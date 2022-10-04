Family-friendy harvest party coming up in Sonoma

SONOMA

Cornerstone Sonoma hosts family-friendly harvest party

Cornerstone Sonoma, a Wine Country marketplace with artisan shops, winery tasting rooms, gardens and Folktable restaurant, is hosting a harvest party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The family-friendly event will feature food from Tank House Farms and Dirty Girl Donuts, wine from Sojourn Cellars, live music by the JimBo Trout Trio, carnival rides, a petting zoo and more.

Tickets are $15 per person, including children, with food and beverages available for purchase. Children are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes.

Cornerstone Sonoma is located at 23570 Arnold Drive in Sonoma. Visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

HEALDSBURG

Enjoy laid-back truffle dinner with Idlewild Wines

Idlewild Wines is hosting a truffle dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Healdsburg. The winery is importing 2 pounds of white truffles from Alba for this laid-back event, which will accompany four courses of Italian-inspired fare and Idlewild Nebbiolo.

The menu will include mixed chicories with salt-cured egg yolk and Quail & Condor croutons, pastured veal with tuna conserva aioli, hand-rolled egg yolk pasta with shaved Alba white truffles and a selection of Italian cheeses with chestnut honey.

Prices are $250 per person, or $175 for wine club members. To make a reservation, visit exploretock.com/idlewildwines.

Idlewild Wines is located at 132 Plaza St. in Healdsburg. Call 707-385-9410, or visit idlewildwines.com.

GEYSERVILLE

Paul’s Kitchen opens at Geyserville Inn in Alexander Valley

Paul’s Kitchen, a casual dining spot in the heart of Alexander Valley, has opened at Geyserville Inn. With sweeping view of the vineyards and Mayacamas Mountains, the restaurant offers breakfast and lunch, including wood-fired pizzas, salads, burgers and a selection of Sonoma County wines.

Takeout is available, too. The restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.

Paul’s Kitchen is at 21716 Geyserville Ave. in Geyserville. Call 707-203-2188, or visit geyservilleinn.com/pauls-kitchen.

