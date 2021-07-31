Enjoying nature doesn't always come naturally. Don’t let that stop you

A few years ago, I won a pair of very good plastic binoculars at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland, Fla., for identifying the most types of animal poop. (I'll be handing out autographs later.) My point is, you can't sweep a contest like that and be a nature-phobe.

I was starting to feel like one, though. Like most people, I had a multi-pack of trauma in 2020, and in October, I hit a major depression that included not wanting to go outside my Central Florida home at all, when outside was the only safe place to go. In 2020, the United States minted 8.1 million more hikers and 7.9 million more campers than in 2019, according to an Outdoor Foundation study, and it had nearly 3 million new tennis players, according to the Physical Activity Council. I wasn't among them.

Nature has been shown to reduce stress, increase cognitive function and improve our health. Just watching nature documentaries has been linked to better body image.

But what if you're no good at nature?

Not everyone wants to skydive or climb mountains before they die, especially not right before, with no segue between “Woohoo!” and “Uh-oh.”

If you've had a bad experience at the beach or in a blizzard, that could put you off that aspect of the natural world. Some people didn't grow up with mountains, trees, lakes, snow or other natural phenomena, and they can find them unnerving, no matter how much they would like to enjoy them. I never went into the woods as a kid, and, as an adult, I've seen too many horror movies to find them calming. Also, when narrators of true-crime shows start a sentence with, “In a wooded area . ,” it doesn't mean they're going to picnic.

I'm also pretty sure the best way to pitch a tent is into a metal donation box.

“Most people live in cities and don't grow up with an abundance of nature,” says Children & Nature Network co-founder Richard Louv. The journalist and author created the concept of “nature-deficit disorder” to describe kids' lack of connection with the natural world. It isn't a formal medical diagnosis, but doctors are now prescribing time in nature for patients of all ages, and there's even a website, Park RX America, for finding the closest park to your house.

If you want to enjoy our glorious national parks, purple mountains' majesty and other outdoor areas you feel disconnected from, how do you do it? I decided I would be extra brave and go on a hike with an experienced hiker friend at Moss Park, a popular spot in the Orlando area that connects with the Florida's trail system. We were given a map and decided on Split Oak Trail, only about a mile long. What could go wrong?

In brief, we got lost, an unexpected rain on a 91-degree day turned me into a steamed dumpling and I got enough bug bites to look like a walking connect-the-dots game. Then, finally, joy! I saw the parking lot!

It was the wrong parking lot.

We got so turned around that we ended up on the opposite side of the park. There was a long stretch of road leading to who knows where as the Florida storm clouds, which can produce a catastrophe in moments, gathered like a mob with evil on its mind.

I got on the phone with the park office, and it sent someone in an ATV to save me from the woods and the experienced hiker from me. Just as we got back to where we were meant to be, I saw a deer — a big, gorgeous doe — staring at us from just feet away. It was sublime, even magical. Then I got the hell out of there.

A couple of days after the Moss Park debacle, for which I take the blame, I received an unexpected invite to spend the afternoon at Treasure Island, one of Florida's gulf beaches. This is the outdoor milieu in which I really thrive, and it seems as if finding your nature, out of all the types of nature there are, is one way to unlock its magic. Sure enough, while floating on the warm water, with my ears under it so I could listen to the ocean, I felt a lot of the darkness of the past few months lift.

I realize now that I was trying to run before I could hike. Here's how indoorsy people can make the nature connection they hunger for, but a bit more sensibly.

Listen. In 2021, Rachel Buxton, a conservation scientist at Carleton University in Ottawa, headed a team that reported on how the sounds of nature improve our mental health in many ways, even when mixed with human-created sounds, such as those from traffic or aircraft.

Being outdoors or even at a window where you get more sensory input, such as wind or a grass scent, is better, but Buxton says most people in the studies were in labs listening through headphones, meaning that indoors works, too. YouTube, SoundCloud and Xeno-canto are great sources for natural soundscapes.