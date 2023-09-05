Our wine of the week, Keller Estate, 2021 Oro De Plata Chardonnay, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County ($42), is an outstanding late-summer wine, with a plushness, a richness, that mirrors the season’s bounty. On first sip, your mouth is filled with a cornucopia of stone fruit, especially peaches and nectarines.

The wine’s appellation, Petaluma Gap, ensures that enough cool breezes embrace the grapes, keeping acid crisp and bright and the finish delightfully citrusy. Woven through these qualities is plenty of engaging minerality, suggesting wet river rocks. It’s an impressive chardonnay, a true beauty.

When it comes to pairing the wine at the table, the season offers ideal options, from simple corn on the cob slathered with butter to corn risotto topped with eggs poached in olive oil. Winter squash galettes, grilled zucchini, tomato-polenta tarts, fettuccine Alfredo and gulf shrimp and chanterelles in a crème fraîche sauce over pappardelle all cozy up to this wine beautifully. Roasted carrots and parsnips coax intriguing notes out of the wine.

Summer Corn Cakes with Rock Shrimp

Makes 4 servings

You can, of course, enjoy these corn cakes without the rock shrimp, in which case I recommend adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the finished cakes.

2 large eggs, preferably from backyard chickens, separated

2 - 3 fresh ears of corn, kernels cut from the cob (yielding about 2 cups of corn)

¼ cup cornflour or all-purpose unbleached white flour

¼ cup whole milk or half-and-half

1 teaspoon baking powder

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 tablespoons butter

10 ounces rock shrimp, drained of excess liquid

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives or chopped Italian parsley

½ lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Put the egg yolks into a medium bowl and beat thoroughly with a whisk. Fold in the corn, flour, milk and baking powder. Season with salt and pepper and set aside briefly.

Using a clean whisk or an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Gently fold the beaten egg whites into the corn mixture.

Set a heavy omelet pan over high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the butter and, when it is melted, add the rock shrimp. Cook, tossing every few seconds, until the shrimp just lose their raw look. Season with salt and pepper, tip into a small bowl, cover and keep warm.

Warm four plates.

Return the pan to medium heat, add a tablespoon of the remaining butter and ladle a quarter of the batter into the pan, pooling it in the center and then agitating the pan slightly so it forms a round cake. Cook for about 3 minutes, until golden brown. Flip over the cake and cook for another minute or two, until the bottom side of the cake is golden brown. Transfer to a warmed plate and continue until you have cooked all the cakes.

Top each corn cake with some of the rock shrimp, garnish with chives or parsley, set a lemon wedge next to each cake and enjoy right away.