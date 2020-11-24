Savor mac and cheese with this earthy grenache

Our Wine of the Week, Leo Steen 2018 Dry Creek Valley Provisor Vineyard Grenache ($36), is a sassy quaffer, with bright fruit, earthy herbs and a lush texture that resolves with invigorating acidity. The brightness of the fruit and the crispness of the acidity makes the wine a great partner with a wide range of dishes, including almost anything you’ll find on most Thanksgiving menus.

You’ll notice wild strawberry flavors along with juicy notes of cherry and plum, punctuated by white peppercorns, hints of cardamom and the tiniest suggestion of dried lavender.

The wine is excellent with roasted winter squash seasoned with a bit of butter, salt and black pepper. It is also a great choice with grilled eggplant, most root vegetables, cornbread dressing and, of course, turkey, especially succulent thigh meat. It’s lovely paired with such nutty cheeses as Cheddar, Gouda, Emmenthaler, Comté and Gruyere.

Today’s recipe is inspired by the times, which definitely call for comfort food and for the popular Southern tradition of having macaroni and cheese on the Thanksgiving table. It’s delicious enough that if you’re just one or two, you can make it the centerpiece, with sautéed spinach or chard and a big green salad alongside.

Macaroni and Cheese with Turkey Bacon

Serves 3 to 4

2 teaspoons Coleman’s dry mustard

2 teaspoons Tabasco sauce

3 tablespoons butter, cut into small cubes and chilled

5 or 6 slices turkey bacon

2 cups heavy cream

2 eggs, beaten

1½ pounds Cheddar cheese, medium or sharp, grated

12 ounces cavatappi, cooked al dente, drained and rinsed

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Put the dry mustard and the Tabasco sauce into a large bowl, whisk together until smooth and set aside for a few minutes to let the full flavor of the mustard develop.

Use a few cubes of butter to coat the inside of a medium ovenproof dish.

Cook the bacon until crisp, drain it on absorbent paper, chop or crumble it and set it aside.

Add the cream and eggs to the mustard mixture, whisk well and add about two-thirds of the cheese, the pasta and the bacon. Mix well.

Fold in the remaining cheese, salt to taste and add several generous turns of black pepper. At this point, do not overmix.

Tip the mixture into the baking dish and agitate the dish to spread it evenly. Spread the breadcrumbs over the top and dot with the remaining cubes of butter.

Cover the dish tightly with its lid or aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake until the breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 10 to 15 minutes more.

Remove from the oven and let rest for about 10 minutes before serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Mustard.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com