Santa Rosa

Small Home Expo joins Fall Home Improvement Show

The Sonoma County Fall Home Improvement Show rolls into the Sonoma County Fairgrounds this weekend with tons of ideas for sprucing up your house and garden, plus a Small Home Expo if you’re considering downsizing or adding an accessory dwelling unit.

Featured at the Small Home Expo will be builders and manufacturers of Movable Tiny Homes and Small Homes on Foundations, both affordable options to house extended family or create more rentals in Sonoma County.

You can tour a tiny home built by Mendo Tiny Homes, Tiny House Cottages and Forever Tiny Homes. Information also will be available about tiny-home living, from those companies as well as from The Tiny Home Lady, Newark Tiny Homes, Masaya Homes, Adore Homes, Blue Lakes Village RV Park and Reboot Construction.

The Home Improvement Show is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $10 at the gate. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.

Petaluma

Helpful water-saving tips for drought-prone environments

Even if you have converted your irrigation system to a drip system, there are tricks to make your system even more efficient. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will show you how to optimize your system during a free workshop Sept. 30 at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Among the tips will be how to use a water meter, a tool that helps you understand your plants’ water requirements. 10:30 a.m. to noon. The talk is free but registration is required at bit.ly/45LhhCd or sonomamg.ucanr.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the workshop.

Sebastopol

How to get a more nutrient-rich soil

Soil health starts with developing an active ecosystem to deliver nutrients to roots. A workshop Sept. 30 at Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery will cover the nutrient-transmission process, appropriate nutrient levels for plants and responsible irrigation practices. Harmony owner Rick Williams will lead the free talk. Attendance is limited to 30 people, so advance registration is requested. Register by calling 707-823-9125. 10-11:30 a.m. 3244 Gravenstein Highway N. harmonyfarm.com

Healdsburg and Sebastopol

Succulents and ceramics for sale

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners have been propagating succulents like mad for two sales coming up Saturday, Sept. 23.

They will host a pop-up succulent sale at 402 Tucker St. in Healdsburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers will be able to scoop up loads of great drought-tolerant succulents in 4-inch and 1-gallon pots. Prices start at $5. They also will have succulent-topped pumpkins in an assortment of sizes for fall decorating, container arrangements, one-of-kind items and potting tables made from salvaged wood. Cash only.

Another team of Master Gardeners will set up shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 High St. They are teaming up with the SebARTS ceramics department to sell pots perfect for shoppers to pair with their plants. Cash only.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

Santa Rosa

Native plants for Sonoma County gardens

Native plant expert Liz Parsons will share insights on which plants are best for Sonoma County gardens during a talk Monday, Sept. 25, before the Santa Rosa Garden Club. Parsons has been a member of the club for 25 years and is active in the Milo Baker chapter of the California Native Plant Society, overseeing its plant sale for more than 30 years.

The presentation is open to nonmembers. 1:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. santarosagardenclub.com

Submit Sonoma Home news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.