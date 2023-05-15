There is something so lovely about our wine of the week, Laurel Glen Vineyard, 2019 Counterpoint Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma Mountain, Sonoma County ($60). It’s a beautifully focused wine; the varietal expression is true and easily identifiable. But there’s something else going on as well — a distinct taste of place, i.e. terroir, and a bit of magic.

Fruit flavors are bright and engaging, with suggestions of pomegranate, black plum, Bing cherry and black raspberry. You’ll notice bursts of allspice, black pepper, licorice root and tobacco and, at the outer edges of your palate, a pleasing hint of minerality. It is a beautiful expression of its appellation, Sonoma Mountain.

The easy pairing is, of course, red meat. Enjoyed with beef, bison, lamb or venison cooked rare, the wine will not disappoint. But if you dig a bit deeper to other options, you will be pleasantly surprised. The wine is excellent with root vegetables and slow-cooked pasta sauces such as Bolognese. Braised meats, especially beef shanks, lamb shanks and short ribs, are great companions, too.

The wine is also outstanding with chickpeas, black olives and eggplant, which together form the inspiration for today’s rustic and portable pairing, a sandwich that includes all three ingredients. Soppressata takes the sandwich over the top but vegetarians and vegans can omit it and still have an outstanding dish that urges the wine to blossom into its full self.

Eggplant Sandwiches with Hummus & Tapenade

Makes 2 sandwiches

Hummus, preferably homemade, recipe follows

1 eggplant

Olive oil

2 panini or ciabatta rolls or 4 slices sourdough hearth bread

2 ounces thinly sliced soppressata, optional

1 handful small-leaf arugula

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons black olive tapenade

Make the hummus and set it aside.

Set a ridged pan over medium-high heat.

With the eggplant held upright, make two cuts about ¼-inch thick to remove some of the skin. Cut the remaining eggplant into 4 lengthwise slices.

Brush the eggplant slices all over with a little olive oil. When the pan is very hot, grill the eggplant until golden brown but not burned, turn and grill until completely tender.

Toast the bread lightly and set it on a clean work surface. Slather with hummus.

Fold each slice of soppressata, if using, in half and in half again, leaving it light and loose. Arrange, overlapping each slice with the next, over 2 pieces of bread. Top with arugula and season with salt and pepper.

Carefully spread the tapenade over the hummus on the other pieces of bread, set on top of the arugula, cut in half and enjoy right away or wrap tightly in wax paper to enjoy later. The sandwiches will keep well for a few hours.

Hummus

Makes about 1 ½ cups

1 14-ounce can chick peas, drained

8 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

⅓ cup raw sesame tahini, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon chipotle powder or ground dried serranos

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Kosher salt

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Put the chick peas, garlic cloves, tahini, chipotle powder and cumin into the work bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Add ¼ cup water and pulse several times, until the chick peas are reduced nearly to a puree. Season generously with salt, add the lemon juice and pulse several more times. Scrape the sides of the bowl, taste, correct for salt and pulse again, until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Transfer to a bowl or glass jar, cover and let rest at least 15 minutes before using.

Hummus will keep, covered and refrigerated, for about a week.