Rohnert Park

Explore the beauty and mystery of the Japanese art of bonsai during the annual Bonsai Show Aug. 26 and 27 put on by the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society.

Each day at 1 p.m., well-known bonsai artist/master Ryan Neil of Bonsai Mirai and Mirai Live will demonstrate this traditional Japanese art. The show also will feature bonsai displays and bonsai-related materials available to buy from vendors and members of the group. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Free admission. Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. For more information, visit rebsbonsai.org.

Windsor

Don’t let your apples go to waste

Are you wondering what to do with all those ripening apples? Learn how to preserve the harvest from your own trees or the farmers’ market during a free workshop Friday put on by the Master Food Preservers of Sonoma County. They will demonstrate different processes for preserving apples that safely store their quality and use all edible parts of the apple. You’ll take home recipes for delicious, safe apple preservation. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, No. 100, Windsor. To register, visit tinyurl.com/5xfyhsrz.

Petaluma

Help in the garden and make new friends

Grab your gloves and pruners and come to the Petaluma Regional Library Friday to help out in the library’s Living, Learning Garden. The nonprofit Daily Acts invites people to help pull weeds, thin pomegranate trees and prune lavender and salvia. The project supports the public garden, teaches gardening skills in a hands-on way and fosters community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

