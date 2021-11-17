Subscribe

Father-daughter team at McFadden Farm share Thanksgiving recipes

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 16, 2021, 4:11PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

Native New Yorker Guinness McFadden graduated from Notre Dame University in Indiana and served nine years in the Navy as an officer, earning a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.

Then he went to Stanford School of Business and applied the lessons he learned there to plant grapes in a remote northeastern corner of Mendocino’s Potter Valley.

At the time, everyone said it couldn’t be done.

Let’s just say the Irish American McFadden, who first planted white varietals on 23 acres of cool, high-elevation vineyards back in 1970, is not one to back down from a challenge.

“I was the first outsider to plant grapes in Potter Valley,” said McFadden, 83, at McFadden’s Blue Quail Tasting Room in Hopland. “When we started, it was chardonnay and riesling. … Zinfandel is grown on the hillsides, with a southern exposure, but it’s not a big Dry Creek zinfandel.”

Over the past 50 years, McFadden has not only raised a family of five children alongside his organic grapes but also has created a family of diversified farm products — garlic heads twined elegantly into braids, aromatic bay leaf wreaths and garlands for the holidays, dried herbs for the spice shelf and iconic boxes of wild rice for the pantry — that attracted workers to the remote farm and kept them busy year-round.

“We branched out from grapes to fatten out the year,” McFadden said. “Our herbs are really good because of the temperature variation. It’s 95 in the afternoon and 45 degrees at night. That keeps the essential oils in the herbs … and the acid in the grapes.”

This Thanksgiving, the McFadden family farmhouse, with its country kitchen and south-facing sun porch, will be redolent with the smells of those aromatic herbs and garlic. His daughter, culinary school graduate Fontaine McFadden, will braise the turkey legs and breasts in wine and herbs, then dress a wild rice stuffing with roasted garlic and roast winter squash with dried herbs.

“My memory of Thanksgiving is having the house packed with people, and there were people staying everywhere,” she said of her childhood. “We were cooking for days on end. Food was always the thing.”

Guinness McFadden and daughter Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Guinness McFadden and daughter Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Celebrating 50 years in the business

In the beginning of his agricultural journey, McFadden sold his grapes to high-profile wineries in Napa, Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Once he felt he had mastered the art of grape growing, he launched his own line of wines in 2003 with pinot gris, followed in 2004 with riesling. He added sauvignon blanc, pinot noir and zinfandel in 2005 and a chardonnay in 2006.

Like the well-known Anderson Valley on the opposite side of Highway 101, Potter Valley is perfect for aromatic whites like riesling and gewürtzaminer as well as the Burgundy varietals such as chardonnay and pinot noir that thrive in cool-climate vineyards.

“Bo Barrett (of Chateau Montelena) buys 30 tons of our riesling every year,” he said. “And Alexander Valley Vineyards buys the gewürztraminer.”

These days, McFadden sells his wine under three labels: the original McFadden label for his award-winning brut and brut rosé sparkling made with estate pinot noir, Fontaine for his rosé of pinot noir (named after his daughter and late wife, Fontaine Flowers McFadden) and Blue Quail for the rest of the still wines, including the dry gewürztraminer, perhaps the most perfect Thanksgiving wine ever uncorked.

Gewürztraminer is aromatic, spicy and herbal, which can complement and bring out the best in turkey, gravy and Thanksgiving side dishes. The Blue Quail Potter Valley Dry Gewürztraminer is lighter and less fruity than most.

The farm, located at 1,200 feet in elevation on the border of the Mendocino National Forest, has grown to more than 500 acres over the past 50 years. It was organic from the beginning, before people even knew what that meant.

“I always thought organic was a good way to grow,” said McFadden, who was always concerned about the health of his family and his workers.

The vineyards sit at the headwaters of the Russian River’s east fork, created in 1908 when 3% of the Eel River’s water flow, when operating at full capacity, was diverted to help support the Russian River watershed.

As a pioneer of sustainable energy, McFadden went online with his own hydroelectric powerhouse in 1983, then added 500 solar panels in 2003 to produce renewable energy for the farm and for other homes in the area.

McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm Garlic Herb Swag with Chiles & Raffia in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm Garlic Herb Swag with Chiles & Raffia in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

A bounty of farm products

In the Navy, McFadden spent five years as the chief engineer of a destroyer in the Mediterranean, then served as an admiral’s aide in Lisbon. As the story goes, he learned to speak Portuguese so fluently the president of Portugal mistook him for a native.

In 1977, when the weather induced a pivot at the Potter Valley farm, he learned how to bed up and make rows of garlic from a Vacaville farmer. He planted seven acres of garlic, but unfortunately, a quarter of the beds were flooded out.

In Portugal, McFadden had seen people braiding together the dried stems of garlic, so he came up with a plan to help his bottom line.

