a grower and can buy a whole plant, hang it upside down in a cool, shady garage and enjoy the fruits for more than a month. They are easy to grow and very prolific, so you may avoid the vagaries of the marketplace by growing a few plants yourself.

Buying tomatillos in the markets has been dicey recently. In late July, at the Safeway on Calistoga Road, there were bags of Melissa’s brand tomatillos still in their husks and looking rather tired. At the Community Market in Santa Rosa, there were no tomatillos. Oliver’s in Windsor had a few bags of the same Melissa’s as Safeway.

Managers at the Glen Ellen Village Market and Sonoma Market in Sonoma said tomatillos were hard to come by in July, as the supply from Mexico dwindled. But they excepted that to change this month, as the California-grown late-summer crop to started to arrive.

In Mexico, there are more than 100 varieties of tomatillos sold at food stalls in a range of colors, sizes and flavors. But only a handful of varieties are sold in the U.S.

Tomatillos can be cooked. For recipes such as salsa verde and mole verde, they should be cooked before pureeing. You can boil them for 3 to 5 minutes, depending on their size, and they’ll soften in texture and flavor. Or roast them in their husks for 10 to 15 minutes in a 450-degree. oven, giving them a more concentrated flavor.

But be on the stingy side with cooking time. If they cook for too long, they can burst. When they’re cooked, let them cool, then remove the husks before pureeing. Or cook them as instructed in the salsa verde recipe below.

Tomatillos are nutritious. About three ounces — about one-third cup — give us one-third of our daily requirement of vitamin C, plus good amounts of magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.

For freshness, look for stiff papery husks that look tan or greenish-tan, rather than flaccid, wholly green husks. If they’re from Mexico, they may be farmed or simply gathered from the fields where they still grow wild. In California, almost all tomatillos are grown without pesticides.

This tangy sauce is a specialty of Michoacan on Mexico’s west coast, where many Mexican residents in Sonoma County come from. We’re glad they brought this useful sauce with them. It’s especially good as an accompaniment to grilled chicken, in tamales and enchiladas, in burritos, on tacos, with ocean fish like seared ahi and Chilean sea bass and as a sauce that enhances the meatiness and flavor of steak.

This is a basic recipe. Some add a little vinegar or turn up the heat to scorching by adding more hot peppers.

Easy Salsa Verde

Makes 3 cups

1 ½ pounds tomatillos

½ cup chopped white onion

2 cloves garlic, unpeeled

½ cup cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice

2 jalapeno or serrano peppers, stemmed, seeded and chopped

— Sea salt, to taste

Pre-heat the broiler and set the rack about 6 inches below the heating element.

Remove the husks from the tomatillos and rinse them well. Cut them in half and place them cut side down on a foil-lined baking sheet.

Add the garlic cloves to the baking sheet. Place under the broiler for about 5 to 7 minutes, until the tomatillo skins are lightly blackened.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let cool. Squeeze the garlic pulp out of their skins and into a blender, along with all the other ingredients except the salt. Pulse until the ingredients are finely chopped and mixed.

Cool, then season with salt, to taste. Spoon into 9 half-pint Mason jars or other small containers. Refrigerate one jar for current use, and freeze the rest.