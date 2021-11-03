Fall fun at wineries, resorts and tasting rooms in Sonoma County

CALISTOGA

Food and Wine Festival to be held at Solage

The Calistoga Food & Wine Festival 2021 will be held 1-4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection.

The afternoon includes a walk-around wine tasting from over 40 wineries in the Calistoga AVA (American Viticultural Area) and culinary experiences from several restaurants, including Solage, Evangeline, Lovina and Amaro Italian Kitchen.

Cost is $175. To reserve: aubergeresorts.com and click on Solage. Solage is located at 755 Silverado Trail North.

SONOMA

La Prenda opens new tasting room

La Prenda has opened a new tasting room off the Sonoma Plaza, next to The Red Grape restaurant, with tasting flights starting at $20.

Founded in 2008 by Ned and Erika Hill, La Prenda Vineyards Management farms for Sonoma Valley wineries such as Schug, Roche Family and Bartholomew Estate as well as its own label, Fifth Hill Wines.

The family-owned venture launched its own wine collection in 2013 with the help of Winemaker Mike Cox. In addition to Fifth Hill, the collection includes La Prenda, Happy Wife, Quarantine Wife and 95476 labels.

The Sonoma Valley Tasting includes five wines from the 95476 label for $20. The Signature Tasting includes five wines from La Prenda for $25. The Reserve and Library Tasting includes five Fifth Hill and La Prenda wines for $35.

The tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment only on Sunday through Tuesday. Reservations required for groups of six or more: 707-938-7228. 535 First St. W.

HEALDSBURG

Rodney Strong to host a Fall Makers Market

Rodney Strong Winery will kick off the holiday season with a Fall Makers Market from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 outdoors on the concert green.

The free event includes live music, mulled wine and bites, with Rodney Strong wines available for purchase by the glass or bottle.

Select magnum wines will be available for purchase at a special 20% discount for the holiday table. An assortment of Rodney Strong gift sets also will be available for purchase during the market.

Please dress warmly and bring a blanket if you wish to sit. 11445 Old Redwood Highway. rodneystrong.com

