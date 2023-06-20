Mercury, 2019 The Dark Side, Alexander Valley, 14.1%, $59, 4 stars. Weighted to black fruit, this syrah-based red blend has generous fruit of blackberry, black cherry and plum. It has savory notes in the mix and rides on an undercurrent of spice. Racy.

Gary Farrell, 2021 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 13.9%, $50, 4 stars. Buoyed by crisp acid, this complex pinot has aromas and flavors of red raspberry, black raspberry and cranberry. Elegant and refreshing, this pinot finishes crisp.

Eco Terreno, 2019 Cuvee Tierra Red Wine, Alexander Valley, 14.2%, $27, 4 stars. A tasty red blend of black cherry, black raspberry and a hint of plum. Savory notes and an undercurrent of black pepper. Juicy, with a lingering finish.

What people would find most surprising about Mark Lyon’s winemaking is that he’s completely involved in the entire marathon of the process, from the vineyard to the cellar.

“I’m 100% in control of grape growing through to winemaking,” explained the vintner/winemaker of Sonoma’s Eco Terreno. “I’m there during pruning time and throughout harvest. And with winemaking, I’m there from harvest through bottling.”

Lyon crafted our wine of the week winner — the Eco Terreno, 2019 Cuvee Tierra Red Wine, Alexander Valley, at $27. It’s an impressive, budget-savvy Bordeaux blend with aromas and flavors of black cherry and black raspberry, plus savory notes and an undercurrent of black pepper. It’s juicy, with a lingering finish.

The Press Democrat had a blind tasting of wines crafted by winemakers who identify as LGBTQ+, in celebration of Pride Month, June 1 -30. In addition to Lyon’s Bordeaux red blend, the flight included red wines crafted by Theresa Heredia, director of winemaking at Healdsburg’s Gary Farrell; Jerome Chery, winemaker of Sebastopol’s Fog Crest Vineyard; and Brad Beard, owner/winemaker of Geyserville’s Mercury Wine.

Lyon said he first revealed he was gay to the wine industry in 2005. He was director of winemaking at Sonoma’s Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery at the time; the winery staff and leadership supported him 100%, he said.

“I had some trepidation, but the positive response was overwhelmingly supportive,” Lyon said. “I was an early pioneer as an out vintner. Keep in mind, nearly all vintners at that point were not coming out publicly. They felt (maybe still true today) that there is more downside than upside. ... Things have changed for the better, with more acceptance of LGBTQ+ and gay marriage.”

Lyon began his wine odyssey when he went on a trip to Europe at age 16. The wines of Italy completely changed his aspirations. He decided his true calling was not to be a doctor but rather to follow his palate and become a vintner. He ultimately studied wine growing and winemaking at UC Davis.

Now 67, Lyon is immersed in his boutique brand, Eco Terreno, a Spanish phrase that means “ecology of the land.” His first harvest with this brand was in 2012, and in 2014 Lyon converted his conventionally farmed vineyards to organic and biodynamic farming. Today Lyon produces up to 6,000 cases a year, a range of reds and whites that include Bordeaux red blends, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay.

“My belief is that younger generations will champion more organic wine-growing and winemaking techniques,” Lyon said.

Expect to see more blends on the market, the vintner added, to compensate for the caprice of climate change.

“I expect there will be more red and white blends as the climate starts heating up,” Lyon said. “Diversity (of grapes) in the vineyards helps immensely to mitigate climate change. We noticed that our malbec and petit verdot held up their color during the heat in early September 2022. One cannot just have one clone with one variety anymore for your brand and vineyard.”

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.