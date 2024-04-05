Breakfast another reason to visit Bodega’s legendary Casino

Casino, the iconic, 1939 space, continues to morph and change and happily surprise with pop-up menus. The latest addition is excellent breakfast.|
CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

The Saturday morning began with a merry band of breakfast diners at the historic Casino chattering over the latest farmer to have a horse breach a gate and go on a romp through the town of Bodega.

An hour later, they’d rambled through a long list of conversations: the joys of Harley-Davidsons, tending livestock in this year’s mud, battling French fry-stealing seagulls at the nearby Portuguese Beach, raccoons as restaurant critics, life before computers, spoken word artists, how it can be difficult to date in Sonoma County, and why ham isn’t always ham.

Sprinkled in between: tacky jokes, salty words and a lot of laughter for the strangers who’d now become comrades at the rural bar and grill.

But for 97-year-old Evelyn Casini, the impromptu friendships made at her bar are nothing new. It’s just the magic of the rustic cottage-eatery and watering hole that’s served as a town hub for 75 years.

Most locals, know the Casino isn’t an actual casino, but it is the stuff of legend, its weathered white clapboard frame, a neon “Casino” sign, and faded placards reading “7-Up,” and “Liquors, Beer & Wine.”

No matter the time of day, you’ll find a diverse set of patrons, from fishermen and farmers to curious tourists and regulars.

On my recent visit, it turned out that one guest had brought her parents, Santa Rosa natives who somehow had never discovered the iconic spot but were mesmerized by their daughter’s tales of its inexplicable draw. The young woman likes to cruise up in her 1961 Ford truck, she told us, grab a takeout meal, then go to scenic spots overlooking the Pacific Ocean to eat on a folding chair in her truck bed.

She began peppering Casini with questions about her life story, one that’s a fascinating blend of small town life and perseverance.

“I was born 3 miles up the road on a ranch,” Casini explained, against the backdrop of sizzling bacon a few steps behind her. “I learned the good things in life, how to milk a cow, slop the hogs, pick up the eggs. I was one girl among four boys, I could do anything those boys could do, if not better. I tried my damnedest.”

Built as a general store in 1939, Casino became a bar after Casini and her late husband, Art Casini, bought it from his brother, Nebo, in 1949.

Over the decades, it quietly evolved into a Bohemian chic hideaway, still looking like a dive, but eventually wowing with top-talent chefs serving pop-up fare at night as Casini wanted to slow down.

Recently, breakfast was added to the lineup, served for the time on weekends only, and is making it very worthwhile to get up early for a drive to the beachside town with a population of just 547 residents.

Under the direction of Bodega Bay chef Jodie Rubin, the menu changes depending on what’s best from the market.

Sometimes, that means we savor Dungeness crab that Rubin buys fresh off the boat in the Bodega Bay marina.

She picks the sweet meat from the shell, then crafts it into eggs Benedict (market price) smothered in a decadent amount of buttery hollandaise.

Or, there’s Rubin’s corned beef hash, made from scratch with juicy chunks of meat, crisp-edge roasted herb potatoes, eggs, toast slathered in butter and jam, and orange slices ($20).

“What I like about your ham, it's the real deal,” said one of my new bar mates, pointing her fork at her plate loaded with hand-carved meat, potatoes and toast ($19). “A thick slice, and not like a fried deli ham that curls up on the edges.”

Rubin paused over her griddle, looking pained. “Wait, what. Deli meat? I’ve never … you can do that? Now my brain hurts.”

You can — and should — sip a Claypool Cellars Pachyderm Champagne mimosa with any dish, when Rubin gets her paws on the rare, 200-case annual bottling like she did at Easter.

The imported French quaff is from west county winemaker and Primus singer-musician Les Claypool. (You might know Primus from the theme song to “South Park”; you might recognize the Sebastopol Purple Pachyderm tasting room for its Whamola Weiner Wagon food trailer parked along Gravenstein Hwy N. that serves Niman Ranch gourmet franks with Claypool’s own toppings recipes.)

