Easy ways to use apples

The aroma of apples, of apple cider and of apple tarts is, to me, the aroma of fall.

Gravensteins have a short life and quickly soften if you don’t use them within a couple weeks. Most other apple varieties have a longer life. If stored properly — in a dark, cool pantry or buried in straw in a root cellar — some last nearly until the next Gravenstein harvest.

One of the best places to get apples is, of course, your local farmers market. To get apples directly from a farm, pick up a copy of the FarmTrails map or visit farmtrails.org, where you will find the Apple Trail, which includes more than two dozen apple-related businesses.

Hale’s Apple Farm (1526 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol) sells about 30 varieties of apples along with winter squashes of all shapes, sizes and colors. It’s open through the end of the month. I mention Hale’s because it’s readily accessible, on the main thoroughfare between Sebastopol and Forestville. There are many excellent farm stands with fall apples, too.

Here’s a versatile and easy sauce recipe that lets you add the apple flavor of fall to meat dishes and more.

Apple Cider & Vinegar Sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 cups apple juice, preferably local

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

½ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons butter

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon snipped chives or chopped Italian parsley

Pour 2 cups of the apple juice into a small saucepan, add the peppercorns and simmer over medium heat until the juice is reduced to about ⅓ to ½ cup, just enough to coat the bottom of the pan.

Add the remaining apple juice and the vinegar and reduce by ⅔, or about ¾ cup. Strain, discard the peppercorns and return to a clean pan. Add the butter and a pinch or two of salt, swirl until the butter is melted and remove from the heat. Stir in the chives or parsley.

Here are some suggested uses:

To use with pork tenderloin, roast the pork in the oven and brush it with the sauce a few times during the last 10 minutes or so of cooking. Slice the tenderloin and drizzle with the sauce. If you like, serve with sliced and sauteed apples.

Serve with roasted or sauteed chicken thighs, with spaghetti squash alongside. Drizzle sauce over both.

Top creamy polenta with sliced and sauteed apples. Drizzle with sauce just before serving for breakfast or as a side dish with a fall dinner.

Saute chicken livers or duck livers in a bit of olive oil until they are seared on the outside but rare on the inside. Serve over sauteed and sauteed apples and drizzle with the sauce.

This soup is not really a fruit soup. It’s multidimensional, with layers of savory flavor and hints of sweetness. The smoky elements bond with the apple and potato in a delightful way.

Spicy Apple Chowder

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons butter

4 sweet-tart apples, peeled, cored and chopped

2 russet potatoes, peeled and chopped

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ teaspoon chipotle powder, plus more, to taste

4 cups smoked stock, see Note

2 tablespoons crème fraîche or sour cream

2 tablespoons half-and-half

4 ounces smoked goat cheddar, smoked mozzarella or similar cheese, grated

2 tablespoons snipped chives

Melt the butter in a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the apples and potatoes and saute 3 to 4 minutes, until they just begin to soften and take on a bit of color. Season with salt, pepper and the chipotle powder.

Add the stock, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer until the apples and potatoes are fully tender, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the crème fraîche or sour cream and the half-and-half into a small bowl, mix well and set aside.

Remove the soup from the heat, let cool briefly and puree thoroughly with an immersion blender. Add the cheese and stir until it is melted. If the soup is too thick for you, thin with a bit more stock or water.

Taste and season with salt and several generous turns of black pepper.

To serve, ladle into warmed soup plates or bowls, drizzle some of the crème fraîche mixture over each portion, sprinkle chives on top and enjoy right away.

Note: If you have smoked chicken or a smoked duck carcass to make the stock with, do so. If you don’t have either on hand, simmer 6 to 8 cups of chicken stock with bones from two smoked ham hocks. You also can use ham bones if you happen to have them.

Lamb’s wool, named for the apples that take on a fluffy wool-like quality when baked and passed through a potato ricer, is a traditional Twelfth Night drink in Great Britain, where a bit is poured onto apple trees to ensure a good crop in the coming year. When nighttime temperatures cool, it makes a delicious warming drink. Kids love it, too (be sure to use sweet cider, not hard cider, if kids will be partaking). Adults can add a shot of bourbon, scotch or Calvados to their own servings, if they wish.

Lamb’s Wool

Makes 6 to 8 servings

8 apples

Boiling water

2 750-milliliter bottles apple cider (sweet or hard)

1 cup sugar

1 3-inch piece vanilla bean

1 2-inch piece ginger, cut into thin rounds and crushed

1 2-inch piece cinnamon

Whole nutmeg

¼ cup butter

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish, optional

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Set the apples in a baking dish with a lid, add enough boiling water to come ¼ inch up the sides of the dish, cover and bake until the apples are very tender, 25 to 45 minutes, depending on the variety.

Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, pour one bottle of cider into a large saucepan set over low heat. Add half the sugar, the vanilla bean, ginger, cinnamon and several gratings of fresh nutmeg. Slowly bring to a simmer and stir continuously until the sugar is dissolved. Cover and set aside to steep while the apples cook.

When the apples are cool, cut them in half crosswise and pass them through a potato ricer. If you do not have a ricer, peel the apples, cut them in half, remove their seed cores and pass them through a food mill fitted with its medium or large blade.

Remove the vanilla bean, the ginger and the cinnamon from the cider. Discard them or save them to make another batch of lamb’s wool.

Stir in the apple pulp, add the second bottle of cider and the butter and set over low heat. Taste and, if the mixture is not as sweet as you’d like, stir in the remaining half cup of sugar. When the mixture is heated through, remove from the heat, pour into a warmed pitcher and enjoy hot. Add a cinnamon stick to each portion, if you like.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.