Doughnuts with a side of Cambodia cuisine at Tan’s Donut in Santa Rosa

Summary: After closing for a remodel, this delightful doughnut shop also serves delicious, authentic Cambodian food — the savory somlor machu kreung is a must-try (as are the exquisite pastries).

When: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Chef Sophai Chey didn’t want to sell me somlor machu kreung, she admitted after I returned to her Santa Rosa restaurant several days later for a sit-down interview.

“In Cambodia, everyone eats it, but here, it’s only people who already know about it,” she said, showing me around the kitchen at her tidy little cafe at Guerneville and Fulton roads. “So we wondered, does she really want that food? Has she had that food before? Will it be OK?”

The answer is, yes, yes and heck yes, for the savory, sweet-and-sour soup stocked with beef tendon, lemongrass and pungent fermented anchovy. I have traveled across the southeast Asian region and have fallen in love with many such dishes celebrating the earthy flavors that range from sweet to briny to salty, freshened with fresh herbs and exotic spices.

More curious for me, however: why was I eating Cambodian food in a doughnut shop? Sophai and her husband, Van Chey, own Tan’s Donut, a casual cafe anchored by display cases brimming with daily-baked pastries of all kinds. They purchased the place in 2000 from the Tan family, who still own the two other Tan’s locations to the east in Santa Rosa.

Their doughnuts are some of the best anywhere, with giant apple fritters, buttermilk bars, chocolate eclairs, cake, crunch topped treats and so much more. But a few years ago, they added a few Vietnamese and Thai dishes to their lineup, luring customers with familiar pho, vermicelli bowls and pad Thai.

Eventually, they added a handful of Cambodian dishes, promoted mainly through word-of-mouth. Then, after shutting down for a while this past winter to remodel the dining room, they reopened in January with an expanded menu of Cambodian classics.

The Chey family doesn’t believe crullers and cha kreung satch moan (Cambodian lemongrass chicken stir-fry, $17.50) are popular combos in their homeland — they just thought, “we’ve got a big kitchen, why not.”

Their American-born daughter, Veronica Chey, didn’t quite get it, either. “But then I found a story about a guy in Long Beach who had a whole thing down there,” she said.

And yes, Cambodian-owned doughnut shops are a significant industry in the southern California city, boasting its own “Cambodia Town” neighborhood. One local restaurant, Koh Ruessei, does serve Cambodian and Thai food and shares space with a Latino bakery specializing in elaborate birthday and wedding cakes.

There are more stores across California, from Cambodian immigrants and their kids who run the lion’s share of the state’s independent doughnut shops, plus plenty of doughnut-Chinese-Vietnamese-Thai food combo restaurants (think Savor Vietnamese Cuisine on Montgomery Drive near Mission Boulevard or Yo Panda on Corporate Center Parkway at Sebastopol Road, both in Santa Rosa, and both owned by a Chey cousin).

Yet, the Cheys’ business is unique for our area.

“In Santa Rosa, we just don’t have Cambodian food,” Sophai said. “Some places say they have it, but it’s more Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese — they don’t know how to cook Cambodian correctly.”

When Sophai was a young girl, she watched her mother run a small roadside stand in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital.

“It was hard work and a struggle,” she recalled. “She didn’t have a license or anything, just cooked to support us kids. Poor people cannot afford beef or even lemongrass, so people could buy it just once in a while. Still, when I played games, I played cooking.”

She learned how to make Cambodian curry, flavored with rich pork blood, chile paste and crunchy bamboo, then tossed with vegetables, rice vermicelli and either tofu ($16), chicken ($17.50) or shrimp ($18.50).

She watched how beef stew came together with hunks of slow-braised beef tendon and flank, meatballs, carrots, onions, star anise, red chile, palm sugar and many other ingredients she keeps secret ($19.50). A touch of fish sauce adds a delightful sour bite to the long-simmered, soupy concoction you can soak up with rice, vermicelli or fresh-baked bread from the Tan’s oven.

And she made lok lak, a traditional salad platter of sliced beef, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and lettuce arranged like a wagon wheel ($18). The beef is marinated with soy sauce, oyster sauce, tomato sauce, sugar, fish sauce, ground black pepper and garlic, then wok-seared and served with a dipping sauce of lime, black pepper and prahok fermented fish paste.

Or maybe it’s not that recipe, exactly.

“For all my dishes, when I think about food, I just add things to make it taste even better,” Sophai said. “All my friends ask what I put in it, but I just rely on my own palate.”