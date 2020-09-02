Subscribe

Fall desserts add comfort to stressful times

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 1, 2020, 8:19PM
Some of us live for dessert — some for anything sweet and gooey, some for anything with chocolate, some for ice cream.

I’ve never been one of them. I often feel like a bystander, peering through a window at others’ pleasure. My favorite desserts are a white peach, a few strawberries and a wedge of watermelon.

At a birthday celebration at Sebastopol’s K&L Bistro, I tucked into a butterscotch sundae, hold the ice cream, hold the nuts, hold the whipped cream. Yes, I had a bowl of butterscotch sauce, and it was absolutely perfect.

My personal preference doesn’t mean I don’t know a good dessert when I see it, nor does it mean I can’t make good desserts. I do and I can, when the occasion calls for it. This challenging year, this strange fall, calls for it. I searched my recipe archives, reaching back to desserts I made when I was a working chef. These are two of my favorites.

If you don’t have anyone to cook for except yourself, consider sharing these with neighbors, your UPS delivery person, your mail carrier, your dog groomer or anyone you think might appreciate a sweet gesture, which is pretty much all of us right now.

White chocolate is often dismissed and maligned, typically by people who prefer dark chocolate. Many claim it isn’t chocolate at all. But it is, or should be, made with cacao butter from which the cocoa — what we call chocolate — has been removed. It always includes vanilla.

White Chocolate Mousse with Golden and Red Raspberry Sauces

Serves 4 to 6

5 ounces white chocolate, chopped

¼ cup butter

3 eggs separated

½ cup confectioner's sugar, sifted

¼ cup Grand Marnier liqueur or brandy

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 cup golden raspberries

1 cup red raspberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 lemon, halved

Fill the bottom half of a double boiler about one third full with water and set over medium heat. Put the white chocolate and butter in the top half of the double boiler, set it on the bottom half and stir gently with a wooden spoon until both are melted. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Put the egg yolks into a deep mixing bowl, add the confectioner’s sugar and the liqueur and beat vigorously until the mixture forms a continuous ribbon when the beaters are lifted. Transfer the mixture to the top of a double boiler half filled with water and set over medium heat and cook, whisking continuously, until it thickens, about 3 to 4 minutes. Tip the mixture into a large mixing bowl, add the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until smooth and cool.

Beat the cream until it forms stiff peaks; be sure to stop before it turns into butter. Add the vanilla and zest. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Gently fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture and then fold in the whipped cream; do not overmix. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 3 hours until set and well-chilled.

Set aside several whole raspberries for garnish.

Purée the golden raspberries in a blender or food processor with half the granulated sugar. Transfer to a small container and refrigerate until ready to use. Purée the red raspberries with the remaining sugar and the juice of half the lemon. Taste and add juice from remaining half lemon if desired. Chill until ready to serve.

To serve, fill serving glasses half full with the mousse and top with a generous drizzle of red raspberry sauce. Fill nearly to the top with the mousse, add the golden raspberry sauce and garnish with a few whole raspberries.

Enjoy right away.

Ginger and vanilla go together beautifully. I enjoy this cake without frosting or accompaniments, but it’s also delicious with ginger butter cream (recipe follows), strawberries in their own juices and fall fruit compotes.

Ginger Angel Food Cake

Serves 6 to 8

Ginger Buttercream (recipe follows)

Butter, at room temperature

10 large egg whites

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

1¼ cups superfine granulated sugar

1⅓ cups sifted all-purpose four

2 teaspoons ground ginger

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

First, make the buttercream and chill it until about 30 minutes before you are ready to frost the cake. At that point, remove it from the refrigerator so it softens just a bit.

Butter an angel food cake pan and set it aside.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. If the oven has a top rack, remove it so nothing blocks the middle rack.

Put the egg whites in the clean bowl of an electric mixer. Beat until frothy, add the cream of tartar and beat until the egg whites reach soft peaks. Add the sugar and continue beating until the whites form stiff peaks.

Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the flour a spoonful at a time. Fold in the vanilla. Combine the butter and ginger and fold the mixture in, blending carefully so as not to completely collapse the egg whites.

Pour the batter into the buttered pan and set it in the center of the oven’s middle rack. Bake for 25 minutes or until the top springs back when touched gently.

Remove from the oven, set on a rack and let cool 2 hours before removing from the pan.

Carefully invert the cake pan so the cake drops onto a flat cake plate. Use a knife, dipped frequently in hot water, to cover the cake in buttercream.

Cut into wedges and enjoy right away.

Variation

If the cake will be a centerpiece, decorate it. I like to use a small cookie cutter to make stars out of candied ginger slices. I set them on the cake’s top and sides, after spreading on the buttercream. Alternately, you can scatter a few edible flowers on top.

Be sure to have all the ingredients measured and all equipment at hand before you get started on this recipe. You’ll need a candy thermometer, a heavy-duty whisk, a heavy-bottomed sugar pot or saucepan and an electric mixer. Use a good local butter, such as Straus or Clover European Style. Less-expensive brands typically have more moisture, which produces inferior results.

Ginger Buttercream

Makes about 2 cups, enough for 1 angel food cake

½ pound (2 sticks) butter, at room temperature

4 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons water

½ cup granulated sugar

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Look over the butter and if there are water droplets on it, pat them dry with a paper towel. Set aside.

Put the egg yolks in the bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer and use the whisk attachment to whip them on medium speed (#4) until they are light in color and fluffy in texture, about 5 to 7 minutes. (Whipping the yolks reduces the chance of their curdling when hot syrup is added.) Detach the whisk and remove the bowl from the mixer. Set the bowl on a comfortable work surface and set the whisk near the mixer.

While whipping the yolks, pour the water and sugar into a small heavy saucepan and set over low heat until the sugar is completely dissolved, about 3 minutes; swirl the pan occasionally.

As soon as the sugar is dissolved, increase the heat to high and boil until the syrup reaches 238 degrees (soft ball stage) on a candy thermometer; it should take 2 to 3 minutes. Dip a pastry brush in water and wash down any sugar crystals that appear around the sides of the pot during the boiling.

Quickly pour the syrup into the center of the whipped yolks and immediately use a sturdy whisk to vigorously whip the mixture and distribute the hot syrup so the yolks don’t curdle. Whisk until the syrup and yolks form a smooth, uniform mixture.

Without delay, reattach the bowl and whisk to the mixer. Whip on medium speed (#5) until the mixture thickens, increases in volume, lightens in color and texture and cools to body temperature, about 5 minutes.

Reduce the speed to low (#2) and continue to whip until the mixture is light and fluffy and has cooled to room temperature, about 5 to 6 minutes.

With the mixer on medium speed (#5), begin to add the butter slowly, a tablespoon at a time. Whip to incorporate, then repeat the procedure with a similar amount of butter. The first pieces of butter will appear to melt into the mixture. Continue adding butter, a tablespoon at a time, until the entire amount has been incorporated. (When half or more of the butter has been added, the mixture will appear lumpy; that’s fine. Continue adding the butter and, toward the last addition, the mixture will magically become smooth.) Add the vanilla, ginger and salt near the end of the butter additions.

If, while you adding the butter, the buttercream appears to be curdling, increase the speed to medium-high (#6 to #7). When the butter is completely incorporated (emulsified), return to medium speed and again add the butter. If, when all the butter has been added, the mixture is not smooth, add 1 tablespoon of cold butter at a time until it is homogeneous.

Use the buttercream to frost a cake or cover and chill the buttercream. Remove from the refrigerator 30 to 60 minutes before using. Buttercream will keep in the refrigerator for about a week.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Journal.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

