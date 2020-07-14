Subscribe

How to recreate your favorite fair foods at home this summer

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2020, 4:40PM
Updated 2 hours ago

For almost 30 years, chef and cookbook author George Geary worked as culinary coordinator of the Los Angeles County Fair, where he witnessed the launch of such gut-busting dishes as Deep-Fried Twinkies and Oreos.

“It was a way for these booths to start getting more people,” Geary said of the trend that started in the 1990s. “The newspapers did these ’crazy foods at the fair this year’ stories. ... So they wanted the publicity.”

The usual fried dough extravaganza and other artery-clogging fun will be missed this summer as county and state fairs across the country shut their gates due to the COVID-19 crisis. But diehard fans can recreate all their favorite fair foods in their own backyards thanks to Geary, who visited fairs across the country, then spun his own “Fair Foods” cookbook that is as light and fluffy as a cotton candy cone.

“I probably went to 10 state fairs,” said Geary, who has written more than a dozen cookbooks. “I had this book idea for about 10 years. ... There were all these crazy foods there, and there was not a book on things like Fried Oreos.”

The chef, who started his career as a pastry chef with the Walt Disney Co. from 1983 to 1993, launched his book career after baking for the NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” back in the late ’80s.

“If I was on a game show, my claim to fame would be all the cheesecakes for 'The Golden Girls,’ ” he said. “That launched my first book, ’The Cheesecake Bible.’ ”

While “Fair Foods” features mostly savory bites, there are plenty of sweet noshes as well, including Maple and Bacon Doughnuts, Chocolate-Encased Bacon, Fried Coca-Cola and Circus Rainbow Cake with Snowy White Buttercream icing.

“The book is based on the crazy foods you eat at the fair, even though I had nothing to do with that,” Geary said. “I dealt with the crazy people who entered the fair. I had one gentleman who showed up after the deadline for food entries ... and threatened my life. It was the Spam contest, of all things.”

Chock full of recipes from the sublime to the ridiculous, “Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State and County Fairs” (Santa Monica Press, 2017) comes wrapped up in cheerful retro graphics and vintage photographs from the 1930s through the 1950s that are worth the price of admission alone.

“Back then, it was only women who competed in the (food) contests,” he said. “The photos all came from the L.A. County Fair.”

Although his first publisher was not interested in the book, Geary had worked with Santa Monica Press for another book, “L.A.’s Legendary Restaurants,” which includes 60 historic restaurants and a few of their favorite recipes.

“It’s about where the stars ate, played and drank,” he said. “Everything from the Brown Derby to Musso and Frank, which opened 100 years ago on Hollywood Boulevard.”

His publisher for that coffee table book asked him for another book proposal and immediately snapped up the “Fair Foods” idea.

Fried Butter and beyond

Some of the most outlandish and calorie-dense foods tend to come from Texas and the Midwest, said Geary, who visited fairs across the country while giving cooking classes.

Take Fried Butter from the Dallas fair, for example. Although it sounds redundant, Geary said the fatty bite is really just an inside-out pancake, because the butter inside is mixed with flour.

In Iowa, where pork is king, there are also many innovations that would fall under the moniker of “a heart attack on the plate.” You can thank the lard. One such dish is the Triple Cheeseburger Donut: three cheeseburgers enveloped by a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

But the friendly spirit and folksy charm of the Midwest make up for its dietary lapses.

“Minnesota and Wisconsin are great fairs to go to,” Geary said. “It’s interesting to see the different places.”

The cookbook offers a splash of refreshing summertime beverages, ranging from a tart 1890s Lemonade to a sweet, fizzy Egg Cream, which most believe originated at a Brooklyn candy shop and, contrary to its name, does not include an egg.

For those looking for a kick, there are also plenty of festive, fair cocktails, including a Summertime Adult Lemonade spiked with Jack Daniels, courtesy of the Tennessee Fair.

Although his editor was surprised to learn the fairs serve alcohol, Geary was not, having grown up amid the grapes of California.

“The Los Angeles County Fair had a huge wine pavilion and a big wine presence,” he said. “But for the regular people walking around, it was a lot of margaritas.”

Geary also included an iconic California dish: Fried Avocado Slices, a trendy bite served up with a Creamy Ranch Sauce on the side.

“That came from the Del Mar Fair (north of San Diego),” he said. “They use more of a tempura batter. It’s light and not oily at all because the avocado has so much oil in it.”

The trends in California’s fair foods tend to start in the South, where the fairs begin opening like dominos in late June, then move northward through the summer and into the fall.

“It starts in San Diego at the first fair and then goes up the coast to Orange County, L.A., Ventura and San Luis Obispo fairs,” he said. “You’ll see the food vendors try something out at the first and second fair, and if it doesn’t work, they’ll skip it for the rest. Usually, it’s something fried.”

Although fried foods tend to grab headlines, the 120 recipes in the book include plenty of regional fare that is not fried, such as Baby Back Ribs with Memphis Dry Rub, Coney Island Chili Dogs and Coconut Macadamia-Crusted Shrimp with Honey Pepper Sauce.

Along with a seeming desire to fry everything edible on Earth, food booths at fairs have also tended to super-size bites over the years. In other words, fair food has gone big, literally.

“The corn dogs started getting bigger — they’re a foot long now,” Geary said. “And they have these Texas-size doughnuts the size of a record player.”

As for deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies?

“If you’ve never had them before,” he said. “They’re really good.”

The following recipes are reprinted from “Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat recipes from America’s State and County Fairs” (Santa Monica Press/$24.95).

You will see these turkey legs sold at both street fairs and county fairs.

Barbecue Turkey Legs with Basting Sauce

Makes 4 turkey legs

For brine solution:

4 quarts cold water

1 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons tarragon

For Turkey Legs:

4 large turkey legs

1/4 cup canola oil

Sea salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

For basting sauce:

3/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoons red wine vinegar

For brine: Whisk water, salt, brown sugar and tarragon together in a large container. Submerge turkey legs, weighting them down with a heavy plate if you need to. Let soak for a minimum of 4 hours and no longer than 24 hours.

For turkey legs: One hour prior to cooking, remove legs and pat dry with paper towels. Rub legs with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook legs on high-heat grill for 15 to 20 minutes.

Barbecue sauce: While the legs are cooking, make the sauce. In a bowl combine honey, brown sugar, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and red wine vinegar. Brush on turkey legs during the last 10 minutes of grilling.

When done, transfer legs from the grill to a platter or plate and cover with foil. Allow to rest about 10 to 15 minutes.

Fair-goers have been snacking on this rich, tasty caramel treat for years. Special supplies: 2 baking sheets, parchment paper and a heavy saucepan.

Caramel Kettle Corn

3 quarts popped corn, unsalted (or 1/2 cup unpopped corn)

1 cup almonds, chopped

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

If using unpopped corn, prepare popcorn according to the directions.

Divide the popcorn between 2 baking pans sprayed with nonstick cooking spray and lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle the almonds and pecans evenly on top of the popcorn. Set aside.

Melt butter, brown sugar and honey in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Begin stirring when the mixture starts to bubble. Continue to stir for 5 minutes exactly, then remove from heat.

Carefully add the vanilla to the saucepan and stir. Pour the mixture over the popcorn and nuts. Stir to combine, then place the baking pans in the oven. Bake for 1 hour, stirring the popcorn mixture every 15 minutes.

Transfer the kettle corn to parchment paper and let cool.

Funnel cake is as much a part of the fair as the Ferris wheel. This summer make this delicious dessert for a backyard barbecue or picnic.

Special supplies: electric mixer, stockpot, medium saucepan, candy/deep-fry thermometer, pastry bag and wire rack.

Funnel Cake with Berries

Makes 6 to 10 funnel cakes

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 cup water, cool

1/2 teaspooon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

2 large egg whites

Canola oil

Confectioners’ sugar

Combine butter, water, salt and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat and quickly stir in the flour. Return the pan to low heat and cook, stirring frequently, for about 3 minutes to cook the flour slightly and rid the mixture of any starchy, floury taste.

Remove the pan from the heat and place the dough in the bowl of the mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed until most of the steam has subsided, then add the eggs and egg whites, one at a time, until each is incorporated and a batter is formed.

Pour 3 inches of oil into a stockpot and heat to 350 degrees.

Meanwhile, place the batter in a pastry bag fitted with a round pastry tip no wider than 1/4-inch in diameter.

Holding the pastry bag over the hot oil, push the batter out into the hot oil in a zigzag or spiral shape. Fry no more than 1 large or two smaller funnel cakes at a time.

Fry the cakes until puffed up and golden (they will triple in size), 3 to 5 minutes, flipping every 30 seconds or so.

Drain the cakes on a rack and cool slightly, then sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar and Berry Topping (recipe follows).

Berry Topping

Makes 2 cups

1 quart fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Pinch sea salt

In a bowl, combine berries, sugar and salt. Let stand for 30 minutes before serving.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-4521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine