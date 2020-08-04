Eggplant is a flavorful addition to summer soups, salads

Unlike winter crops, many summer foods require little, if any, preparation.

We can enjoy apples, apricots, peaches, plums, nectarines and tomatoes the moment they're picked. Melons simply need to be sliced. Chiles take just a little attention, and zucchini is delicious both raw and sautéed for a couple of minutes. Fresh basil, summer’s signature herb, should never be cooked.

Yet one summer crop must be transformed by heat to be edible. Nature is wise — raw eggplant contains chemical compounds that can cause digestive upset, but most of us know raw eggplant just doesn’t taste good. Once cooked, it’s versatile, nutritious and, if prepared and seasoned well, delicious.

Whether sliced and fried or grilled, eggplant is tasty on sandwiches with tomatoes and roasted peppers. Without the bread, it's wonderful topped with whole-milk yogurt, hummus, salsa verde, tomato salsa, chermoula or pesto. It can be grilled or roasted, puréed and combined with tahini, garlic and lemon for baba ganoush. It is also very popular in Asian cuisines.

Eggplant is essential to ratatouille and, if you’re feeling ambitious, moussaka, a Greek dish that includes eggplant, ground lamb, tomatoes, garlic, onions, cheese, fresh herbs and creamy béchamel sauce. Made well, moussaka is the epitome of eggplant’s culinary achievements.

Mixx, a restaurant once located where Jackson’s Bar and Oven is now, had an extraordinary version they offered only occasionally. As I write about it, I can taste the layered flavors and delightful textures, which I am trying to recreate in my kitchen. Once I’ve perfected it, I will share it in this column.

For now, here are several favorite ways to enjoy a member of the nightshade family that is often reviled, likely because those who hate it never had it at its best. Bad eggplant Parmigiana has turned many an otherwise adventurous eater against it. But it’s the cook and the recipe that are the problem, not the lowly and beautiful eggplant.

There are many varieties of eggplant, from tiny green and white ones not much bigger than a pearl to the enormous blackish-purple eggplants we see in most supermarkets. In between, there are tiny lavender, purple, orange, red, green and striped eggplants; long thin eggplants in various shades of purple and white eggplants about the size of an actual hen’s egg, to name a few of the world’s varieties. Today’s recipes are for the larger ones, often known as Black Beauty.

The secret to making this luscious soup successfully is to be sure the eggplant is completely tender before you purée it.

Roasted Eggplant Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 pounds large eggplant

⅓ cup olive oil

Kosher salt

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

8 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

Black pepper in a mill

4 tablespoons minced, fresh Italian parsley or thinly sliced spearmint

Black olive tapenade, Italian salsa verde, chermoula, chimichurri or fresh tomato salsa

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise. Brush the cut surface of each piece with a little olive oil, place on a baking sheet, season with salt and roast in the oven until tender, about 25 to 45 minutes, depending on their size. Remove them from the oven, cool, peel the skin and cut into medium dice.

Set a heavy soup pot or deep skillet over medium heat, add the remaining olive oil and sauté the onion until it is soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic, sauté 2 minutes more and season with salt. Stir in the eggplant, add the stock and 1 cup of water and simmer gently for 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat, let cool for about 10 minutes and purée with an immersion blender. Add water to thin the soup to your preferred consistency. Taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper. Stir in the parsley.

Heat through if needed, ladle into soup plates, top with your condiment of choice and enjoy right away.

This dish is both easy and really good, the sort of thing you can prepare at the last minute or hours beforehand and dazzle everyone at the table. You may, if you prefer, cut the eggplant into rounds instead of lengthwise slices. I prefer slices, though perhaps for no reason other than habit and familiarity. The main consideration is to slice them thickly enough. For variations, see the suggestions at the end of the recipe.

Eggplant with Salsa Verde and Whipped Feta

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Whipped Feta, recipe follows

Olive oil

2 large eggplants

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 bunch fresh Italian parsley, stems removed

2 large garlic cloves, minced

Zest of 2 lemons

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste