Subscribe

Eco-friendly gardens must be not-so-friendly to wildfire

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 29, 2022, 9:36AM

8 go-to plants for eco-friendly and fire-resistant landscapes

Salvia clevelandii (Cleveland’s sage)

Muhlenbergia rigens (deer grass)

Sphraelcea ambigua (apricot mallow)

Aster 'Pt St George' (groundcover aster)

Romneya coulterii (Matillija poppy)

Juncus patens (blue rush)

Fremontodendron ‘Ken Taylor’ (groundcover flannel bush)

Baccharis ‘Twin Peaks’ (ground cover coyote brush)

First came more frequent droughts, which forced homeowners to face a reckoning with their lawns, landscape shrubs and flowers that are gluttons for water.

Then came the deadly firestorms of 2017, and we were forced to rethink not only what we grow in our yards, but where we plant things and how we maintain them.

So when “eco-friendly” is used to describe a landscape, in recent years it’s come to mean more than just drought-tolerant and friendly-to-wildlife planting.

An eco-friendly landscape in the summer-dry North Bay should also be designed and maintained with wildfire in mind.

Landscape designer April Owens incorporated all these principles into a renewed landscape she created for Kent and Kelly Dellinger at their home on Bennett Ridge on the edge of Santa Rosa.

Some 100 homes were destroyed in the 2017 fires in the forested neighborhood overlooking Trione-Annadel State Park. Fire bypassed the Dellingers’ house but savaged many of their trees and shrubs.

The 2017 fires gave some homeowners a chance to re-imagine their yards for the 21st century, when the impacts of climate change are being felt more acutely. They can replace thirsty plants with plants that need little to no extra water once established, and that serve native wildlife. They can redesign around their homes to keep plants and trees that might ignite the house farther away.

The Dellingers’ landscape was one of eight that Owens designed for homes in the fire-ravaged neighborhood. It’s being featured on the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour, a unique sort of spring garden tour that aims to inspire and teach people how to make their landscapes more sustainable.

The annual event, put on by the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership, will be held online on May 14. Short, professionally produced videos have been created for each of the featured gardens scattered throughout Sonoma and Marin counties.

Viewers can watch the video tours at their own pace between 10 a.m. and noon on May 14 at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour. The videos will remain on the site after the “tour.” There will be a live online panel discussion at 1 p.m., with Owens and other specialists, that viewers can then join. No advance registration is needed to access the video tour, but to join the discussion, register for a link at bit.ly/3vTWsEz.

The fires that changed everything

As a designer, Owens works solely with native plants and has a keen interest in habit-friendly plants, which provide food or cover for insects and birds. With each project, she donates part of her payment to Habitat Corridor Project, a nonprofit that encourages property owners to make their landscapes havens and way stations for insects, butterflies and birds.

The year 2017 changed the local landscape profoundly. There was a renewed call for fire-resilient landscapes, but many struggled to understand how to achieve them.

In the months after the fires died down, Owens partnered with the Sonoma Ecology Center and Sonoma County Master Gardeners to create the Sonoma Resilient Landscapes Coalition. They set about researching and talking with fire professionals to understand wildfire and reduce its threat to homes.

“The three of us have been working for four years now, directly with fire professionals, to really get down to what does ‘fire-resilient’ really mean,” Owens said. “People say they know how to do this and they’re experts on fire-safe gardens, but they’re really just saying that. We just dove really deep into that whole world and what (plants) we really can use on that ‘zero to five.’”

The “zero to five” Owens is talking about is the critical zone around the immediate perimeter of a house, where flammable plants or structures like wooden decks can be a bridge for fire to enter and destroy a house.

The coalition concluded that there are no truly “fire-safe” plants. Various plant lists of approved plants are far less valuable in preventing or minimizing fire damage than proper placement of plants and good maintenance.

In the case of the Dellinger property, Owens allowed a grove of black oaks between the house and the road to remain. Many trees on the property ultimately didn’t survive the 2017 fire, but many did. Owens said the key to safety is “opening up” trees by pruning them up to reveal more limb structure and removing understory plants that can act as ladders to lift fire from the ground to the canopies of trees.

