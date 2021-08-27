Fall gardens: It’s all about the light
One of the joys of living in our Mediterranean climate is that we can have successful fall gardens, both edible and ornamental. We have September, October and the first 18 days of November when there are 10 hours of daylight at our latitude, during which plants will continue to grow. Less daylight than that and plants will go dormant and stop growing, or die back.
September, October and the first 18 days of November total 79 days, enough time to grow the fall food crops that mature relatively quickly and like the cool weather and cold nights. Our ornamental winter gardens are planted during the fall, too. First let’s talk edibles.
Territorial Seed Company in Cottage Grove, Oregon, specializes in varieties of food crops that are suited to our mild California and Pacific Northwest climate. Their catalog can be accessed online at TerritorialSeed.com or you can request a catalog by calling their customer service number, 541-942-9547. Besides descriptions of the crop varieties, the catalog lists their days to maturity. Here’s a helpful rundown of Territorial’s fall garden crops by variety and their days to maturity, so you can see how they fit into our 79-day fall growing season in the North Bay.
Crop Variety Name Days to Maturity
Beets Early Wonder Tall Top 45
Carrots Mokum 56
Collards Champion 60
Kale Redbor 50
Dwarf green curled 45
Nero di Toscana 50
Wild garden kale 30
Kohlrabi Konan 42
Lettuce Revolution 38
Two Star 45
Tom Thumb 50
Victoria 45
Outredgeous 52
Loose-leaf blends 30-50
Swiss chard Fordhook Giant 60
Radish Roxanne 25
Celesta 25
French Breakfast 30
Cherry Belle 22
Corn Salad (Mache) Vit 50
Chinese vegetables Five types available 30-40
Spinach Palco 38
Olympia 45
Lakeside (baby leaf) 25-30
You may be wondering about peas, which like cool weather. What they don’t like is weather that’s growing cooler by the day as the hours of daylight decrease. It’s possible to get something of a fall crop, but germination is spotty and they may balk at setting pods. On the other hand, if you have a warm spot, such as a bit of ground by a south-facing wall, you might get a decent crop. Alternately, you might try Alaska Early, which matures in 57 days, but in the spring.
The cole crops, members of the cabbage family, are champs for growing in the fall. Some of them, especially kale, will sail through the winter months, enjoying the frosts and the rain we all are hoping for.
Cold weather sweetens cabbages. Broccoli is chancy in the fall because while it is a cabbage family member, its edible part is its inflorescence — that is, its flower buds — and the decreasing light is not conducive to making plants flower. Carrots and beets will store just fine in the ground. Swiss chard, like kale, will be a mainstay in the fall and then into the winter garden.
As for the ornamental garden that will splash the winter with color, it’s best to get it planted during the months of September and October. Rich yellow calendula produces flowers in winter, as do pretty Iceland and Shirley poppies. Ornamental kale makes a large rosette of green leaves tinged with red. Pansies like the cold weather, and primroses of various kinds are rather underutilized in local winter gardens.
Most of the big box stores have garden departments with scads of winter annuals, but they also have a reputation for spraying them with pesticides. If that’s a concern, consider buying plants at local nurseries, where you can ask the management about any spraying they may do. Or better yet, start your winter plants yourself.
Fall is also a good time to plant bulbs like daffodils, narcissus, squill, grape hyacinth, lilies and spring-flowering beauties like snowdrops, leucojum, chionodoxa, crocus, puschkinia, fritillaria, freesia and many others. This year, being a drought year, it would be wise to wait for fall rains to soften the soil for bulbs, rather than using tap water. You can buy the bulbs now and store them in a cool, dry place until the rain returns, then plant.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: