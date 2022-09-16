Fall plant sales, French flea markets, flower workshops

Sonoma

Find French antiques to give your home a lift

Sept. 17: Come out to shop for a variety of French antique and vintage furniture, home accessories, rugs and linens at Chateau Sonoma’s French Flea Market. 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chateau Sonoma, 453 First St. W. More information at bit.ly/3RIdgIi.

Santa Rosa

Learn about the declining insect population

Sept. 20: Sonoma State University Biology Professor Nathan Rank will talk about where insect populations are declining, how to measure those populations and how you can help. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., or tune in on Zoom. Zoom link will be available at milobaker.cnps.org.

Nursery fall plant sales

Sept. 24: Come to the Willowside School nursery for a fall plant sale, with drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias, abutilons and other plants that will invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall sales also will take place on Oct. 22 and Nov. 12. Cash or check only. No vegetables. Rain does not cancel the sales. Willowside School Nursery, at Hall Road and Willowside Road. Email 4lochs@comcast.net if you have questions. More information at bit.ly/3BAuHVA.

Create a fire-wise, sustainable garden

Sept. 27: During this two-hour workshop, learn how to create a beautiful, fire-wise, sustainable garden that meets county code requirements. Presenters will share recommendations for fire-wise landscaping and talk about what it means to be sustainable in an ever-changing California climate and how to reconcile conflicting guidelines. Tune in live on Zoom. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required. All are welcome, however, the workshop will focus on the Sonoma Valley communities of Sonoma County. Register at bit.ly/3UasV4y.

Wedding flowers workshop

Oct. 16: Want to add a personal touch to your wedding or know someone who does? Participate in a wedding flowers workshop and learn from three designers as they demonstrate how to create bouquets, simple table arrangements and boutonnieres. You’ll get to make your own and you’ll learn helpful tips about how to choose and condition flowers, where to purchase them, containers, color and greenery.

The event is hosted by the Santa Rosa Garden Club. 10 a.m. to noon. Space is limited. Register by Oct. 8 by sending a $25 check made payable to Santa Rosa Garden Club to cover expenses. Email Donna Hussey at crvineyard23@gmail.com with any questions or call 707-318-1065. Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave. More information at bit.ly/3U7CvFx.

