Question: Your columns often recommend planting California native plants. Are there any drought-tolerant native ferns I can plant in my garden?

Answer: Ferns are a wonderful way to add interest to a shady spot in your garden. Their lacy green leaves might make you think they are fragile. But once established, ferns require minimal maintenance beyond watering and occasional pruning.

In California’s native forests you can see ferns in moist environments under trees, in deep canyons, on the banks of creeks and ponds or on the edges of rocks on north-facing slopes. You also can find ferns flourishing in oak woodlands, on low-elevation slopes and in full sun near the coast. Wherever you find them, please leave them in the wilderness and buy ferns for your garden from a reliable nursery.

What does drought-tolerant mean?

Because you ask about drought-tolerant ferns, let’s define “drought-tolerant.”

A drought is a prolonged period of abnormally low rainfall that causes widespread damage to crops or prevents their successful growth. A drought-tolerant plant can grow or thrive in spite of below-normal rainfall. To survive, it might go dormant, lose its leaves and look unattractive. So a drought-tolerant fern may dry out and look dead in the summer without water, but it turns green again with winter rains.

Unlike many other perennial plants, ferns sprout from underground stems called rhizomes. The fronds you see grow up from the top side of the rhizome, while roots grow down from under the rhizome to collect water and minerals. As a single fern grows, the rhizome may break and produce new fronds. Over time, this creates a colony of ferns.

In the spring, new fronds, called fiddleheads, unroll as they grow. A frond may live for one to three years before it withers, still attached to the rhizome. You can cut off the wilted fronds in the late winter or early spring.

The western sword fern, Polystichum munitum, is native to California and can tolerate dry conditions in Sonoma County. Its evergreen leathery fronds grow up to 4 feet tall, in clumps that are 2 feet wide. Mature specimens can produce from 75 to 100 fronds, with sword-shaped leaflets. Not only is it drought-tolerant, deer-resistant and good for erosion control, it can even take some sun.

Plant the western sword fern in a shady spot, preferably in loam, although it tolerates most soil types. You also can plant it outside in a container or keep it as a houseplant. It’s generally resistant to most insects and diseases. Once it’s established, water it once a week.

Another drought-tolerant, deer-resistant evergreen native fern is the giant chain fern, Woodwardia fimbriata, the largest fern in North America. In the redwood forests farther north, its arching fronds may grow up to 8 feet tall. But it will grow only 4 to 6 feet in a typical garden.

The giant chain fern grows best in composted, rich, well-drained acidic soil. Plant the rhizome in part shade, near a pond or fountain or on north-facing slopes, where it provides erosion control. In areas where fog is common, it can grow in sunny spots provided it has access to moisture.

Bury the root ball no deeper than 1 inch, with the top of the rhizome level even with the soil line. Keep it moist, but do not overwater. If your area is prone to hard frost, plant it in a container that you can bring inside to keep it from freezing. Cut back old fronds to the ground in late winter before the fiddleheads emerge.

For more information, see:

California native ferns: bit.ly/44plzhz

Cornell fern guide: bit.ly/3PeROf3

Fern care: bit.ly/3QWMmPc

Contributors to this week’s column were Karen Felker, Patricia Rosales and Rob Williams. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. You will receive answers to your questions either in this newspaper or from our Information Desk. You can contact the Information Desk directly at 707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu.