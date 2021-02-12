Events: Aloe workshop and online gardening Q&A

All about aloes

Join Brian Kemble, curator of the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, for a Feb. 20 online workshop devoted to “winter-rainfall aloes” that have long been grown in California gardens. Among these plants so well suited to this climate are Aloe distans (the “jeweled aloe”) and Aloe plicatilis (the “fan aloe”).

The Ruth Bancroft Garden, a preservation project of The Garden Conservancy, is a dry garden filled with succulents.

The Zoom talk starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers. To register visit ruthbancroftgarden.org

Ask an expert

Bring your gardening questions to a free online Q & A session Feb. 24 with the Sonoma County Master Gardeners.

These trained volunteers with the UC Cooperative Extension will field questions both live and submitted in advance of the meeting, slated for 12:30 - 2 p.m. Register for the Zoom meeting by midnight Feb. 23 at sonomamg.ucanr.edu

