Events: Workshop focuses on how to be a better host for traveling wildlife

Gardening is for the birds

Want to invite more birds and butterflies to your garden? Songbird expert Veronica Bowers will show you how during a free webinar March 16.

Bowers, who runs the Native Songbird Care and Conservation center in Sebastopol, will share ideas for building habitat in your garden to support pollinators and wildlife. She also will lead a virtual tour of the Native Songbird Sanctuary Habitat Garden behind her bird hospital to show viewers some of the ideas she incorporated into her own garden. You may even get to meet one of her avian patients.

The free event is underwritten by the City of Cotati and hosted by Daily Acts, a Sonoma County nonprofit dedicated to teaching sustainable living practices. Daily Acts will send resources for rebate programs and garden design ideas to participants after the webinar. 4 - 5:30 p.m. To sign up, visit dailyacts.org/upcoming-events.

Willowside School nursery sale

The student-supported nursery at Willowside School reopens for the season March 13 with thousands of plants for spring gardening.

The nursery offers low-water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias and wildlife habitat plants, as well as a big variety of specialty Japanese maples. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The nursery is practicing safe-distance shopping. Email mfiddler@ogusd.org to make an appointment or drop in if space is available.

