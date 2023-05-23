Eat sea urchins for a good cause at upcoming Mendocino event

LITTLE RIVER

Celebrate sea urchins with dinner and sake

The sea urchin may be an invasive species, but it’s also a culinary delicacy known as uni, which means you can do your part for the fragile marine environment by dining on them during Mendocino County’s Urchin Festival. At this special dinner at 6 p.m. June 17 at the Little River Inn, guests will enjoy a cooking demonstration, along with a five-course uni-centric dinner artfully paired with sake. Tickets are $250 per person and can be purchased at urchinfest.com, along with add-on experiences such as tide-pooling and diving packages. Proceeds benefit Mendocino County Parks. 7751 Highway 1.

HEALDSBURG

Test oenology knowledge at Battle of the Blends

Think you’ve got what it takes to make an award-winning wine? The Battle of the Blends at Alexander Valley Vineyards is your time to shine. Participants at this event, held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 3, will team up, sample wines, then create their best blend. Winemaker Kevin Hall will lead them through the process and choose the ultimate champion. Each member of the winning team gets a magnum of Sin Zin, and the team’s name will be featured on the next vintage of Alexander Valley Vineyard’s Wine Club Reserve. Even if your team doesn’t win, you’ll still get a gourmet lunch and have a lot of fun. $135 tickets are available at bit.ly/3Wnht7a. 8644 Highway 128.

HEALDSBURG

Bacchus Landing Memorial Day celebration

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon of live music on the piazza at Bacchus Landing while sampling wines from seven small-production wineries from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. In addition to wines from Smith Story, Aldina Vineyards, Dot Wines and a few others, wood-fired pizzas will be available for purchase. Take time to enjoy one of the fun lawn games, like bocce, cornhole or giant Jenga. The Memorial Day weekend celebration is free and open to the public. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way.

HEALDSBURG

Explore Sonoma’s home for Rhones

If seeing syrah, grenache or viognier on a wine list makes you light up, then the Esprit du Rhone day in Dry Creek Valley will make you positively giddy. Explore these varietals and many others during an exclusive morning tasting from 9:30-11 a.m. June 17 at Trattore Farms. You’ll meet with winemakers from Trattore, Amphora, Frick and Mounts Family Winery to learn more about this unique range of wines and what makes the Dry Creek Valley so well-suited to grow them. $70 tickets ($35 for Wine Road Insiders) include wines paired with charcuterie and are available at bit.ly/459AMVE. 7878 Dry Creek Road.

HEALDSBURG

Golden hour on the green

Rodney Strong Vineyards will celebrate the spring season in style with an al fresco Steak and Cabernet Dinner complete with vineyard views, from 6-9 p.m. June 3. The evening starts with appetizers and a welcome wine, followed by a steak dinner with all the trimmings paired with Rodney Strong Reserve cabernet sauvignon and Symmetry wines. After dinner, watch the sunset as you enjoy the music of Los Boleros, Northern California’s Cuban/salsa band with Buena Vista Social Club vibes. Cap it all off with a glass of port and a cigar, if you desire, in the outdoor cigar lounge. Tickets are $165 per person and available at rodneystrong.com/events. 11455 Old Redwood Highway.