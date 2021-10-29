Farm Trails coming to an end in Sonoma County

Last weekend for Farm Trails

Sonoma County Farm Trails’ annual fall tour wraps up this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31, with local farmers and producers opening their gates and barns to give visitors a taste of life on the farm.

There are guided farm tours, pumpkin patches, apple farm stands and cider pressing, seasonal wreaths for sale, farm animals to visit and locally grown food and drink. Registration is free; register at farmtrails.org/experience/weekend-along-the-farm-trails, where you can find more information. After registering, you will get an online interactive map so you can plan your self-guided tour.

Some farms may require or recommend RSVPs or charge fees for special offerings.

Healthy soil webinar

Soil regeneration is one of the keys to restoring ecosystems. Learn what you can do in your own landscape to create healthy soil during a free live webinar Thursday, Nov. 4, hosted by Daily Acts.

Healthy soil acts like a sponge and creates channels for micro-organisms to thrive; healthy soil also is better at retaining water than unhealthy soil. Good soil filters water and prevents soil erosion and runoff that pollutes creeks and streams.

The online workshop will show you how to build a thriving ecosystem in your own yard that contributes to biodiversity. 5:30 - 7 p.m. To register for a link or get more information, visit dailyacts.org, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.

Talk on pesticide-free plants

Organic soil and plants grown without pesticides make for a healthy garden. Paul Martinez, owner of Sonoma Valley Wholesale Nursery, will talk about how home gardeners can achieve a more healthy landscape naturally during a talk Thursday, Nov. 4, with the Valley of the Moon Garden Club.

In the 1980s, Martinez founded PDM Landscape, an ornamental landscape installation, maintenance and construction company. After 40 years in the horticulture trade in Sonoma and Napa valleys, he became convinced that organic practices are what sustain the environment and healthy plants. Noticing a lack of reasonably priced, locally sourced and organically grown landscape plants, he was inspired to start Sonoma Valley Wholesale Nursery in 2009. He also sells plants to the public.

The meeting will be at Burlingame Hall at the First Congregational Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Meet and greet starts at 6:30 p.m. with the talk at 7 p.m. Non-members are welcome for a $5 fee. Masks are required and will be provided to anyone without one. Chairs will be spaced apart. For information, call 707-935-8986.

Last call for plants at Willowside

The student-supported nursery at Willowside School will hold one last plant sale Nov. 6, rain or shine.

The nursery is selling a variety of plants, from perennials and succulents to grasses and Japanese maple trees. Plant prices are $5 for a 1-gallon container. Trees start at $30. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall at Willowside Road. 707-569-4724.

You can submit home and garden related news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please submit at least three weeks in advance for events.