He had his crew make garlic braids with the surviving garlic, which brought in a better price than individual heads. The garlic braids also caught the attention of a buyer for Williams-Sonoma, which had launched its direct-to-consumer catalog in 1972. Soon the McFadden Farm garlic braids were available through that catalog to home cooks waking up to the joy of cooking across the country.

One thing led to another, as they often do at this feisty, resilient farm.

“After we started selling garlic braids to Williams-Sonoma, their buyer asked if we could make bay leaf wreaths,” McFadden said. “It was (Williams-Sonoma founder and cookbook author) Chuck Williams’ idea.”

The wreaths and garlands, made with California laurel have a more pungent and intense flavor than the bay laurel, but both can be used in cooking.

The farm sources its fresh California laurel leaves from Del Norte County, then makes each wreath and swag to order. Like the garlic braids, they come in an assortment of styles. Some weave in thyme, rosemary and dried chiles while others are finished with rustic raffia or jute ribbons. Garlands are also available for holiday doors, mantles and tables.

“The secret is to take equal-size leaf bunches,” Fontaine said of making the wreaths. “They arrive fresh with dark green leaves, and then you can use it (as a seasoning) after a week when the leaves lighten.”

The bay leaf wreaths led to another farm product. Williams of Williams-Sonoma asked McFadden to grow organic herbs for his gourmet catalog.

“I never made a business decision without checking with Williams,” said McFadden, who credits the retail genius with helping him branch out at the farm.

McFadden had started planting organic fields of popular herbs such as thyme and lemon thyme, rosemary and oregano, sweet marjoram and summer savory. The herbs are air-dried, blended with other organic spices when necessary and bottled on the farm.

“The secret is to dry the herbs at a very low temperature, then jack it up to 195 degrees in the end,” McFadden said. “Our Lemon Pepper is so good on steaks and hamburgers.”

In the ’70s and ’80s, the farm also started cultivating wild rice, packaged in a white box with a sketch of a quail in front. At the time, wild rice from California was still something of a rarity.

Wild rice is composed of four species of grasses and their edible grain that form the genus zizania. The aquatic plant grows in the shallows of lakes and slow-flowing streams, where it is a favorite snack of ducks and other waterfowl.

It requires a longer cooking time than regular rice, but it’s well worth the wait. Wild rice is often showcased with other earthy flavors in the fall, when its nutty flavor and chewy texture really shine.

“People like it,” Fontaine said. “It’s sort of a cult classic. We don’t make a ton of it, but people are very passionate about it.”

Because wild rice requires a lot of water to grow, McFadden started sourcing it from a friend in Lake County who owns 700 acres.

“The last harvest here of wild rice was 1988,” he said. “The sales of wild rice were up, so I had to buy it anyway.”

Although McFadden does not do much hands-on farming anymore, he still keeps his eye on the vineyards and farm and the yearlong bounty they produce.

“My foreman has been with us for 48 years, so he runs the place like it’s his own,” he said. “He makes sure the folks there are working all the time, through the year.”

The farm starts out slowly in January through March, when the sleeping vines require pruning. In March, the pace picks up as the crew works on ground maintenance and readies their frost-protection efforts for the high-elevation vineyards.

From April through June, the staff stays busy planting annual herbs and harvesting perennial herbs such as thyme and oregano.

During the heat of the summer, in July and August when the grapes are still maturing, the farm pivots to making the braids from fresh heads of garlic grown in the Salinas Valley.

In September and October, the rhythm of the grape harvest reaches its peak. The McFadden Vineyard grapes are brought to Mendocino Wine Co. north of Ukiah to be custom crushed. Winemaker Jordan Ferrier takes over from there.

At the end of the year, in November and December, the staff laboriously wires together the bay leaf wreaths and garlands, offering a splash of fresh greenery for the winter holidays. Then the cycle of the farm begins again.

White Wine Braised Turkey served with Wild Rice Stuffing and Roasted Squash prepared by Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
White Wine Braised Turkey served with Wild Rice Stuffing and Roasted Squash prepared by Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

The farm is usually closed to the public, as the family lives there. However, on the weekend after July 4, the farm opens its gates for a once-a-year party for wine club members and the public.

“Anyone can come,” Fontaine said. “We have a band and a dance floor and people are welcome to camp out.”

Fontaine’s siblings are scattered all over the country. Guinness Jr. lives in Kentucky and his horse, Country House, won the 145th Kentucky Derby in 2019 after Maximum Security was disqualified.

Fontaine’s brother, Jameson, lives in New York, where he took over sales and distribution for the family wine business in 2011.

“He was instrumental in getting the Blue Quail brand off the ground,” said Fontaine, who joined the family business in 2019 with her husband, Brian Helsper. The couple have a 1-year-old son, Declan, named after Declan O’Donnell, a fictional character in many of her father’s legendary stories and jokes about the old country.

