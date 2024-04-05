Summary: The iconic, 1939 space continues to morph and change and happily surprise with pop-up menus. The latest addition is excellent breakfast.

When: Breakfast 8-11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, lunch 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, dinner generally 4-8 p.m.Monday-Thursday or sometimes 5 p.m. to whenever.

The Saturday morning began with a merry band of breakfast diners at the historic Casino chattering over the latest farmer to have a horse breach a gate and go on a romp through the town of Bodega.

An hour later, they’d rambled through a long list of conversations: the joys of Harley-Davidsons, tending livestock in this year’s mud, battling French fry-stealing seagulls at the nearby Portuguese Beach, raccoons as restaurant critics, life before computers, spoken word artists, how it can be difficult to date in Sonoma County, and why ham isn’t always ham.

Sprinkled in between: tacky jokes, salty words and a lot of laughter for the strangers who’d now become comrades at the rural bar and grill.

But for 97-year-old Evelyn Casini, the impromptu friendships made at her bar are nothing new. It’s just the magic of the rustic cottage-eatery and watering hole that’s served as a town hub for 75 years.

Most locals, know the Casino isn’t an actual casino, but it is the stuff of legend, its weathered white clapboard frame, a neon “Casino” sign, and faded placards reading “7-Up,” and “Liquors, Beer & Wine.”

No matter the time of day, you’ll find a diverse set of patrons, from fishermen and farmers to curious tourists and regulars.

On my recent visit, it turned out that one guest had brought her parents, Santa Rosa natives who somehow had never discovered the iconic spot but were mesmerized by their daughter’s tales of its inexplicable draw. The young woman likes to cruise up in her 1961 Ford truck, she told us, grab a takeout meal, then go to scenic spots overlooking the Pacific Ocean to eat on a folding chair in her truck bed.

She began peppering Casini with questions about her life story, one that’s a fascinating blend of small town life and perseverance.

“I was born 3 miles up the road on a ranch,” Casini explained, against the backdrop of sizzling bacon a few steps behind her. “I learned the good things in life, how to milk a cow, slop the hogs, pick up the eggs. I was one girl among four boys, I could do anything those boys could do, if not better. I tried my damnedest.”

Built as a general store in 1939, Casino became a bar after Casini and her late husband, Art Casini, bought it from his brother, Nebo, in 1949.

Over the decades, it quietly evolved into a Bohemian chic hideaway, still looking like a dive, but eventually wowing with top-talent chefs serving pop-up fare at night as Casini wanted to slow down.

Recently, breakfast was added to the lineup, served for the time on weekends only, and is making it very worthwhile to get up early for a drive to the beachside town with a population of just 547 residents.

Under the direction of Bodega Bay chef Jodie Rubin, the menu changes depending on what’s best from the market.

Sometimes, that means we savor Dungeness crab that Rubin buys fresh off the boat in the Bodega Bay marina.

She picks the sweet meat from the shell, then crafts it into eggs Benedict (market price) smothered in a decadent amount of buttery hollandaise.

Or, there’s Rubin’s corned beef hash, made from scratch with juicy chunks of meat, crisp-edge roasted herb potatoes, eggs, toast slathered in butter and jam, and orange slices ($20).

“What I like about your ham, it's the real deal,” said one of my new bar mates, pointing her fork at her plate loaded with hand-carved meat, potatoes and toast ($19). “A thick slice, and not like a fried deli ham that curls up on the edges.”

Rubin paused over her griddle, looking pained. “Wait, what. Deli meat? I’ve never … you can do that? Now my brain hurts.”

You can — and should — sip a Claypool Cellars Pachyderm Champagne mimosa with any dish, when Rubin gets her paws on the rare, 200-case annual bottling like she did at Easter.

The imported French quaff is from west county winemaker and Primus singer-musician Les Claypool. (You might know Primus from the theme song to “South Park”; you might recognize the Sebastopol Purple Pachyderm tasting room for its Whamola Weiner Wagon food trailer parked along Gravenstein Hwy N. that serves Niman Ranch gourmet franks with Claypool’s own toppings recipes.)

At 11 a.m. on many days, Casini still takes over the grill, deftly seasoning sizzling hamburger patties ($8) as they cook to medium-rare (she’ll sigh if you ask for well done), toasting buns, coaxing tuna melts to golden brown ($9), and blistering hot dogs to a perfect, snappy skin ($8).

Monday through Thursday nights now, pop-up dinners beckon, orchestrated by chefs Holly Carter and Hunter Ellis.

The experience can be random, as chefs filter in and out depending on days and their whims. Hours change, sometimes the menu is prix fixe, usually it’s multi-choice, and sometimes service morphs to takeout only.