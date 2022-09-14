Fashion meets fantasy in Margaret Hatcher’s new calendar

Where ever it is displayed, whether at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on the Plaza or Trashion Fashion Show, Margaret Hatcher’s costume designs draw the same reaction: an audible gasp.

With every detail finely curated, her work could walk couture runways and share the stage with fashion’s biggest names.

Now, the Sonoma artist has compiled her 25 years of work into one picturesque calendar, with an outfit for every season. Hatcher has been described as crafty and detail-oriented, but she sees herself as a “maker,” calls on her array of skills that includes sewing, pattern drafting, wig making, glove making, corset making, shoe upcycling and altering, bead work, and armature (a framework and supportive structure) building.

Calendar making can now be added to that list. Models were adorned with wedding cakes, roses, arrows through the chest, leaves blowing in the winds and spider web tops. Hatcher creates seasonal illusions and works of art that she hopes will never get old.

“The purpose of a wall calendar is to hang on the wall for an entire year. The image changes monthly, so there’s no getting stuck in a visual rut. As an artist, I want my work seen and displayed prominently, so what’s not to like?” Hatcher said.

The actual process of designing and shooting the calendar has unfolded over the last 15 years, but she thinks of it as a quarter-century in the making.

She spent her early life in rural Calaveras County before moving down to Southern California at the age of nine. She spent eighth-grade in Bolivia, and her senior year of high school in Peru before attending Institutio Allende in San Miguel for six months. There she studied batik, a method of weaving and jewelry making.

Hatcher completed her undergraduate degree in print making and photography from Cal State Fullerton before finishing school in the Bay Area, where she studied pattern drafting at Louise Salinger Academy of Fashion in San Francisco.

Shortly after she graduated, a friend convinced her to design costumes for their play.

Hatcher got into a bit more than she signed up for, and ended up being the lead designer — making the costumes for all the play’s roller-skating cacti on her own.

That production kick started her career and passion as a costume designer for playhouses in San Francisco and Berkeley.

Bay Area residents outside of Sonoma might recognize her work from her collaborations with the San Francisco Opera, where she held a Residency at Harrison House in Joshua Tree. She also received a Wallace Alexander Gerbode Foundation Designer Residency Grant for her work with ShadowLight Productions.

“I was disappointed after designing costumes for stage productions and having no good quality photographs to show as a record of what I had done,” Hatcher said. “So, I decided to make costumes for my own project — but for what purpose? Costumes need a reason to exist. They need a use. They are designed to be worn on the human body and to be seen.”

Then came the “a-ha“ moment of the idea for the calendar; the format acts as a natural guideline for ideas because of its seasonal themes. Hatcher would also have compete creative control and freedom of vision because photography made space for special effects that would never work on a live stage.

With the help of Mark Petersen, her husband and a professional photographer, and David Barker, the calendar’s graphic designer, she created a still life seasonal vision for each month. The designs were presented on models she knew from her years of work in and around the theater world.

While designing and building the costumes was her favorite part of the process, she also created each backdrop, accessory and prop needed to perfect the image. She made wooden shoes, a magic broom, a hat made of twigs and a wig with a giant pencil piercing the middle.

To keep track of the web of ideas constantly spinning its way through her head, she kept a thick binder stocked full of imagery, sketches, swatches and anything else she could use to transform a month of the year into an outfit.

Hatcher’s craft room in her home is full of natural light, storage bins, a big wooden table, old costumes and prints, dress forms and “materials” that come in all kinds of plastics and fabrics.

According to Hatcher, she is inspired by the physical material available to her, and she’ll use anything from old coffee bags to metallic myler “grass” fronds to spark an idea.

Her appreciation for recycled materials was displayed in her work with the Sonoma Community Center’s Trashion Fashion Show, which she helped create in 2011. “Trashion” is when designers recycle used materials and turn them into an outfit.

“It’s an opportunity for anybody. It attracts people who don’t consider themselves designers to make things out of recycled materials,” Hatcher said.

She began working as the special projects manager for the center in 2009, and she used her skills to craft-up the community.

“She’s incredibly detail oriented but just really open to off-the-wall ideas,” Josh Culter, director of operations at the community center. “She was a great person to work along(side) and learn from.”

Her work often requires ingenuity. Like when she made a costume for Tiddle E. Winks Vintage and Dime Store, but forgot to account for early sunsets of winter.

“I threw lights on it last minute, and realized I needed to incorporate lights into the costume the next time. Then it morphed into being completely about lights! And that’s how the Trio of Holiday Lights happened,” Hatcher said on her website, referring to her glowing gowns that lit up the Plaza last year.

Margaret Hatcher’s “Trio of Holiday Lights” in 2021. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

She left her job at the center in 2021, and was able to fully focus on finishing her calendar.

“Fall Gown” (November), the calendar’s earliest prints, were photographed in the early 1990s, and the last two, “The 3 Rs” (September) and “Ka Boom!” (July) were completed in 2005.

Hatcher will display the prints and images from the calendar for public view at an exhibit at The Alley Gallery, located at 148 E. Napa St., from Oct. 13 to 16. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where to find it Margaret Hatcher’s calendar is available for purchase now. The 2023 calendars will retail at $22. Find it at: ∎ Readers Books, 130 East Napa Street, Sonoma. ∎ Copperfield’s Books, 775 Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. ∎ Online at mhatchercostumes.com.

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.