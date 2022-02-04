Easy tricks to transform your landscape

Early humans instinctively knew what kind of landscape they liked, one with a dense stand of trees and shrubs, so they could see without being seen. The view was out across open grasslands, so prey could be easily seen and predators could be spotted before they came close enough to pose a threat.

Modern humans still like that kind of landscape, as a visit to any suburban neighborhood proves. There’s the house, rising out of a thicket of dense foundation plantings, facing a nice lawn of high-maintenance grass.

But as satisfying as that kind of landscape may be to our ancient instincts, dinner no longer depends on catching a passing wildebeest and predatory lions have been replaced by FedEx package snatchers. In addition, lawns are thirsty and water is expensive and increasingly scarce. Foundation plantings are typically boring, especially when they’re all evergreens, which look the same in all seasons.

Finally, lawns take a lot of work. There’s mowing. There’s weeding — and if you use an herbicide to keep down the weeds, you may be endangering your kids, your pets and yourself. It’s time to think beyond the lawn.

Inspiration from nature

Landscapes don’t have to be extensive. Even a small lot can be landscaped to be interesting and inviting. A small backyard is a lovely place for a few raised beds; a semi-dwarf fruit tree or two; a fence decorated with low-maintenance roses, clematis or other flowering vine; and an outdoor barbecue and table and chairs.

Think about contrasts when choosing flowers and plants for your landscape. The broad-leaf canna lily, for example, would make a nice contrast with baby’s breath, with its small blossoms. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

This is a private space for you and your family, so make it homey and casual, comfy and cordial.

The side yards, if generous enough, and the front yard facing the public street is where a well-planned design can not only thrill you, but can be enjoyed by neighbors and passersby, too.

For landscaping ideas, notice the natural landscapes in our area. They are often clumps of oak and madrones interspersed with open, park-like areas. Go hunting for landscape ideas with a sketchpad and pen. What natural scenes appeal to you? Are rocks included? Keep it simple and you can bring home some ideas to include in your landscape makeover.

It’s not necessary to recreate what you thought was beautiful in nature, but just use that pretty scene as inspiration. Miniaturize it.

For instance, there are many pastures in Sonoma County where cattle have nibbled off low-hanging branches all to the same height above the ground. It gives the trees an interesting manicured effect. You could do that with a small clump of trees or shrubs at home.

Curved paths, rock groupings

There are some rules of thumb for designing a front yard. Instead of a straight path from the street to the front door, give the path three gentle curves: swing to the right, then to the left, then back to the right and end at the front steps.

Then use the one-third/two-thirds rule on the areas on either side of the curvy path. On one side, use a third of the space for a group planting of small trees, shrubs and perennials, placed in the background or partially in the foreground, with the rest of the space low and open: either ground covers like dead-nettle for shady areas or lilyturf for sunny spaces. Lay down weed barrier cloth and cover it with thick natural mulches like shredded bark, or patios of flagstones or pebbles.

On the other side of the path, fill two-thirds of the space with plantings and one-third with low-growing ground covers or mulches.

If you’re creating a group of large rocks in your landscape, apply the one-third/two-thirds rule vertically: bury the rocks so that either two-thirds of their bulk or one-third is buried underground. Make sure the bulkiest part of the rock is buried. This anchors the rocks to the ground and produces a solid and natural-looking effect.

If the rocks look barren, shovel topsoil on the group and wash the rocks gently with a hose. The soil will fill spaces between the rocks, and you can plant small-flowered perennials like alyssum maritimum in there for a charming effect.

Create visual interest

A primary objective in designing a landscape is to preserve visual interest so there’s always something surprising to look at.

Clematis or other flowering vines are an easy way to add charm to a fence in a small backyard. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

One way to do this is by using contrast. If a group of plants has very light-colored foliage, such as silvery-grey mugworts, give them a partner with dark foliage like black mondo grass. Big-leaf plants like canna lilies look best given a mist of baby’s breath in which to mingle.

If you are planting the slender-leaf Japanese forest grass, think about contrasting it with broad-leaf hostas. Both like shade and each compliments the other.

When making a passage of several flowering plants in the landscape, choose a major color for the featured plant’s flowers and then choose companions with subtle variations on that color — pink with red, violet with blue and yellow with orange.

Xeriscape plants, those that don’t need much water, can be beautiful as well as drought-tolerant. The pretty little white daisies of erigeron form masses of flowers even in our hot, dry summers. In fall, after months of no rain or water, you’d think that Zauschneria californica (the California fuchsia) would shrivel up and die, but that’s when it bursts out en masse with gorgeous bright red flowers.

As its flowering season fades and cold weather returns, rosemary covers itself with an amazing profusion of sweet little pale blue flowers as if in answer to Zauschneria’s coda to the hot colors of summer.

Finally, don’t be afraid to steal ideas from your neighbor’s landscaping. Shop the block for ideas. Some people might even share cuttings with you.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. He can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.