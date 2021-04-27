Enter The Press Democrat's mother-daughter lookalike sweepstakes 2021

Moms, if you often hear how much you look like your daughter or people do double- takes when they see you together, you could be the winner of our annual Mother-Daughter Lookalike sweepstakes. We’re looking for mothers and daughters who share an uncanny resemblance. The winner will receive a one-night stay at the lovely Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley.

To enter, email us a hi-resolution jpeg photo of you and your daughter together and answer the following questions:

1. What is a key thing the two of you have in common, and what is a key difference?

2. Your full name and your daughter’s full name, as well as the city where each of you lives currently.

3. What’s the best way to contact you?

Send your submission to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Last day to enter and send a photo is Monday, May 3, 2021.

One entry per person. All ages welcome. Open to Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa and Lake county residents. Winner will be chosen by random drawing. By entering sweepstakes, you grant The Press Democrat permission to publish photos to pressdemocrat.com and in The Press Democrat newspaper. The winners will be published in the print version of the Press Democrat on Mother’s Day, May 9, and a gallery of entries will be published online at pressdemocrat.com on May 6.