At 11 a.m. on many days, Casini still takes over the grill, deftly seasoning sizzling hamburger patties ($8) as they cook to medium-rare (she’ll sigh if you ask for well done), toasting buns, coaxing tuna melts to golden brown ($9), and blistering hot dogs to a perfect, snappy skin ($8).

Monday through Thursday nights now, pop-up dinners beckon, orchestrated by chefs Holly Carter and Hunter Ellis.

The experience can be random, as chefs filter in and out depending on days and their whims. Hours change, sometimes the menu is prix fixe, usually it’s multi-choice, and sometimes service morphs to takeout only.

Just go along for the adventure or call ahead to see what’s happening. Because it’s worth the effort, for very good dishes like recent offerings including savory beet-asparagus tarts dressed in tangy manchego and cracked black pepper ($12), tonkatsu atop rainbow slaw and rice ($25), and chicken pozole verde sopped up with crispy tortillas ($16).

But back to that breakfast. Our group was joking about dating challenges in the area, with several of us single gals sitting next to a lovely couple celebrating 40 years of blissful marriage.

The Sonoma County natives met at the age of 17, she explained, when she worked at a Foster’s Freeze, and he worked across the street at a gas station. It was instant love.

Her husband nodded happily, and dug into his generously cut pork chop, swiping up the juices and egg yolk with toast ($20).

Casini reflected on meeting her own husband, which she did at this very Casino.

“He was in the service, and then he came home, just after I graduated out of high school,” she said. “We had a 10-year age difference, and we had no place to hang out, so we hung out here. We played jukebox music and danced, and then I worked here as a waitress.”

Rubin piped in, then, as she set down my bowl of steaming hot biscuits and gravy ($19). “This gravy will trap any man,” she quipped. “It’s a secret weapon.”

It sure has seduced me.

Two homemade biscuits the size of softballs, with the texture of pillowy heaven, are smothered in a gravy unlike any I’ve ever had. There’s no typical flour-milk paste here, but creamy, deeply seasoned, rich, silky goodness dotted with lots of homemade sausage crumbles — it’s almost like a meaty hollandaise with its elegance.

Two over-easy eggs on top contribute golden yolk joy when cut open.

“When my plates come back, sometimes the only thing people don’t eat is the orange rinds,” Rubin said. “The raccoons love it when I take out the trash, and they don't even wash the food first, so that's very complimentary to me.”

Immediately, my new dining friends clamored for sides of gravy for their own breakfasts. And we all agreed — armed with sippy cups full of this stuff, musing over a date could take a back burner.

Casini has seen many people meet at her bar over the years and has lived through many a wild time with visitors enchanted perhaps a bit too much by the laidback ambience of taxidermied animal heads on the walls, a full liquor license servicing two bars and two pool tables.

“I’ve had people get up on the tables and start dancing, and I’ve told them, get off there you dumb jackass!” she said. “Repairing them costs a fortune.”

After yet another customer thanked her for a great morning, she said she might enjoy a quick nap since she’s been awake since 5:30 a.m. But maybe not — she doesn’t really want to leave her Casino for even a moment.

“This place is comfortable, like an old coat,” she said. “After I’m gone, I don’t know what the hell they’ll do. I have a boy and a girl, but neither one of them want it. They’ll probably sell it, but I hope it’s to someone who doesn’t change a thing.”

If you go

The Casino Bar & Grill

Where: 17000 Bodega Highway, Bodega

When: Breakfast 8-11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, lunch 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, dinner generally 4-8 p.m.Monday-Thursday or sometimes 5 p.m. to whenever.

Contact: 707-876-3185, www.facebook.com/thecasinobarandgrill

Cuisine: American, eclectic

Price: Moderate, entrees change daily

Summary: The iconic, 1939 space continues to morph and change and happily surprise with pop-up menus. The latest addition is excellent breakfast.

