Families play instruments at Santa Rosa Symphony's ‘instrument petting zoo’

Jerry Stemach lived out a quiet dream Sunday afternoon when he played the cello for the first time inside Rohnert Park’s Weill Hall at the Green Music Center.

“I grew up playing the saxophone but deep down — I’ve always wanted to play the cello,” the 76-year-old Kenwood resident said. “It’s just beautiful.”

He and his two granddaughters joined other families for the 10th anniversary of the Santa Rosa Symphony's Instrument Petting Zoo — attendees get the chance to play real instruments like violins, cellos, clarinets, and trumpets before enjoying a live concert.

The "zoo“ took place before “Beethoven Lives Upstairs,” a concert that’s part of the Santa Rosa Symphony’s Family Concert Series this month.

Stemach’s 5-year-old granddaughter, Penelope, was one of a dozen kids who, also, sat happily on a chair and placed a bow to a cello or picked up a violin for the first time in awe of the sounds the instrument made.

“I’ve always had a deep love for classical music. My granddaughters need to profess their love to classical music now,” Jerry Stemach, who studied classical music at St. Pius X Seminary in Sacramento, said with a laugh.

Max Zhang, 12, one of 10 kids from Santa Rosa Symphony’s various youth orchestra ensembles, volunteered during Sunday’s pre-concert hands-on event to demonstrate how to play a collection of instruments for attendees.

His older sister, who plays the violin, convinced him to learn how to play the cello two years ago since the instrument’s sounds harmonize well, he said.

A member of the symphony’s Young People's Chamber Orchestra, he added, “Learning an instrument is like learning a new language.”

Santa Rosa Symphony's Instrument Petting Zoo is a way for kids, families and students to have fun before a concert, yes, but it’s also a way to inspire people to learn how to play a new instrument or join one of Santa Rosa Symphony's youth ensembles.

“I love seeing kids pick up the instrument, learn how to play, and their expressions when it finally clicks,” Ryan Contreras, Santa Rosa Symphony’s education program manager, said. “It’s a way to open these kids’ eyes to different instruments and sounds.”

The Santa Rosa Symphony Family Series offers a series of concerts throughout the year for the entire family. As part of the series, kids learn about orchestral instruments and composers while basking in an afternoon of music.

