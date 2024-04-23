When news of the death of Eleanor Coppola broke earlier this month, I found myself thinking of an elaborate Italian dish, one I’ve known as gudene.

Think of it as spaghetti marinara with meatballs, sausages, and rolled up pig skin.

I’d searched old and new Sicilian cookbooks, hunting for a recipe – or even a mention – of a dish that had become inextricably linked with both “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II.”

A friend, who enjoyed this elaborate pasta production on Sundays while growing up in New England, and I made it one rainy afternoon, using a recipe he and his older sister cobbled together from memory. During long cooking times, we watched the films.

Fast forward several years, to when I was working on a book about tomatoes and the recipe would be in it. I thought to myself about how much fun it would be to serve the dish to the director of the films.

Could I find a way to make that happen? Apparently, I could.

About six months after the idea first occurred to me, I was in the kitchen of a mutual friend, stirring the sauce, when Francis and Eleanor Coppola walked in.

Francis introduced himself, took the spoon out of my hand, pushed it deep into the pot, and pulled out one of the rolls that I call “gudene.”

“Cotenne!” he exclaimed, and then described his mother’s version, which includes hard-boiled eggs and raisins, after asking me about how I had filled the rolls.

There were just five of us for dinner. Before the gudene, we enjoyed Sicilian orange salad and Tuscan white bean soup drizzled with the best olive oil I could find and droplets of true balsamic vinegar, the kind that comes in a special bottle, with a special seal, and a hefty price tag.

Bill Traverso helped me select the wines.

I don’t recall the sparkler we had with the salad but the Gary Farrell Allen Vineyard Pinot Noir, a wine Gary himself made long before he sold his winery, was a delight with the soup.

Wild Hog Zinfandel went beautifully with the gudene and Francis seemed to love it

At the end of the evening, Francis put both hands flat on the table, looked at me, and said, “Ya did good, kid!”

After that evening, I ran into Eleanor here and there in the North Bay, at the DiRosa Center for Contemporary Art, the St. Helena Farmers Market, and, eventually, at Coppola Winery.

She always radiated warmth, with eyes that twinkled with quiet curiosity. Although I saw her alone or with women friends countless times, I rarely saw Francis without her by his side.

One day at lunch a few years ago at the Coppola estate, we were sitting outside at picnic tables when Eleanor arrived, with a friend or two.

“No wonder my marriage works,” Francis said to no one in particular, “I never know where she is!”

His eyes twinkled, too, and he radiated love.