“This,” said Owens, gesturing toward the now-tidy stand of oaks and a single blooming dogwood among small mounds of plants, “is more what you want to see. They call it a shaded fuel break. You can have your trees. You just have to clean them up so it’s safer when a fire comes through. The key is slowing a fire down so fire crews can get on top of it.”

8 go-to plants for eco-friendly and fire-resistant landscapes

Salvia clevelandii (Cleveland’s sage)

Muhlenbergia rigens (deer grass)

Sphraelcea ambigua (apricot mallow)

Aster 'Pt St George' (groundcover aster)

Romneya coulterii (Matillija poppy)

Juncus patens (blue rush)

Fremontodendron ‘Ken Taylor’ (groundcover flannel bush)

Baccharis ‘Twin Peaks’ (ground cover coyote brush)

A new look

Before the fire, Owens said the oak grove was covered with scraggly plants like woody rosemary (a bad idea) and ivy. One of the first things she did was remove those, at great effort because there was so much of it and it was so entrenched.

Within the first 5 feet from the house, she placed attractive gravel, omitting the kinds of shrubbery that can lead to a house burning. In the strip just beyond — the 5-feet-to-30 feet zone — she planted a soft native turf called bentgrass. In April it is has grown to tall fronds that can be mowed back. It adds some softness and greenery. It’s also a resilient grass.

The Dellingers didn’t water the bentgrass during the pandemic. It did turn brown, but it didn’t die. It grew back green when the rains came.

Owens also replaced a wooden bridge to the front entry with a nonflammable concrete bridge stamped to mimic wood.

On the far right corner of the front of the house, Owens incorporated a new flagstone seating area. Stonework is a good fire break and is particularly valuable so near the house. But the Dellingers also use the seating area frequently. It’s a warm spot protected from winds and has been a nice space for socializing during the pandemic.

A backyard for birds, bees

In the back of the house, in a space with lush views of Trione Annadel, Owens created a garden that is friendly to critters and but not accommodating to fire.

Between the composite decking and the garden is a swath of more bentgrass. Rock walls made with stones recovered from the property provide a border to the garden and a firebreak.

The garden itself is laid out with islands of plants. Clustering and then creating spaces between those clusters reduces the potential fireload if wildfire should again move through the ridge, she said. She makes each island of plants about 15 feet long and 6 feet wide.

“You can put some shrubs in there, but mostly you want low-ground cover perennials in the 5- to 15- (foot zone). We will usually put in one or two coffeeberries in the island for height” she said.

One of her favorite native and habitat garden plants is Cleveland sage, an aromatic native sage with tubular lavender to dark-purple flowers that hummingbirds love.

“Another plant I love to use is apricot mallow. It is such a neat color,” she said of the petite coral blooms. “It’s an easy, low-water-use plant and it’s a really different color to use in the garden.”

Another key feature of a resilient landscape is water.

Owens made a swale through the center of the garden to capture rainwater before it runs off. That allows it to soak into the soil. And in a dry climate where it doesn’t rain often, it’s nice to see a swale filled with water in winter and spring. She planted around it juncus and deer grass that waves gently in a breeze.

Owens also is a big fan of native manzanita. And while some sources suggest it’s not good in a high fire-risk area, she maintains that the key is proper and frequent pruning to keep its structure open. Other plants, like deer grass, should be cut back in winter to prevent them from getting woody, which makes them more flammable.

For mulch, Owens prefers less than 2 inches of arbor mulch, which is primarily composted tree trimmings. While fire professionals say it can smolder and catch fire, it’s less likely to do so if it is not applied too thickly, Owens said. The composted wood chips help keep the soil cooler and retain moisture longer. It also helps feed the soil and keeps weeds down.

She said one of the best things you can do to make your landscape more resilient is to maintain it. That means cutting back in winter and limbing and trimming trees. Don’t feel you must cut down a healthy tree just because it’s close to the house.

“You want to open it up and, especially near your chimney and vents, you want to clear it to 10 feet above the roof,” she said. “And during fire season, maintenance is key. Keep leaves off the roof.”

Some of the design ideas and principles featured in the gardens on the Eco-Friendly tour may appear at odds with the gardens of lawn and border shurbs many people are familiar with, and that at one time were the standards of beauty. But with time, like with any movement, that will change and tastes will catch up, Ownes said.

“We have droughts and we have fires,” Owens said. “This is how we have to think now.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette