How to recreate your favorite fair foods at home this summer

For almost 30 years, chef and cookbook author George Geary worked as culinary coordinator of the Los Angeles County Fair, where he witnessed the launch of such gut-busting dishes as Deep-Fried Twinkies and Oreos.

“It was a way for these booths to start getting more people,” Geary said of the trend that started in the 1990s. “The newspapers did these ’crazy foods at the fair this year’ stories. ... So they wanted the publicity.”

The usual fried dough extravaganza and other artery-clogging fun will be missed this summer as county and state fairs across the country shut their gates due to the COVID-19 crisis. But diehard fans can recreate all their favorite fair foods in their own backyards thanks to Geary, who visited fairs across the country, then spun his own “Fair Foods” cookbook that is as light and fluffy as a cotton candy cone.

“I probably went to 10 state fairs,” said Geary, who has written more than a dozen cookbooks. “I had this book idea for about 10 years. ... There were all these crazy foods there, and there was not a book on things like Fried Oreos.”

The chef, who started his career as a pastry chef with the Walt Disney Co. from 1983 to 1993, launched his book career after baking for the NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” back in the late ’80s.

“If I was on a game show, my claim to fame would be all the cheesecakes for 'The Golden Girls,’ ” he said. “That launched my first book, ’The Cheesecake Bible.’ ”

While “Fair Foods” features mostly savory bites, there are plenty of sweet noshes as well, including Maple and Bacon Doughnuts, Chocolate-Encased Bacon, Fried Coca-Cola and Circus Rainbow Cake with Snowy White Buttercream icing.

“The book is based on the crazy foods you eat at the fair, even though I had nothing to do with that,” Geary said. “I dealt with the crazy people who entered the fair. I had one gentleman who showed up after the deadline for food entries ... and threatened my life. It was the Spam contest, of all things.”

Chock full of recipes from the sublime to the ridiculous, “Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State and County Fairs” (Santa Monica Press, 2017) comes wrapped up in cheerful retro graphics and vintage photographs from the 1930s through the 1950s that are worth the price of admission alone.

“Back then, it was only women who competed in the (food) contests,” he said. “The photos all came from the L.A. County Fair.”

Although his first publisher was not interested in the book, Geary had worked with Santa Monica Press for another book, “L.A.’s Legendary Restaurants,” which includes 60 historic restaurants and a few of their favorite recipes.

“It’s about where the stars ate, played and drank,” he said. “Everything from the Brown Derby to Musso and Frank, which opened 100 years ago on Hollywood Boulevard.”

His publisher for that coffee table book asked him for another book proposal and immediately snapped up the “Fair Foods” idea.

Fried Butter and beyond

Some of the most outlandish and calorie-dense foods tend to come from Texas and the Midwest, said Geary, who visited fairs across the country while giving cooking classes.

Take Fried Butter from the Dallas fair, for example. Although it sounds redundant, Geary said the fatty bite is really just an inside-out pancake, because the butter inside is mixed with flour.

In Iowa, where pork is king, there are also many innovations that would fall under the moniker of “a heart attack on the plate.” You can thank the lard. One such dish is the Triple Cheeseburger Donut: three cheeseburgers enveloped by a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

But the friendly spirit and folksy charm of the Midwest make up for its dietary lapses.

“Minnesota and Wisconsin are great fairs to go to,” Geary said. “It’s interesting to see the different places.”

The cookbook offers a splash of refreshing summertime beverages, ranging from a tart 1890s Lemonade to a sweet, fizzy Egg Cream, which most believe originated at a Brooklyn candy shop and, contrary to its name, does not include an egg.

For those looking for a kick, there are also plenty of festive, fair cocktails, including a Summertime Adult Lemonade spiked with Jack Daniels, courtesy of the Tennessee Fair.

Although his editor was surprised to learn the fairs serve alcohol, Geary was not, having grown up amid the grapes of California.

“The Los Angeles County Fair had a huge wine pavilion and a big wine presence,” he said. “But for the regular people walking around, it was a lot of margaritas.”

Geary also included an iconic California dish: Fried Avocado Slices, a trendy bite served up with a Creamy Ranch Sauce on the side.