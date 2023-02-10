It’s that month when desperate souls by the tens of millions grab for red rose bouquets. In fact, the cut-flower trade estimates that some $250 million worth of roses are sold to cover Valentine’s Day expectations.

But a dozen long stems is not the only way to say “I love you” with roses. Why not gift your honey with an entire rose bush with a name that ignites passion? A bouquet wilts after a week. A rose bush will provide beautiful blooms for your beloved for years to come.

“When you talk about naming things, it makes a huge difference in how people feel about it,” said Jan Tolmasoff of Russian River Rose Co. in Healdsburg. “Look at the name for Double Delight (roses), which conveys the fragrance and the beauty all in two words. The name of a rose expresses beautifully what it is and what people are feeling when they experience it.”

Every year, the big rose hybridizers release new versions, each with a carefully chosen name. Many roses have been named after famous people, from Princess Diana to Elizabeth Taylor. Others are fanciful or evocative of places, people and experiences.

Inevitably, some bear names that celebrate amour in its many expressions. They can range from the floribunda True Passion for a fevered heart, to the hybrid tea rose Sexy Rexy, for when you just don’t want to beat around the bush.

Heidi Mortensen, who manages rose portfolios and brands for Bloomables and Star Roses and Plants, said naming a rose is one of the most rewarding parts of her job, and one of the hardest.

“It starts by identifying the primary features and benefits of the rose. We then look at the current market and what is trending and try to accommodate,” she said. “All roses need to have a trademarked name for legal protection purposes, and finding an available name can be difficult.

“We use ‘series’ names paired with an adjective (pink, orange or moonlight) to tell one story with many different colors. Romantica Moonlight is a good example. Romantica is the series name (a plant that has similar features and benefits) with a high-petal-count rose from Meilland with deep fragrance. And Moonlight describes the color — pale yellow, like moonlight.”

Mortensen said Star Roses and Plants is moving away from naming roses after celebrities.

“We don’t want roses to create divisions, but rather bring people together. The rose is, of course, the national flower of our country and unity is something we all need right now,” she said.

Shakespeare’s Juliet said, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” but a rose with the right name might also add a little sizzle your sweetie won’t forget.

“If you name a rose something like Pretty Pink, that’s a nice name but no one is going to remember it,” Tolmasoff said.

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day or a special birthday, choose a plant with a name that poetically expresses your feelings. When it comes to the language of love, a rose bush could well ignite the heart as much or more than a paper valentine.

Gail Lee, co-president of the Redwood Empire Rose Society, said she even bought a few roses for herself in memory of her late husband and her love for him.

“One was Sunstruck, because he really liked being outdoors. It’s peach and beautiful when the sun hits it,” she said.

Check with local nurseries and garden centers and shop the names. Rose companies like Weeks (weeksroses.com), Star (starrosesandplants.com) and Jackson & Perkins (jacksonandperkins.com) feature extensive online catalogs to browse for rose names with a message that perfectly and poignantly conveys your passion in petals.

Here are some ideas:

Moonlight Romantica: This hybrid tea rose has a strong, sweet fragrance and produces continuous waves of light yellow flowers over a long season, from late spring to early fall. (Jackson & Perkins)

Crazy Love Sunbelt: A classic Grandiflora rose with enchanting multihued blooms. (Star Roses)

Beloved: In the language of flowers, nothing says true love and devotion like a red rose. This one is dark red and adorned with whorled petals atop long sturdy stems. It will offer beautiful blooms in the garden and cut flowers for indoor vases. (Jackson & Perkins)

Always and Forever: One to convey your undying love, this hybrid tea rose was a past Rose of the Year and produces long-stem red roses, a quintessential symbol of love and romance. (Jackson & Perkins)

Wedding Bells: Propose with this two-tone stunner with large, long-lasting fragrant blooms that make nice cut flowers. The rose bush has abundant shiny green foliage. (Star Roses)

Orchid Romance: For the sophisticated lover, there is this beauty with a strong citrus fragrance. It runs from medium to dark pink with undertones of lavender. (Star Roses)

Chrysler Imperial: So you can’t get him the real thing? What classic car lover could resist a rose with this name? It has a strong fragrance, makes for good cut flowers and is a repeat bloomer, a reminder of your enduring affection. (Star Roses)

Passionate Kisses: A floribunda that is always in bloom. (Star Roses)

Always and Forever: When you want them to know your love is undying, give this hybrid tea rose that produces classic long-stem roses in the quintessential red of Valentine’s Day. (Jackson & Perkins)

Staff Writer Meg McConahey can be reached at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.