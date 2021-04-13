Enjoy a chicken-apple curry with this Chardonnay

Chicken-Apple Curry enhances the MacRostie 2019 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay (ALICE ANTONY/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Our Wine of the Week, MacRostie 2019 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($25), is a beauty, with a delicacy and subtlety not frequently found in California chardonnays. There’s a brightness in the first sip and an appealing acidity suggestive of lemon. It is soft but not fat and shows a pleasing, flinty quality at the edges of the palate. This is a wine people who think they don’t like the varietal will enjoy.

There are subtle tropical notes in the wine, but they don’t dominate. Hints of white pineapple mingled with little bursts of vanilla tease and then vanish, as a crisp lingering finish carries just a hint of mango. I notice a hint of sweet apple, too, in the aromas and on the palate.

This is an excellent wine for spring, as its delicacy mirrors the season’s gentle unfolding. Fettuccine Alfredo is an excellent match; if you happen to have some English peas, toss in a handful to heighten the pairing. Roasted carrots, sweet potatoes, golden beets and parsnips also flatter this wine. You’ll enjoy it with simple roasted chicken, seared scallops, sautéed butterfish and grilled tofu served over micro greens with a sherry vinaigrette.

For today’s dish, I’ve used the wine’s subtlety as a guide. Because it’s so beautifully balanced and shows a sophisticated restraint, an Indian curry makes a wonderful match, provided it is not too hot.

Chicken-Apple Curry

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 tablespoons coconut oil or butter

8 chicken thighs, boned and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

2 sweet-tart apples, peeled, cored and cut into small dice

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 yellow onions, cut into small dice

6 garlic cloves, minced

2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

¾ teaspoon turmeric

2 cardamom pods, cracked open

2 tablespoons tomato paste

Pinch of cayenne

1 cup chicken broth or stock

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Steamed rice, preferably jasmine or basmati

Mild chutney of choice

1 cup whole milk yogurt, stirred

Heat the fat in a large sauté pan set over medium heat, add the chicken and sauté until it loses its raw look, about 5 minutes. Add the apples and sauté 2 minutes more.

Add the lemon juice, stir and season with salt and pepper. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the chicken and apples to a bowl, leaving behind the pan juices.

Add the onions to the pan, lower the heat and cook gently until soft and fragrant, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric and cardamom. Cook and stir for 4 minutes. Add the tomato paste and pinch of cayenne, cook for 1 minute and stir in the chicken broth or stock and heat through.

Return the chicken and apples to the pan, cover and simmer very gently until the chicken is just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Stir in the cream, heat through, taste and correct the seasoning as needed.

Remove from the heat and let rest for 5 minutes.

Put the rice onto a serving platter. Spoon the curry over and around it, top with the cilantro and enjoy right away, with chutney and yogurt alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.