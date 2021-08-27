Fall gardens: It’s all about the light

Daylength is the number of hours of daylight for each day of the year. For daylengths recorded in a specific town, as well as other detailed climatological information for Sonoma County in general, visit weather-and-climate.com , click on North America, then click on United States and California.

One of the joys of living in our Mediterranean climate is that we can have successful fall gardens, both edible and ornamental. We have September, October and the first 18 days of November when there are 10 hours of daylight at our latitude, during which plants will continue to grow. Less daylight than that and plants will go dormant and stop growing, or die back.

September, October and the first 18 days of November total 79 days, enough time to grow the fall food crops that mature relatively quickly and like the cool weather and cold nights. Our ornamental winter gardens are planted during the fall, too. First let’s talk edibles.

Territorial Seed Company in Cottage Grove, Oregon, specializes in varieties of food crops that are suited to our mild California and Pacific Northwest climate. Their catalog can be accessed online at TerritorialSeed.com or you can request a catalog by calling their customer service number, 541-942-9547. Besides descriptions of the crop varieties, the catalog lists their days to maturity. Here’s a helpful rundown of Territorial’s fall garden crops by variety and their days to maturity, so you can see how they fit into our 79-day fall growing season in the North Bay.

Crop Variety Name Days to Maturity

Beets Early Wonder Tall Top 45

Carrots Mokum 56

Collards Champion 60

Kale Redbor 50

Dwarf green curled 45

Nero di Toscana 50

Wild garden kale 30

Kohlrabi Konan 42

Lettuce Revolution 38

Two Star 45

Tom Thumb 50

Victoria 45

Outredgeous 52

Loose-leaf blends 30-50

Swiss chard Fordhook Giant 60

Radish Roxanne 25

Celesta 25

French Breakfast 30

Cherry Belle 22

Corn Salad (Mache) Vit 50

Chinese vegetables Five types available 30-40

Spinach Palco 38

Olympia 45

Lakeside (baby leaf) 25-30

You may be wondering about peas, which like cool weather. What they don’t like is weather that’s growing cooler by the day as the hours of daylight decrease. It’s possible to get something of a fall crop, but germination is spotty and they may balk at setting pods. On the other hand, if you have a warm spot, such as a bit of ground by a south-facing wall, you might get a decent crop. Alternately, you might try Alaska Early, which matures in 57 days, but in the spring.

The cole crops, members of the cabbage family, are champs for growing in the fall. Some of them, especially kale, will sail through the winter months, enjoying the frosts and the rain we all are hoping for.

Cold weather sweetens cabbages. Broccoli is chancy in the fall because while it is a cabbage family member, its edible part is its inflorescence — that is, its flower buds — and the decreasing light is not conducive to making plants flower. Carrots and beets will store just fine in the ground. Swiss chard, like kale, will be a mainstay in the fall and then into the winter garden.

As for the ornamental garden that will splash the winter with color, it’s best to get it planted during the months of September and October. Rich yellow calendula produces flowers in winter, as do pretty Iceland and Shirley poppies. Ornamental kale makes a large rosette of green leaves tinged with red. Pansies like the cold weather, and primroses of various kinds are rather underutilized in local winter gardens.

Most of the big box stores have garden departments with scads of winter annuals, but they also have a reputation for spraying them with pesticides. If that’s a concern, consider buying plants at local nurseries, where you can ask the management about any spraying they may do. Or better yet, start your winter plants yourself.

Fall is also a good time to plant bulbs like daffodils, narcissus, squill, grape hyacinth, lilies and spring-flowering beauties like snowdrops, leucojum, chionodoxa, crocus, puschkinia, fritillaria, freesia and many others. This year, being a drought year, it would be wise to wait for fall rains to soften the soil for bulbs, rather than using tap water. You can buy the bulbs now and store them in a cool, dry place until the rain returns, then plant.