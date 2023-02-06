Drag brunch at Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Resort dazzles crowd

Delilah Befierce graced a crowd of hootin' and hollerin’ people Sunday morning inside Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Resort.

Befierce was among four queens who dazzled brunch-goers with song and dance for a monthly Drag Brunch at the resort’s Vintage Space, 2777 Fourth St., — organized by THTR Productions, a theatre and production company in Sonoma County.

“I love supporting these queens who are hardworking and so talented,” Ken Urso, executive producer of the event, said. “I love how much love they feel from the crowds in Sonoma County.”

As it rained Sunday morning, deep house music from inside the Vintage Space made it an oasis for over 100 locals seeking glitz and glam. A disco ball hanging above dotted the groups of people with light as they sipped on Mimosas and Espresso martinis.

“When I say *uck! You say ‘you’!” Befierce, wearing an iridescent gown, said while strutting through the room.

Jen Hundley, 50, of Petaluma joined the festivities with friends of 15 years who’d gathered for an early “Galentine's Day” celebration Sunday. They toasted with glasses full of Mimosa.

“We’re celebrating time with girlfriends and time without kids!,” Hundley, who wore a headband with big hearts, said.

Drag brunch wows patrons at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa ⁦@NorthBayNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/viQDHUvWtY — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) February 6, 2023

Sunday’s sold-out brunch, hosted by San Francisco-based Befierce, calls on a monthly rotating cast of drag queens from San Francisco, Urso said.

A couple, Jennifer Schiff, 29, and Jahlial Simkins, 30, of Sonoma attended Sunday’s brunch to celebrate Schiff’s birthday. The sat prepared, with a stack of cash on their table, to tip the queens.

“We’re here to laugh and let loose,” Schiff said with a laugh.

The brunch attracts locals and people in cities as far as San Francisco and Sacramento of a range of people in their 20s and 80s attending the show, Urso said.

Sunday’s brunch made it the fourth event since its kick off in October 2022. It takes place every first Sunday of every month.

