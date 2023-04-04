When you order sea bass at a restaurant or fish market, you’ll be buying one of many different kinds of fish. And it pays to know what you’re buying, so stick with me here.

Most sea bass sold in our West Coast markets is Chilean sea bass. Its scientific name is Dissostichus eleginoides. That’s not a very market-friendly name, however, and neither was its common name back in Chile: Patagonian toothfish.

So the name “Chilean sea bass” was invented by a fish wholesaler named Lee Lantz in 1977 and accepted as an alternative market name for Patagonian toothfish by the FDA in 1994. In 2013, the FDA allowed the name to be used for the Antarctic toothfish, too (scientific name: Dissostichus mawsoni).

Most of the fish now known as Chilean sea bass may be caught in Chilean waters. It may be one or another of the toothfish relatives — there’s no way to tell unless it’s labeled by its scientific name. Which it’s not.

While Chileans send us their toothfish, they prefer what they call corvina. But corvina is the family name for hundreds of species of large, pink-flesh fish mainly found in the Pacific Ocean, from Tierra del Fuego to San Francisco. Different types of corvina go by various names, such as speckled sea trout, kingfish and yes, sea bass.

Which brings us to the fish called white sea bass, known to fish scientists as Atractoscion nobilis. This choice type of corvina ranges thickly around Baja and enters its peak season in April. Local fisherfolk don’t see enough of them to make fishing for them profitable on the North Bay coast. “We see them once in a great while, but not very often,” a fishmonger at the Tides Wharf Wholesale Seafood told me. At Paisano Brothers Fisheries across Bodega harbor from The tides, a spokesperson said simply, “Nope.”

The fish departments at Sonoma Market in Sonoma and Oliver’s Markets’ four locations in Sonoma County only carry Chilean sea bass.

The Santa Rosa Seafood retail store at 946 Santa Rosa Ave. does carry fresh white sea bass. They are supplied from sources in San Diego and Santa Barbara. Check for availability by calling the store at 707-579-2085.

While the white sea bass is worth searching for, its name is a misnomer. It’s not really a sea bass. It’s one of about 270 species of either drumfish or croakers in the Scienidae family, specifically a croaker — the males make a croaking sound.

The flesh is firm and pink when raw, turning a creamy white as it’s cooked. The flavor is slightly sweet and mild, and it contains enough oil to give it a luscious mouthfeel.

One of the features of this fish is its ease of preparation, from ceviche to broiled steaks and everything in between. For more recipes for white sea bass than you’ll ever use in a lifetime, visit yummly.com/recipes/white-sea-bass. But here’s one that’s truly appealing:

White Sea bass with Orange-Mango Sauce

Makes 4 servings

White sea bass comes apart in meaty flakes just begging for a tropical sauce like this one. If you can’t find white sea bass, it also will work with Chilean sea bass. Some stores carry orange-mango juice blend, but you easily can make your own. Serve this with white jasmine rice.

4 white sea bass fillets

Sea salt and white pepper to taste

2 tablespoons canola oil

Zest of ½ orange plus its juice

1 cup mango chunks

½ cup white wine

2 teaspoons minced shallots

Unsalted butter as needed

Sliced scallions, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Season fillets with salt and pepper, to taste.

Heat an ovenproof saute pan to medium-high, add cooking oil and fillets and saute about 1 minute per side until both sides are lightly browned.

Place the pan in the heated oven. Cook for 13 to 15 minutes until fish is cooked through.

Zest ½ orange and squeeze out its juice, removing any seeds. Mash the mango.

Add the zest, orange juice, mango, wine and shallots to a saucepan heated to medium-high. Cook, stirring, until reduced to a syrup. Reduce heat to low.

Add butter 1 tablespoon at a time, whisking vigorously to achieve a silky texture. Don’t let it boil.

Drizzle sauce on a serving dish. Add fish and rice and drizzle rest of sauce on top. Garnish with sliced scallions. Serve hot.