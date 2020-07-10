EPA approves two Lysol disinfectants to combat COVID-19

Two Lysol disinfectants are effective at killing COVID-19 on surfaces, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday in a news release.

The government agency approved Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist to be effective against the coronavirus based on laboratory testing.

These are the first products that the EPA has confirmed kills the virus, and more products will be tested in the coming weeks, according to the news release.

The EPA added that label instructions for the amount of time a surface should be visibly wet should be followed to ensure the product works.

The primary way COVID-19 spreads is through respiratory droplets when people cough, sneeze or talk in close proximity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s unclear whether someone is likely to contract the virus from touching a contaminated surface and then touching their face.

