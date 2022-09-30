Village Bistro pop-up at Meritage Resort and Spa serves Instagram-worthy eats

Never have I seen such fancy deviled eggs.

The snowy white orbs are crowned in tight swirls of filigree yolk mixed with “oeuf mayo” and mustard, then finished with finely minced herbs, sun-dried tomato and breadcrumbs ($12). The platter is then decorated with leafy microgreens and multicolor flowers. It’s edible Instagram.

This and all the other dishes I enjoyed at the new Village Bistro in Napa were more impressive than what I had expected from a pop-up at The Meritage Resort and Spa. Dinner is served only Friday through Sunday, and unless the management team changes its mind (which I hope they do), the restaurant will close Jan. 8.

Clearly, a lot of thought went into this concept, especially for a temporary idea. The French cuisine holds its own against other local fine-dining restaurants, brimming with dramatic presentations and excellent flavors, all presented in an elegant setting. Walls are lined with backlit shelves of wine and candles. A bar glitters with liquors of all kinds. Dark wood and stone accents lend a castle feel, and chandeliers cast a romantic glow.

The vision, we’re told, came from the resort’s director of culinary experience, Chef Vincent Lesage, and was inspired by his French-born grandmother. The pop-up is a creative way to use the space vacated by the Foley Food & Wine Society tasting room in The Village at Vista Collina, a retail and event center across the drive from the main resort.

When was the last time I started a meal with an elegant cocktail, like a real grown-up? I don’t even care that much for bourbon, but the Bistro Vieux Carre looked so luscious being delivered to another table that I ordered one. Crafted with Chicken Cock bourbon, Martell cognac and Bénédictine, it’s slightly sweet but herbal, and the martini glass is garnished with caramelized orange rounds and inky dark maraschino cherries ($18).

Food and Beverage Manager Maria Villalpando also has compiled a list of more than 100 wines, including a 2018 Hundred Acre Cabernet Sauvigno, Napa Valley ($1,200, yes, really), and many French selections like a 2019 Vocoret Chablis ($18 glass, $74 bottle).

Executive Chef Jose Mejia and Chef de Cuisine Carlo Narabal execute Lesage’s Gallic classics nearly flawlessly. Never have I seen such a beautiful niçoise salad as this one. It reads simply on the menu: tuna, potato, green beans, black olive, lemon and olive oil dressing ($21). But that tuna is sashimi grade ahi golden seared and sliced to expose its ruby flesh. Those al dente sliced potatoes are coated in minced fresh herbs. Green beans bend and snap when you bite them, and eggs are boiled to have a perfect creamy yolk. Dig among the mixed lettuces and find California-style surprises of paper-thin watermelon radish, juicy cherry tomatoes and flowers.

There is good French onion soup ($18), plus a nice charcuterie plate with the expected salumi, cheeses, crackers, housemade jam, assorted fruit and veggies and star of the plate, a slab of housemade chunky pâté ($26). There’s beef tartare, too, traditional with Dijon vinaigrette, shallots, cornichon and Little Gem lettuce ($22), plus warm pain au levain (French-style sourdough, $7) waiting to be smothered with beurre de barrate (churned and cultured French butter I could eat by the spoonful). Like many of the dishes here, all these starters are shareable size, satisfying for two diners.

In many restaurants, appetizers outshine entrees (the thinking being that diners get more creative trying small plates and crave more familiar comfort with large plates). This kitchen, though, goes all out with the main courses, adding jazzy touches like sorrel and trout roe to the pan-seared salmon ($35) or morel and pea stew to the roasted organic half chicken ($38).

I’ve been enjoying a lot of gnocchi appearing on many menus lately — some light and pillowy, some dense and crisp-edged — and it’s one of my current favorite food trends. For a best in class, order Village Bistro’s Parisian gnocchi. The dumplings are both pillowy and crisped here and there, bathed in thick creamy spring onion puree and nestled with crispy artichoke hearts, carrots, pea pods, pea tendrils, fresh leaf herbs and those signature flowers ($29). Here’s another great Instagram shot — the chef sent my group’s serving out in a bright red Staub enameled cast-iron pot shaped like a tomato.

Another Staub pot holds bouillabaisse, the black iron vessel cleverly set with a metal basket on one side to hold grilled country bread away from the rich tomato fish broth that will make it soggy. It’s a mussel pot, I learn. Indeed, the stew includes mussels, oysters, shrimp, a hunk of fish slathered in saffron cream and a meaty langostine ($37).

Of course a French bistro has to have steak frites, just like an American eatery must have a burger. This version is top-notch, the thick-sliced Akaushi (American wagyu) New York strip grilled rare as requested, sprinkled in flaky sea salt and napped with béarnaise sauce alongside a pile of handcut fries sprinkled in Parmesan ($45).

I’m goofy for profiteroles, those pastries that excel in their simplicity. So digging into these housemade sweet puffs stuffed with vanilla ice cream and ladled in chocolate sauce ($12) makes me very happy at the end of an already very pleasing meal.

The profiteroles are not photogenic. There are no flowers, no gold leaf, no fancy flair. But my friends and I eat them so quickly there wouldn’t have been time for an Instagram shot, anyway.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.