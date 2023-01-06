Sonoma County was hit mid-week with some of the most severe storms and high winds it’s seen in years. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to storms up and down the state.

Beginning early Wednesday morning, rain started pouring down and winds started picking up in Sonoma County, with gusts projected to reach speeds of up to 62 mph. And with additional storms forecasted through the weekend, plus power outages and flooding already beginning, organizers at local parks and entertainment venues announced cancellations and closures Wednesday and Thursday.

Sonoma County Regional Parks Marketing Manager Meda Freeman said the department closed many parks as of Thursday due to flooding and other effects of the storms’ impact. These closures and details will continue to be updated on sonomacountyparks.org “as conditions evolve,” she said.

Organizers at some major event and activity venues in Sonoma County expressed hope that the storms would pass without the need to cancel events this weekend.

“I’m a bit superstitious about such things,” said Tom Gaffey, the general manager of the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. “I can tell you that right now, the Phoenix Theater schedule is still go for the weekend.” Shows are planned for Friday and Saturday at the downtown theater.

At other venues, organizers were taking a play-it-by-ear approach for events scheduled for the weekend, holding out on any cancellations or postponements unless storm conditions worsen.

Here is a list of events and activities in Sonoma County that have been canceled or postponed as of Thursday due to the storm. If you plan to head out, check venue websites for the latest information on cancellations.

Canceled: Smothers Brothers, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 8 p.m. Saturday. Refunds or credits for tickets are available by calling 707-546-3600 or emailing patronservices@lutherburbankcenter.org. Ticket holders are encouraged to use their tickets as a donation to support the arts.

Canceled: Nightclub Two-Step 30th Anniversary Dance Party at Monroe Hall in Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/3iinEdi.

Postponed from Thursday: “Favorite Things” Intake at Sebastopol Center for the Arts. New date for bringing in work and paying entry fee is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12. New date for opening reception is 2 - 4 p.m. Jan. 14. More information at sebarts.org or by calling 707-829-4797.

Canceled: The Susie Straight Band at The Lost Church, Santa Rosa. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Canceled due to family emergency. Visit thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa for more information.

Postponed: The Musers/Evie Ladin Band at Occidental Center for the Arts. Postponed from 7 - 9:30 p.m. Saturday due to storms in the area, with plans to reschedule. Tickets already purchased for the show on Saturday will be refunded. Visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org or call 707-974-9392 with any questions.

Sonoma County Regional Parks closed several local parks as of Thursday, including parks where group hikes and other events were planned. See sonomacountyparks.org for updates. The following parks are closed due to flooding and high winds:

Forestville: Forestville River Access, Steelhead Beach Regional Park and Sunset Beach River Park

Glen Ellen: Sonoma Valley Regional Park (dog park only)

Gualala: Gualala Point Regional Park

Guerneville: Guerneville River Park

Healdsburg: Riverfront Regional Park

Petaluma: Helen Putnam Regional Park (Windsor Drive entrance only)

Santa Rosa: Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, Laguna de Santa Rosa Regional Trail (Highway 12 entrance only) and Spring Lake Regional Park

Sebastopol: West County Regional Trail (between Green Valley Road and Ross Station Road)

Sonoma Coast: Bird Walk Coastal Access Trail (Bodega Bay), Sea Ranch Coastal Access Trails, Soda Springs Reserve and Stillwater Cove Regional Park (Jenner)

For more updates regarding the storm, check the live coverage on pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.