Venera’s Gudene (aka Spaghetti Marinara with Meatballs, Sausages, and Cotenne) Makes 10-12 Servings Do not try to make this dish quickly or you’ll become frustrated before you’re half done. Begin late morning or early afternoon and don’t rush. If the sauce and gudene cook longer than 4 hours, no problem. It is not until you begin to cook the pasta that timing becomes an issue. You can even start the process one day and finish it the next. “Cotenne” means pig skin in Italian. For the cotenne 2 sheets of pork skin, trimmed and cut into 2 rectangles, each about 6-inches by 8-inches Kosher salt Black pepper in a mill 1 garlic bulb, cloves separated, peeled, crushed, and minced Zest of 2 lemons, grated 1 small bunch Italian parsley, large stems removed, chopped ½ cup pine nuts (see Note below) Kitchen twine Olive oil For the sauce 1 onion, cut into small dice 8 whole garlic cloves, peeled Kosher salt Black pepper in a mill 3 28-ounce cans crushed or diced tomatoes 2 6-ounce cans tomato paste 2 teaspoons dried basil 2 teaspoons dried oregano ½-1 teaspoon red pepper flakes For meatballs and sausage 1 pound ground beef ¾ pound ground pork ¾ cup fresh bread crumbs, lightly toasted ¾ cup (3 ounces) grated dried Pecorino-Romano 1 bunch Italian parsley, large stems removed, chopped 5 garlic cloves, crushed and minced 4 eggs, lightly beaten Kosher salt Black pepper in a mill Olive oil 2 pounds (about 8) hot Italian sausages To finish 2 pounds thin spaghetti (spaghettini) Kosher salt Red pepper flakes Parmigiano-Reggiano, in one piece Set the pork skins fat side up on a work surface. Use a very sharp knife to trim the fat until it is no more than 1/4-inch thick. Turn the skins over, so that the fat is face down, and season with salt and pepper. Spread minced garlic over both skins, followed by lemon zest and parsley. Scatter pine nuts on top. Cut two pieces of twine, each about 36-inches long. Roll up one pork skin as tightly as possible. Set a string under one end, pull the string over the skin and tie it tightly; cross the the two ends of the string over to make an “x” about 2 inches from the first knot and tie again; continue until the entire pork skin is securely tied. Repeat with the second skin. Pour a little olive oil into a large heavy pot at least 6 inches deep set over medium heat and when it is hot, add the pork skin rolls. Cook, turning frequently, until they are evenly browned all over. Use tongs to transfer to a plate; set aside. Next, make the sauce. Put the onion into the pan with the drippings from the pork rolls and cook until soft and fragrant, about 12 to 15 minutes. Add the whole garlic cloves and brown them evenly all over. Use tongs to transfer the garlic to the plate with the pork skin rolls. Season the onion generously with salt and pepper. Add the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and 3 cups of water. Add the dried basil, oregano and red pepper flakes. Increase the heat to high and bring the tomato mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to very low, use tongs to return the pork rolls to the pot, and simmer very slowly for 4 hours. While the sauce is cooking, make the meatballs. Mix together the beef, pork, bread crumbs, cheese, salt, pepper, parsley, garlic and eggs. Divide the mixture into 10 even portions. Shape each portion into flat rectangles; they should look more like hamburger patties made for a baguette than meatballs. Pour a little olive oil into a large heavy sauté pan set over medium heat and when it is hot brown the “meatballs” on both sides; work in batches, transferring the browned meatballs to a plate. When all of the meatballs have been browned, brown the sausages, pricking each one to allow excess fat to drain into the pan. Transfer the sausages to the plate with the meatballs. After the sauce and pork rolls have been cooking for about 3 ¼ hours, carefully add the sausage to the pot. After the sausage has been added, set the meatballs very carefully into the pot. Cook, covered, for 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and keep covered. Fill a very large pot two-thirds full with water, add 3 tablespoons kosher salt, and bring to a rolling oil over high heat. Quickly add the pasta and stir vigorously with a pasta fork or long wooden spoon until the water returns to a boil. Stir every two to three minutes until the pasta is done. To judge doneness, begin to taste the pasta about 60 seconds before the package instructions suggest it will be done. If it is too firm, cook 60 seconds more and taste again. Continue until the pasta is tender but has a bit of resistance at its core. Warm a large rimmed serving platter or wide bowl and a smaller platter. Drain the pasta but do not rinse it. Transfer the pasta to the large platter or bowl, add 2 or 3 ladles of sauce and toss gently so that all of the pasta is coated with the sauce. Add several more ladles of sauce to the pasta but do not toss it. Use tongs or a large flat spoon to carefully transfer the meatballs from the sauce to the smaller platter. Use tongs to transfer the sausages to the same platter. Set the pork skin rolls on a work surface and use a sharp paring knife or kitchen shears to snip the twine. Cut the rolls into 1-inch slices and arrange them over the pasta. Have toothpicks at hand and insert them into any pork skin rolls that start to unwind. Pour the remaining sauce into a bowl or pitcher. Set the two platters and the bowl or pitcher of sauce in the center of the table set red pepper flakes, cheese, and a grater alongside. Enjoy right away. Note: Most pine nuts these days are from China, which are problematic for certain people. They can cause a condition called “pine mouth,” a persistent bitter metal taste that develops a day or two after eating Chinese pine nuts. It can last days, weeks, and even months. Try to find Italian pine nuts. Korean pine nuts are safe, too.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@lmicheleannajordan.