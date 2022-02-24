Fancy new flower varieties may not be better

It’s the time of year when new seed and plant catalogs arrive in mailboxes.

In addition to featuring old favorites, each offers new selections of sumptuous and vividly hued flowers that evoke scenes of summer and tantalize the imagination. In many cases, plant cultivars developed by breeders or selected from the wild represent improved selections of flowers and plants, with blooms that are bigger or more vibrant than the species or more compact in size.

But in some cases, new doesn’t necessarily mean improved.

Each year we see more old favorite flowers changed from familiar shapes and colors to new forms, ruffled and frilled and packed with extra petals — so much so that the inherent beauty and character of the original flower is lost. Flowers may be enlarged to sizes far surpassing the original, with completely different color. Plants may be so dwarfed that they appear as mere blobs of color that look computer-generated. The downside to extreme short stature is that the plant loses its ability to blow in the wind. More importantly, it may lose its vigor.

New varieties without pollen for wildlife

Other varieties, like sunflowers, are bred to be sterile, without pollen to support important pollinators like bees and unable to produce nutritious seeds that feed goldfinches. While we all embrace new or enhanced flower colors and selections, the direction of change in many flowers from graceful and distinctive to huge and graceless super-double forms is not encouraging for a number of reasons.

There are hundreds of varieties of perennials available to gardeners and endless possibilities to combine them in compositions to suit any taste. Choosing flowers in a variety of forms creates a varied and artistic picture.

For example, combining softly mounding, strictly upright, grasslike and structural plant shapes creates visual interest. Add to these plant forms an array of flower forms like the daisy, nodding bells, outward-facing trumpets, upright racemes, open cups, poppy flowers and airy froths of small blooms and you potentially have an exposition worthy of a museum. Huge, super-frilly or ruffled, super-double or dwarfed varieties are difficult to place in a garden or use in a composition because the flowers or plants lack distinction and artistry and may appear as unnatural blobs of color that don’t blend with the ensemble.

Double varieties discourage pollinators

Although most of us covet double roses and dahlias, both as single forms that are pollinator friendly and double forms that are inaccessible to pollinators, the trend of doubling flowers is not positive for pollinators in general.

As an example of newer is not necessarily better, the purple coneflower Echinacea purpurea is now available in yellow, orange, white, lime green and purple. In some new varieties, the composite central cone that houses the (reproductive) nectar and pollen-producing parts of the flower is completely obscured by a mass of dense, shaggy petals so large the ray petals are almost hidden. It’s an example of breeders transforming a simple, classic daisy into a graceless pompom and denying bees and butterflies the nectar they need.

The Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware, a botanical garden and research center dedicated to native plants, conducted a trial of 75 varieties to assess plant vigor and longevity and informally, the flower’s attractiveness to pollinators. Varieties with doubled or pompom flowers attracted fare fewer pollinators than those with a wild-type flower structure.

Flower color had less impact on pollinator visitation. Many of the doubled varieties also had no seeds for goldfinches.

Blanket flower (Gaillardia) is another very pollinator-friendly daisy drawn into this unfortunate fashion of doubling blooms. Some new-selection flowers are described as “powder puff,” with flower presentations an unrecognizable departure from the daisy, possessing dense, shortened and frilly petals that completely obscure the central cone.

There are many other examples of changed blooms. Maybe you want to include some daylilies in the garden. It’s becoming more difficult to find older or new varieties that still express grace. Many of the new cultivars have very large flowers with wide, overlapping petals fancied up with ruffled edges and very far removed from the translucent delicacy of older selections.

In the bulb and tuber department, there also have been unfortunate changes. Lilies, the ultimate in exotic elegance, are now “blessed” with new cultivars bearing a transgression of extra petals that look as if someone stuffed Kleenex in the middle of flowers. The excess petals hide the distinctive and otherworldly contrasting stamens that add so much to the distinctive beauty of each bloom.