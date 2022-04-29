Eco-friendly gardens must be not-so-friendly to wildfire

First came more frequent droughts, which forced homeowners to face a reckoning with their lawns, landscape shrubs and flowers that are gluttons for water.

Then came the deadly firestorms of 2017, and we were forced to rethink not only what we grow in our yards, but where we plant things and how we maintain them.

So when “eco-friendly” is used to describe a landscape, in recent years it’s come to mean more than just drought-tolerant and friendly-to-wildlife planting.

An eco-friendly landscape in the summer-dry North Bay should also be designed and maintained with wildfire in mind.

Landscape designer April Owens incorporated all these principles into a renewed landscape she created for Kent and Kelly Dellinger at their home on Bennett Ridge on the edge of Santa Rosa.

Some 100 homes were destroyed in the 2017 fires in the forested neighborhood overlooking Trione-Annadel State Park. Fire bypassed the Dellingers’ house but savaged many of their trees and shrubs.

The 2017 fires gave some homeowners a chance to re-imagine their yards for the 21st century, when the impacts of climate change are being felt more acutely. They can replace thirsty plants with plants that need little to no extra water once established, and that serve native wildlife. They can redesign around their homes to keep plants and trees that might ignite the house farther away.

The Dellingers’ landscape was one of eight that Owens designed for homes in the fire-ravaged neighborhood. It’s being featured on the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour, a unique sort of spring garden tour that aims to inspire and teach people how to make their landscapes more sustainable.

The annual event, put on by the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership, will be held online on May 14. Short, professionally produced videos have been created for each of the featured gardens scattered throughout Sonoma and Marin counties.

Viewers can watch the video tours at their own pace between 10 a.m. and noon on May 14 at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour. The videos will remain on the site after the “tour.” There will be a live online panel discussion at 1 p.m., with Owens and other specialists, that viewers can then join. No advance registration is needed to access the video tour, but to join the discussion, register for a link at bit.ly/3vTWsEz.

The fires that changed everything

As a designer, Owens works solely with native plants and has a keen interest in habit-friendly plants, which provide food or cover for insects and birds. With each project, she donates part of her payment to Habitat Corridor Project, a nonprofit that encourages property owners to make their landscapes havens and way stations for insects, butterflies and birds.

The year 2017 changed the local landscape profoundly. There was a renewed call for fire-resilient landscapes, but many struggled to understand how to achieve them.

In the months after the fires died down, Owens partnered with the Sonoma Ecology Center and Sonoma County Master Gardeners to create the Sonoma Resilient Landscapes Coalition. They set about researching and talking with fire professionals to understand wildfire and reduce its threat to homes.

“The three of us have been working for four years now, directly with fire professionals, to really get down to what does ‘fire-resilient’ really mean,” Owens said. “People say they know how to do this and they’re experts on fire-safe gardens, but they’re really just saying that. We just dove really deep into that whole world and what (plants) we really can use on that ‘zero to five.’”

The “zero to five” Owens is talking about is the critical zone around the immediate perimeter of a house, where flammable plants or structures like wooden decks can be a bridge for fire to enter and destroy a house.

The coalition concluded that there are no truly “fire-safe” plants. Various plant lists of approved plants are far less valuable in preventing or minimizing fire damage than proper placement of plants and good maintenance.

In the case of the Dellinger property, Owens allowed a grove of black oaks between the house and the road to remain. Many trees on the property ultimately didn’t survive the 2017 fire, but many did. Owens said the key to safety is “opening up” trees by pruning them up to reveal more limb structure and removing understory plants that can act as ladders to lift fire from the ground to the canopies of trees.

“This,” said Owens, gesturing toward the now-tidy stand of oaks and a single blooming dogwood among small mounds of plants, “is more what you want to see. They call it a shaded fuel break. You can have your trees. You just have to clean them up so it’s safer when a fire comes through. The key is slowing a fire down so fire crews can get on top of it.”