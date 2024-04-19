Petaluma Bounty plant and succulent sale

Petaluma’s community farm has plenty of starts to help you get started with your 2024 vegetable garden, including popular varieties like Sungold cherry tomatoes, Golden Marconi peppers, and Chandler strawberries.

Their sale April 20-21 will also feature Sonoma County Master Gardeners who will have succulents for sale and will be available to offer advice and answer questions.

The garden will be open 2 to 4 p.m. April 20 for customers who are immuno-compromised, mobility challenged or who are paying with CalFresh/EBT. CalFresh customers will also receive a 50% off discount.

The sale opens to the general public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 for veggie starts, herbs, flowers and succulents. All plants are sustainably grown with no synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.

Proceeds from the Plant Sale support Petaluma Bounty’s programs that provide healthy food to low-income families and seniors who otherwise could not afford it. The farm is at 55 Shasta Avenue, Petaluma. For more information visit petalumabounty.org.

Forestville

Santa Rosa Junior College Shone Farm

If you’ve never visited Santa Rosa Junior College’s 365-acre farm now is the time. The outdoor learning lab for students in the Agriculture/Natural Resources Department is holding a plant sale April 27 with hot weather veggie starts such as, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant and squash, as well as flowers, grasses and succulents.

The sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the farm, 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville.

For information visit shonefarm.santarosa.edu.

Santa Rosa

Earth Day Open House at Laguna Environmental Center

Stop by the Laguna Environmental Center from 1 to 3 p.m. April 20 to browse their garden and gallery. Guided garden tours will be at 1:15 and 2:15 p.m. Free. 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. Lagunafoundation.org.

Healdsburg Garden Club throws two plant sales

Club members have been preparing plants for two big sales. On April 20, they will have garden veggie starts and artful succulent containers for small gardens or decks. On May 11 they will open shop again with flower arrangements as well, in time for Mother’s Day.

Both events will be at from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. West Plaza Park on North Street next to the Farmers Market in Healdsburg.

Graton Community Club Spring Flower Show & Plant Sale

This historic community hub is celebrating more than a century of flower shows on April 20 with a plant sale, floral displays, live music, food, homemade crafts and a white elephant sale.

Gardeners can stock up on veggies, succulents, bee and butterfly plants, and other native plants.There will also be handmade novelties and recycled treasures, as well as garden art.

Lunch will be served both days between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., including coffee, tea and dessert. Cost is $15 for lunch but admission to the show is free. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. 8895 Graton Road, Graton.

The event supports scholarships for local Santa Rosa Junior College students and a capital campaign to preserve the historic clubhouse. For information call (707) 829-5314 or visit gratoncommunityclub.org.

Food for Thought plant sale

Vegetable starts, herbs, native plants and flowers will be available at this sale, which benefits Food for Thought, a longtime food pantry that supports people with serious illnesses and food insecurity. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20-21. 6550 Railroad Ave., Forestville. Learn more at fftfoodbank.org/plant-sale.

Harvest for the Hungry Garden

This is one of the most epic spring plant sales in the region with a huge selection of vegetable starts and flowering plants started from seed by volunteers for the garden, which raises food for the food insecure.

To manage the crowds that typically turn out for the April 27 event they are requiring reservations for the early hours of the sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It opens to drop-ins from 1 to 3 p.m. Reservations for early birds hoping for the best selection can be made at harvestgarden.org/plant-sale.

The website also includes the garden’s extensive list of plants for sale at 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For information you can also email HarvestGarden1717@gmail.com.

Petaluma Garden Club

Club members will have pretty much anything plant or plant adjacent you could want, from organically grown vegetable starts to perennials, annuals, container gardens, garden art, houseplants, tools and more, at their April 27 sale.

Master gardeners also will be available to offer advice. Club members recommend arriving early for the best selection and arriving late for the best deals.

Proceeds benefit the Petaluma Educational Foundation, SRJC scholarships and other local causes.

The sale takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1939 Castle Drive, Petaluma.

Bodega Bay

Coastal gardening with mostly natives

Gardening along the coast is not the same as inland areas. If you’re a coastal dweller the Sonoma County Master Gardeners are holding a free workshop April 28 designed just for you. They will offer tips on what to plant, what not to plant, how to plant and native plants that do well near the ocean. The class is free but registration is required at bit.ly/43GmmvZ or sonomaamg.ucanr.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the library talk. You can also register by contacting Tami at tlstolte@comcast.net. The class is 9-10:30 a.m. at 21301 Heron Drive in South Harbor, Bodega Bay.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School nursery is open this weekend

The student-supported nursery at Willowside School is welcoming plant shoppers for Earth Day April 20 with more than 4000 plants at bargain prices.

They have a wide variety of succulents, rainbow colors of geraniums, irises, and roses, California native plants like Fringe Cups, Pink flowering current, Rogers Red grapes, Goldenrod, Douglas iris, manzanitas, Artemisia and mounding Powis Castle. Drought tolerant plants like yellow African bush daisy, rockroses, Red Hot pokers, yarrow, butterfly bushes, Guara and many asters will also be available as well as herbs like lavender, rosemary, sage and mint. They have plants for shade, sun, clay soil, dry places, wet places and other habitats. The don’t have vegetable starts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine or Tuesdays by appointment between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Willowside at Hall roads, Santa Rosa.

