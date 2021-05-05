Eco-Friendly Garden Tour highlights inspiring gardens in Sonoma and Marin counties

The annual garden tour from the Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership is returning May 15, online again this year as it was in 2020 because of restrictions on gathering due to the coronavirus.

The Eco-Friendly Garden Tour is free and launches online 10 - 11 a.m. Register to see the tour at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour. The tour will be available to see online after May 15, too, for people who don’t register for the opening event.

The garden tour highlights inspiring gardens in Sonoma and Marin counties to promote sustainable, low-water-use landscaping practices and qualified Water Efficient Landscaper-certified professionals by featuring their own or client’s gardens.

Last year, participating garden owners submitted videos of their landscapes, highlighting favorite features such as native plants, rain water capture systems and use of recycled materials. This year, a professional videographer filmed the participating gardens to give viewers a high-definition experience as if they were exploring the gardens in person.

Send Home and Garden news at least three weeks in advance of an event to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.