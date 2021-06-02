Earthy flavor of pan-roasted clams pairs well with riesling

The Dutton Goldfield, 2019 Chileno Valley Vineyards, Petaluma Gap Riesling ($30), our wine of the week, is a tempting summer quaffer. Aromas evoke citrus flowers, jasmine and honeysuckle warmed by the morning sun.

On first sip, you’ll notice bright citrus and a plush, creamy texture, suggestive of lemon curd and lemon bars. Mineral notes linger refreshingly until your next sip. As the wine warms, other fruit flavors, especially honeydew melon, mangosteen and Meyer lemon, reveal themselves coyly then slip away. The wine is a bit of a tease, in a good way.

At the table, you’ll enjoy this wine with Southeast Asian foods, especially bün with prawns, bahn mi and tangy pork larb, the national dish of Laos. It is lovely as an aperitif, accompanied by Marcona almonds and a semi-hard goat cheese such as Manchego. It also pairs well with most green vegetables, especially celery and cabbage, and is a fantastic match with most seafood, especially shellfish.

Today’s recipe combines the sweet, earthy succulence of clams with fresh ginger and lime, all which resonate beautifully with the wine’s core flavors.

Pan-roasted Clams with Shallots, Lime and Ginger

Serves 2 as a main course, 4 as a first course or appetizer

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 shallot, minced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

3 pounds Manila clams, smallest possible, rinsed

½ cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, from 1 to 2 limes

2 tablespoons butter

Hearth bread, in thick slices, hot

Pour the olive oil into a deep saute pan or saucepan set over medium-low heat, add the shallot and saute for 3 or 4 minutes, until it begins to soften. Add the ginger and saute 1 minute more, stirring gently all the while.

Increase the heat to high, add the clams and cook for 1 minute. Add the wine, cover the pan and cook for 3 ½ to 4 minutes, until you no longer hear the sound of the clams popping open. Uncover and cook until all the clams are fully open and the liquid is reduced to about ¼ cup.

Working quickly, use a slotted spoon to transfer the clams to individual bowls.

Tip the lime juice into the pan, add the butter and swirl the pan until the butter just melts. Spoon sauce over each portion and enjoy right away, with hearth bread along side for sopping up the juices.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com