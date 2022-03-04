Subscribe
Pam Sher holds a French 18th century betrothal fan for Marie Antoinette and King Louie 16th with sticks made from ivory at The Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg Thursday Feb. 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Fans of fans embrace quirky Healdsburg Museum

MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 4, 2022, 12:52PM
Most people these days know Healdsburg as the home of SingleThread, one of the most highly regarded restaurants in the world.

But the city has another claim to fame: It’s the site of the only hand fan museum in North America.

Yes, you read that right — a museum dedicated exclusively to hand fans. Appropriately named The Hand Fan Museum, the tiny space fronting Healdsburg Avenue on the ground floor of Hotel Healdsburg has hundreds of fans in its collection.

Paper fans. Wood fans. Silk fans. Fans from decades and centuries ago. Heck, there are even a few fans made of bone. Some are elaborately decorated with fantastical artwork; others are simple and bear nothing more than a message. All are small enough to wave back and forth for a cool breeze. A few are even for sale.

The museum is the brainchild of Pam Sher, the ultimate fan of fans.

Sher, now 83, has been collecting hand fans for more than 50 years — a hobby that grew into an obsession and matured into a museum.

The way Sher sees it, fans represent beauty, femininity and practical genius.

“I think the value of fans for the general public is that there is a real beauty to a lot of the images. There is excitement associated with the craftsmanship that human beings could make these lovely things and, in many cases, without machines,” she said.

“For me, it is truly an uplifting, optimism-producing condition to see this stuff and marvel at it.”

This French fan depicts the goddess of love being born from sea foam with mother of pearl sicks on display at the Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Evolution of a fanatic

Sher’s “fan-aticism” began in her 30s.

The first fan she bought was made by a Viennese glove maker and depicted a pug popping out of a glove. Sher had four pugs at the time, so she had to have it. After that, she leaned into her new hobby, hard.

The more fans she bought, the more intriguing she found them. She loved that they told alluring stories, that they could make statements. Perhaps the best part: They are easy to store and transport.

A hand painted French fan taking its inspiration from an image from the ash covered Roman town of Herculaneum at the Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
When she traveled — which was often — she brought back fans. She looked for fans when she went antique shopping. She started going to auctions, estate sales, even garage sales to hunt down the objects.

Today, the resident of Ross estimates she has more than 2,500 fans in the museum collection and about 1,000 fans in her personal collection. Sher has procured all of them herself.

Sher’s most cherished fan is in the shape of a bat. The silk weave on the sticks represents the body of the animal. The piece is at least 100 years old, if not older. She keeps it locked away at home.

“There is excitement associated with the craftsmanship that human beings could make these lovely things and, in many cases, without machines.”

At parties, she likes to challenge people to what she calls the Fan Game: Give Sher a subject, and she can tie it back to one of the many fans she’s collected over the years. Not only will she describe the fan, but she’ll regale players with a story about how and where she obtained it.

Pam Sher, founder of the Hand Fan Museum holds two of her favorite fans, one of James Dean and Elvis Presley, while other fans from the late 17th and early 18th century hang framed on the wall in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
“Everything for me comes back to fans,” she joked.

Museum life

Sher opened The Hand Fan Museum in 2011; her late husband Merritt was the developer behind Hotel Healdsburg and he promised his wife he’d give her a space there for her fans.

The original location was in the alley to the north of where it is today, across from the old Bear Republic Brewery. In this hard-to-find spot, foot traffic was light and the museum remained largely a secret. Pam Sher wanted more.

She got her wish in 2017, when a slightly larger retail space became available on Healdsburg Avenue across from the Plaza.

Today the museum certainly is unique.

The tiny venue usually has no more than 50 or 60 fans on display at a time; a small fraction of the total collection. Some specimens are highlights of Sher’s collection while others — fans in the shape of cats, patriotic fans — have a more mass appeal.

The Hand Fan Museum

Where: 309 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

Admission: Free

More info: thehandfanmuseum.org, 707-431-2500

There are notable curiosities, including about 30 of the oldest fans which are framed. On the wall near the front door, visitors will find a wooden sign for a fan store that dates to the early 1800s. A more modern piece — a cocktail dress made from paper fans — is on display in the front window. The dress, created by local artist Stasea Dohoney, is a real showstopper.

A hand painted hunting scene adorn this Spanish Market fan from the 18th century at the Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Sher isn’t involved in the day-to-day operations of the museum; she has docents for that. Instead, she curates exhibits and tries to change them out a few times a year.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the current exhibit is titled, “Love in all its forms.” The exhibit spotlights fans that reference love in some way. One fan spotlights Cupid as a cherub. A second, with Venus, dates to the 18th century. A third depicts the nymph Daphne being pursued by Apollo.

A fourth fan, an advertisement for W.E. Garret & Sons smokeless tobacco, dates to 1930 and shows a happy couple enjoying snuff together.

“The fan is an object that only a woman uses. It’s one of the last things men can’t take away from us. Men have now started wearing jewelry. But fans? Fans are for us.”

The museum always has at least a few different fans available for sale.

The Hand Fan Museum also strives to engage the community; a contest around Christmas encouraged school-age children to design their own fans for display. All participants received a gift certificate for a free soft-serve ice cream at Pizzando restaurant next door; more than 75 kids signed up.

Rave reviews

Most visitors to Healdsburg don’t really know what to make of the museum — many think it’s just another fancy shop. Some take the time to come in, look around and read some descriptions, but leave with a smirk that seems to say, “That was wonderful, but also super-random.”

A modern Japanese hand fan at the Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Among fan aficionados, however, The Hand Fan Museum is like heaven on Earth.

Sandra Lawrence runs the East Bay Fan Guild, a group of Bay Area fan collectors who meet monthly. She said The Hand Fan Museum is a treasure, and Sher is an icon.

“Pam has more knowledge about fans than just about anybody here in the U.S.,” Lawrence said. She added that she likes fans because they represent the epitome of femininity.

“The fan is an object that only a woman uses. It’s one of the last things men can’t take away from us. Men have now started wearing jewelry. But fans? Fans are for us.”

Kathryn Hanna, president of the Fan Association of North America, agreed.

Hanna is based in Mound, Minnesota, but has visited Sher’s museum twice in the last few years. Both times, she was blown away.

“More than anything, the selection and variety of fans (Sher) has at her museum stood out to me,” Hanna said. “When you think about all the fans she has and you think about the fact that hers is the only hand fan museum in North America, it’s a pretty big deal.”

60’s Beatles hand fan at the Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
What’s next

The current exhibit runs through the end of March, at which point Sher likely will curate another great and quirky exhibit — one with a spotlight on flowers.

Also in the works is a plan to expand The Hand Fan Museum website.

When Sher ponders the museum’s future, she doesn’t like to think of it as a legacy, but instead as a passion project with perpetuity. In short, she’d like to see visitors to Healdsburg enjoying her fans for decades to come.

“Healdsburg has become famous for a lot of wonderful things in the last 20 years,” Sher said. “Someday it’d be nice to see people know it for fans, as well.”

