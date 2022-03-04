Fans of fans embrace quirky Healdsburg Museum

Most people these days know Healdsburg as the home of SingleThread, one of the most highly regarded restaurants in the world.

But the city has another claim to fame: It’s the site of the only hand fan museum in North America.

Yes, you read that right — a museum dedicated exclusively to hand fans. Appropriately named The Hand Fan Museum, the tiny space fronting Healdsburg Avenue on the ground floor of Hotel Healdsburg has hundreds of fans in its collection.

Paper fans. Wood fans. Silk fans. Fans from decades and centuries ago. Heck, there are even a few fans made of bone. Some are elaborately decorated with fantastical artwork; others are simple and bear nothing more than a message. All are small enough to wave back and forth for a cool breeze. A few are even for sale.

The museum is the brainchild of Pam Sher, the ultimate fan of fans.

Sher, now 83, has been collecting hand fans for more than 50 years — a hobby that grew into an obsession and matured into a museum.

The way Sher sees it, fans represent beauty, femininity and practical genius.

“I think the value of fans for the general public is that there is a real beauty to a lot of the images. There is excitement associated with the craftsmanship that human beings could make these lovely things and, in many cases, without machines,” she said.

“For me, it is truly an uplifting, optimism-producing condition to see this stuff and marvel at it.”

This French fan depicts the goddess of love being born from sea foam with mother of pearl sicks on display at the Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Evolution of a fanatic

Sher’s “fan-aticism” began in her 30s.

The first fan she bought was made by a Viennese glove maker and depicted a pug popping out of a glove. Sher had four pugs at the time, so she had to have it. After that, she leaned into her new hobby, hard.

The more fans she bought, the more intriguing she found them. She loved that they told alluring stories, that they could make statements. Perhaps the best part: They are easy to store and transport.

A hand painted French fan taking its inspiration from an image from the ash covered Roman town of Herculaneum at the Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

When she traveled — which was often — she brought back fans. She looked for fans when she went antique shopping. She started going to auctions, estate sales, even garage sales to hunt down the objects.

Today, the resident of Ross estimates she has more than 2,500 fans in the museum collection and about 1,000 fans in her personal collection. Sher has procured all of them herself.

Sher’s most cherished fan is in the shape of a bat. The silk weave on the sticks represents the body of the animal. The piece is at least 100 years old, if not older. She keeps it locked away at home.

At parties, she likes to challenge people to what she calls the Fan Game: Give Sher a subject, and she can tie it back to one of the many fans she’s collected over the years. Not only will she describe the fan, but she’ll regale players with a story about how and where she obtained it.

Pam Sher, founder of the Hand Fan Museum holds two of her favorite fans, one of James Dean and Elvis Presley, while other fans from the late 17th and early 18th century hang framed on the wall in downtown Healdsburg Thursday February 24, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“Everything for me comes back to fans,” she joked.

Museum life

Sher opened The Hand Fan Museum in 2011; her late husband Merritt was the developer behind Hotel Healdsburg and he promised his wife he’d give her a space there for her fans.

The original location was in the alley to the north of where it is today, across from the old Bear Republic Brewery. In this hard-to-find spot, foot traffic was light and the museum remained largely a secret. Pam Sher wanted more.

She got her wish in 2017, when a slightly larger retail space became available on Healdsburg Avenue across from the Plaza.

Today the museum certainly is unique.

The tiny venue usually has no more than 50 or 60 fans on display at a time; a small fraction of the total collection. Some specimens are highlights of Sher’s collection while others — fans in the shape of cats, patriotic fans — have a more mass appeal.