Edible and ornamental bulbs to plant this fall

The days are growing shorter, the nights cooler. It must be time for fall planting.

In the edible garden, October is the month for planting garlic and shallots. They won’t be harvested until next summer, but you’ll be surprised at how large your shallots will grow in a rich soil with regular watering.

There’s a variety of sweet onion called Texas 1015-Y. The name stands for “plant this yellow onion on Oct. 15 in Texas.” You can plant it mid-month here in California, but it won’t do much growing until January when the days start getting longer.

October’s a good time to plant Chinese vegetables for stir-fries, soups and rice dishes during the winter months. A mild, delicious all-purpose variety of leafy greens is Tah Tsai Tatsoi, sold by Territorial Seed Co. of Oregon (TerritorialSeed.com). It forms small rosettes of dark green, nutritious leaves that can be used like salad greens or cooked; it’s similar to bok choy. Sow seed this month in a garden bed and start harvesting when the rosettes are just a few inches across. Territorial also carries packets of garden mustards — spicy greens that give winter salads an echo of summer’s heat.

Flowers

On the ornamental side, do you have a sunny area between 250 and 500 square feet that’s kind of blah? Eden Brothers (edenbrothers.com) sells a quarter-pound sack of “Coastal California Wildflower Seed Mix” for a little over $10. The seed is 50% annuals like Baby Blue Eyes, Clarkias and Tidy Tips and 50% perennials like Hounds Tongue and California Poppies. Just scratch up the soil a little with a steel-tine rake, cast the seed and water them in. Winter rains will do the rest. The result has a mile-high wow factor.

If we’re talking about October planting of ornamentals, we need to look closely at the many types of spring-flowering bulbs that go into the ground this month. Daffodils (the common name for plants in the genus Narcissus) are easy. Deer don’t eat them and even gophers avoid them. Plant them in drifts on a bank and they’ll return year after year as an early introduction to the new growing season. But not all bulbs are like daffodils. Some very worthy bulbs for our gardens have idiosyncrasies you need to be aware of for good, reliable results.

For instance, did you know that many common flower bulbs, especially tulips, need a steady period of cold before planting to be able to produce a fine stand of flowers? Wide temperature swings prevent tulips from developing strong roots. So if you buy your bulbs now, store them in the refrigerator for at least 10 weeks but no more than 14 weeks (never in the freezer). Avoid planting bulbs in pots if you want them to thrive through several years. The constant temperature swings bulbs encounter in sunlit pots will degrade them after a decent first flowering.

Tulips also like a neutral soil with a pH of 6.5 to 7.0. Commercial composts usually fall within this pH range, so amend your tulip bed with compost. Plant your bulbs two to three times as deep as the bulb is tall. With tulips, that’s about 6 to 8 inches deep. But that rule is general for all spring-flowering bulbs.

Have your planting bed ready (that means gopher protection, too, since gophers love nothing more than a juicy tulip bulb) and plant immediately after you take the bulbs from the fridge. Don’t allow them to sit in direct sunlight. If they warm up, that will compromise the beneficial effect of the chilling. The tulip bed will perform best if you choose a site in partial shade here in our Mediterranean climate.

After planting, cover the bed with about 2 inches of a light mulch, such as shredded leaves, to suppress weeds and keep the soil cool.

If you want to dispense with the chore of pre-chilling your bulbs, be aware that species tulips still have the wild genes to make them less finicky. Tulipa dasystemon, for instance, is very reliable without the mollycoddling the hybrids often require.

What to plant

If you’d like to plant spring bulbs that are comfortable in our climate and don’t require prechilling, here’s a list of the best, aside from tulips. You can see photos of all these bulbing ornamentals at johnscheepers.com and many of them at hollandbulbfarms.com. Both of these companies import their bulbs from Holland, and Scheepers guarantees top quality and size of its bulbs.

Allium: A genus of ornamental onions that form big, colorful balls atop high stems

Amaryllis: Winter-blooming relatives in many colors of our familiar Naked Ladies

Anemone blanda: The “windflower” of ancient Greece; pretty little stars

Brodiaea: A genus native to the Pacific Northwest with violet- to white-striped petals

Calla: Big leaves and very colorful flowers with a hot, tropical look

Freesia: Pretty blooms are just the beginning. Scented like heaven

Geranium tuberosum: Roots of this true geranium are bulblets.

Giant anemone: Fancy and colorful flowers on tall stems

Ipheion: Charming pink-to-blue starry-petalled flowers on small plants

Iris reticulata: Modest iris blossoms on thin, hardy stems. Thrive in poor soil

Ixiolirion: Low-growing starbursts of deep violet to blue-violet flowers in spring

Leucojum: Hangs out white bells with scalloped edges, each with a dot of green.

Lilium: Lilies come in myriad colors and shapes, showing centuries of breeding work.

Narcissi: Daffodils, paperwhites and jonquils are all in this genus and all beautiful.

Ornithogalum: Known as the Star of Bethlehem, it carries a multitude of small stars.

Oxalis: Wild species grow in our redwood forests and our flowerpots. Cultivated varieties are more colorful and less invasive.

Ranunculus: Related to buttercups, these big fluffy flowers show wide color variation.

Scilla peruviana: Extra-large, blue-violet flower spikes are right at home in our climate.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.