As operations director, Fontaine wears many hats in the family business, including creating and running the website. She sums up her title as “Captain of Making it Happen.”

One Thanksgiving, Fontaine had to makes things happen after a large turkey refused to thaw in time. Using her certificate from the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, she broke down the bird into two breasts, two thighs and two legs and braised them slowly in wine and herbs from the farm.

The braising technique brilliantly solved the age-old problem of how to cook the dark meat to perfection without overcooking the white meat, as the liquid keeps the breast from drying out.

“It is a very delicious turkey,” she said proudly. “My sister said it’s the best turkey she ever ate.”

The following recipes are from Fontaine McFadden, operations director at McFadden Vineyard and Farm. McFadden Farm wild rice can be found at local grocery stores. One bulb is the entire head of garlic, consisting of multiple cloves.

Wild Rice Stuffing with roasted garlic dressing prepared by Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Wild Rice Stuffing with roasted garlic dressing prepared by Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Wild Rice Stuffing with Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette

Makes 3-4 servings

For the Wild Rice Stuffing:

1 box McFadden Farm wild rice

½ cup almonds

½ cup pecans

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

For the Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette:

1 bulb McFadden Farm garlic

1 shallot

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

¾ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Start by cooking the wild rice. Bring large pot of salted water to a boil and cook for about 40 minutes, until the grains have popped open and are al dente.

To roast the garlic, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Chop ¼ inch off the stem side of the garlic bulb so you can see each individual clove and place on a piece of tinfoil. Drizzle with olive oil and a pinch of salt, then wrap in tinfoil and roast in the oven until soft and golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a dry skillet, toast the almonds and pecans over low heat until fragrant and golden, then rough chop and set aside. Toast breadcrumbs, then add to the nuts.

Next, dice shallot and put into a small bowl. Cover with red wine vinegar and lemon juice and let sit at least 10 minutes. Once the garlic is out of the oven, let it cool a bit and use a small knife to pull out the roasted garlic cloves and mash them in a small bowl. Add Dijon mustard and honey to the garlic and then stir in the shallot, vinegar and lemon mix. Slowly whisk in olive oil, then season with salt and pepper, to taste.

When the rice is done, drain and put into a large bowl and toss with the roasted garlic dressing. Then mix in the nuts, breadcrumbs and Parmesan. Serve warm or room temperature and enjoy!

_____

White Wine Braised Turkey prepared by Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
White Wine Braised Turkey prepared by Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

When you order your turkey, you can ask the butcher to break it down into pieces for this recipe so it’s already separated when you pick it up. Alternately, you can buy the breasts, legs and thighs separately and choose the cuts you prefer.

White Wine Braised Turkey

Makes 3-4 servings, with leftovers

2 turkey breasts, 2 legs and 2 thighs from a 16- to 18-pound turkey

2 cups Blue Quail Sauvignon Blanc

1 red onion, sliced

1 yellow onion, sliced

12 garlic cloves, skin on

4 large leeks, halved lengthwise

4 jalapeños, seeded and halved lengthwise

2 lemons

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Break down turkey into breasts, thighs and legs, reserving the rest of the bird to make stock with (or buy just these parts).

In a large roasting pan over two burners on medium-high heat, sear turkey skin-side down, about six minutes, until the meat easily pulls away from the pan and is golden brown. Remove turkey pieces and set aside.

Add 2 cups sauvignon blanc to roasting pan to deglaze. Scrape yummy bits off bottom of the pan. Add onion, garlic, leeks, jalapeño and lemon and cook all together for five minutes or so, just until fragrant. Add the turkey back to the roasting pan, skin-side up, nestled in with all the aromatics. Cover with tinfoil and roast in the oven for 40 minutes, then remove foil and add fresh thyme and rosemary. Roast another 20-30 minutes until golden brown, with the interior reading at 165 degrees on a meat thermometer. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes or so, then slice up and serve with all the tasty aromatics.

______

Fontaine likes to roast the kabocha winter squash, but butternut, buttercup or other firm, sweet squash also would work.

Roasted Squash prepared by Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Roasted Squash prepared by Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Spicy Sweet Roasted Squash

Makes 3-4 servings

1 kabocha squash

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon McFadden Farm Chili Flakes

1 teaspoon McFadden Farm Herbes de Provence

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup dried currants

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and put baking sheet in the oven as it heats up. Peel and chop squash into ½-inch cubes. Toss the cubes with olive oil, Chili Flakes, Herbes de Provence, salt and pepper, then spread out on the hot baking sheet. Roast for 40 minutes, stirring after 20 minutes. When squash is cooked through, add to a large bowl and toss in currants while warm. Let cool for 10 minutes or so, then add pomegranate seeds. Serve at room temperature.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette