Sonoma County

Hit The Farm Trails

The watery winter is over, and everything on the farm is in bud or bloom and animals are having babies. It’s a perfect time to explore rural back roads on the Sonoma County Farm Trails’ annual Blossoms, Bees, and Barnyard Babies Spring Tour May 6-7.

Dozens of Farm Trails member farms, ranches and agricultural producers will be open to the public and offer tours, demonstrations, tastings and workshops. Registration is free and required to see the online tour directory and interactive map to chart your itinerary, For more details and to register online, visit FarmTrails.org.

Visitors can take behind-the-scenes tours of farms, creameries, orchards and ranches; taste farmstead cheeses, honey, olive oil, jams, juice, wine and cider; learn about beekeeping, jam making and pollinator gardening; and shop for produce and field-grown flowers at farm stands.

Among the participants is Poppies and Petals (500 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa), a u-pick flower farm that will be holding its first cut-flower plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The farm has been busy since January growing extra for the sale. They will have some hard-to-find and hard-to-germinate flower varieties such as Lisianthus in an array of colors and unique foliage like Apple of Peru and Love in a Puff. They also have dahlia tubers propagated at the farm and specialty-bred Italian anemones and ranunculus and Ptilotus exaltatus ‘Matilda,’ with feathery, silver-rose-colored flowers that look like pointed bottlebrushes and tolerate full sun and drought conditions.

Registered attendees can plan their route using Farm Trails’ tour directory with easy-to-use, searchable listings and mapping features developed for on-the-go functionality.

The tour runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 and 7, but some farms will be open only one of the two days or will have limited hours. Some activities may require a fee and additional RSVP. Full details of the destinations will be provided via email to registrants before the tour.

Other farms and producers participating include Bees N Blooms, Bodega Bay Oyster Co., Bodega Pastures, Bohemian Creamery, Casari Farm & Garden, Deep Roots Farm, Farm Barn, Flatbed Farm, Freestone Ranch, Garden Valley Ranch, Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary, Gold Ridge Organic Farms, Hidden Forest Nursery, Lala’s Jam Bar & Urban Farmstand, Larson Family Winery, Laura’s Apples, Live Oak Farm, Manzanita Grove Vineyard, Monte-Bellaria di California, The Nursery at Emerisa Gardens, Redwood Hill Farm — Capracopia and Tara Firma Farms.

Sonoma County Farm Trails is marking its 50th birthday this year. It was established in 1973 to help ensure the continuing economic viability of local agriculture by fostering connections between farmers and the people they feed and to promote the importance of farms as a vital part of the local community and lifestyle.

Petaluma

Garden Club throws plant sale

Members of the Petaluma Garden Club have grown all the plants they will be featuring at their big annual sale on Saturday. They will have a big selection of organic vegetables, perennials, annuals, container gardens, houseplants, garden art, pots and garden tools. Proceeds benefit scholarships and local nonprofit organizations. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1939 Castle Drive, Petaluma.

Sonoma

Expert offers summer pruning advice

Have you ever wondered how to prune your tree or are afraid you’ll make a “wrong” cut? Or maybe you are comfortable cutting branches during the leafless dormant months but nervous when it comes to a tree full of leaves.

While winter pruning helps define a tree’s structure and size, summer pruning is all about refining its form and maximizing its fruit productivity and beauty. Most home gardeners are comfortable cutting branches during the leafless dormant months, but it takes a more experienced eye to successfully thin and shape a tree when it’s in full foliage.

On Thursday, Dave Fazzio of Sonoma Mission Gardens will explain the art of summer pruning at a meeting of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club. He will give pruning tips and tricks and field questions.

Fazzio has more than 40 years of experience in horticulture and landscaping, has a landscaping business and has taught and lectured at Santa Rosa Junior College for more than 30 years.

The club welcomes anyone to attend (nonmembers are asked to contribute $5, which can be applied toward a $25 membership). There is a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 7 p.m. The club meets in Burlingame Hall at the First Congregation Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma.

Petaluma

Mini gardening workshops at Unity Farm Garden

Petaluma Bounty Farm marks the reopening of its Unity Garden with a series of mini workshops May 6.