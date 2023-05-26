My husband and I spent all day Sunday planting a massive flower border designed to attract pollinators at a brewery.

Fortunately, we brought a 150-foot hose and watering wand with a round breaker-type nozzle to water everything after planting, as there was no hose available. The new flower border is on a drip system, but hand watering newly planted plants is important to minimize stress on them. It also helps them establish roots during the warm season.

I also watered all the very dry containers and programmed the battery timers for others that weren’t hooked up because of the lack of a simple two-way hose splitter. All were still set on last year’s high-summer schedule. So many simple parts and equipment were lacking, making the owner’s job to maintain and beautify the space far more work than it should have been, and preventing the containers from thriving.

The lack of simple and necessary infrastructure there led me to the subject for this column: Easy or hard? Having the right equipment can make a gardening task so much easier. I’ve broken it down to a few categories.

One small part

Sometimes just one small, inexpensive part is all that’s needed to make the whole system work better.

For irrigation systems at home, many of us make do without a needed part and instead water plants by hand or disconnect and reconnect hoses to water various areas, a laborious process.

Y-shaped splitters that attach to water faucets are handy. If you are using the faucet as a battery timer, you can have one side of the Y dedicated to this and the other to a hose. Four- and five-port spltters are available to put multiple battery timers on one faucet.

Additional Ys can be attached to them to fit the timers. They all have individual shut-offs, enabling easy control of each system.

Hoses are a universal frustration in gardening life. Heavy, kinking, refusing to coil, breaking plants, their sins are numerous.

But last year, I bought a 100-foot, ⅝-inch diameter fabric hose, and it falls into the best-thing-I’ve-spent-money-on department.

With the same connection fittings as a vinyl hose, fabric hoses are featherweight but sturdy. They coil easily and don’t kink. The better-quality hoses have brass or aluminum fittings.

Hoses are not designed for constant pressure, this one included, so make sure to open the end of the sprayer and turn the water off when you’re finished, to avoid popping the hose.

Another handy item is my rose/breaker-style round nozzle on the end of a watering wand. I use it to hand-water plants. The watering wand has a shut-off at the base, easily operated and adjusted with a thumb when watering.

This nozzle is designed to gently but effectively water plants and does not disturb soil. They are great for seedlings or plants in containers, or to water newly planted plants.

These round nozzles are used by professional nurseries. There are different types with specific size or number of holes for different types of watering. Hardware stores may have just one choice, and these usually work just fine. The most durable ones are aluminum. Dramm makes a number of sizes.

One more piece of equipment — electronic timers or battery timers. These take remembering to water out of the equation and allow for precise watering times. Battery timers are easy to install and program. They should last for a number of years. Many use 9-volt batteries. Remove the batteries at the end of the season.

Back to the brewery.

I noticed that the plants in the half-barrel planters looked anemic, besides being dry. The owner had fertilized them with feathermeal, an excellent, long-lasting all nitrogen fertilizer (12-0-0), but it wasn’t providing all the nutrients the plants needed.

Looking closer, I saw the potting soil had a very large portion of coir and was clearly not good quality.

Potting soil is an investment worth some research. Ask staff at hardware, farm supply and cannabis grow supply stores or a UC Master Gardener what bagged potting soil they recommend. I find the small California- or Oregon-based companies often make good-quality products.

Experts recommend mixing bagged potting soil in containers with about one-third soil. Sometimes soil is hard to come by. I often use compost instead, each year mixing in about ¼ compost with the potting soil.

Compost can have low nitrogen levels, so if you are growing annual plants like zinnias, marigolds or petunias, add organic fertilizer. One with feathermeal as an ingredient will need less frequent replenishing.

Refresh all containers each year with compost and fertilizer. Top containers with a half-inch of mulch or compost. This has a number of benefits. It minimizes evaporation, cools the soil and releases nutrients every time you water.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at katefrey@mac.com Instagram @americangardenschool