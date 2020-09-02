Fall desserts add comfort to stressful times

Some of us live for dessert — some for anything sweet and gooey, some for anything with chocolate, some for ice cream.

I’ve never been one of them. I often feel like a bystander, peering through a window at others’ pleasure. My favorite desserts are a white peach, a few strawberries and a wedge of watermelon.

At a birthday celebration at Sebastopol’s K&L Bistro, I tucked into a butterscotch sundae, hold the ice cream, hold the nuts, hold the whipped cream. Yes, I had a bowl of butterscotch sauce, and it was absolutely perfect.

My personal preference doesn’t mean I don’t know a good dessert when I see it, nor does it mean I can’t make good desserts. I do and I can, when the occasion calls for it. This challenging year, this strange fall, calls for it. I searched my recipe archives, reaching back to desserts I made when I was a working chef. These are two of my favorites.

If you don’t have anyone to cook for except yourself, consider sharing these with neighbors, your UPS delivery person, your mail carrier, your dog groomer or anyone you think might appreciate a sweet gesture, which is pretty much all of us right now.

White chocolate is often dismissed and maligned, typically by people who prefer dark chocolate. Many claim it isn’t chocolate at all. But it is, or should be, made with cacao butter from which the cocoa — what we call chocolate — has been removed. It always includes vanilla.

White Chocolate Mousse with Golden and Red Raspberry Sauces

Serves 4 to 6

5 ounces white chocolate, chopped

¼ cup butter

3 eggs separated

½ cup confectioner's sugar, sifted

¼ cup Grand Marnier liqueur or brandy

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 cup golden raspberries

1 cup red raspberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 lemon, halved

Fill the bottom half of a double boiler about one third full with water and set over medium heat. Put the white chocolate and butter in the top half of the double boiler, set it on the bottom half and stir gently with a wooden spoon until both are melted. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Put the egg yolks into a deep mixing bowl, add the confectioner’s sugar and the liqueur and beat vigorously until the mixture forms a continuous ribbon when the beaters are lifted. Transfer the mixture to the top of a double boiler half filled with water and set over medium heat and cook, whisking continuously, until it thickens, about 3 to 4 minutes. Tip the mixture into a large mixing bowl, add the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until smooth and cool.

Beat the cream until it forms stiff peaks; be sure to stop before it turns into butter. Add the vanilla and zest. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Gently fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture and then fold in the whipped cream; do not overmix. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 3 hours until set and well-chilled.

Set aside several whole raspberries for garnish.

Purée the golden raspberries in a blender or food processor with half the granulated sugar. Transfer to a small container and refrigerate until ready to use. Purée the red raspberries with the remaining sugar and the juice of half the lemon. Taste and add juice from remaining half lemon if desired. Chill until ready to serve.

To serve, fill serving glasses half full with the mousse and top with a generous drizzle of red raspberry sauce. Fill nearly to the top with the mousse, add the golden raspberry sauce and garnish with a few whole raspberries.

Enjoy right away.

Ginger and vanilla go together beautifully. I enjoy this cake without frosting or accompaniments, but it’s also delicious with ginger butter cream (recipe follows), strawberries in their own juices and fall fruit compotes.

Ginger Angel Food Cake

Serves 6 to 8

Ginger Buttercream (recipe follows)

Butter, at room temperature

10 large egg whites

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

1¼ cups superfine granulated sugar

1⅓ cups sifted all-purpose four

2 teaspoons ground ginger

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

First, make the buttercream and chill it until about 30 minutes before you are ready to frost the cake. At that point, remove it from the refrigerator so it softens just a bit.

Butter an angel food cake pan and set it aside.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. If the oven has a top rack, remove it so nothing blocks the middle rack.

Put the egg whites in the clean bowl of an electric mixer. Beat until frothy, add the cream of tartar and beat until the egg whites reach soft peaks. Add the sugar and continue beating until the whites form stiff peaks.