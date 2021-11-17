Father-daughter team at McFadden Farm share Thanksgiving recipes

Native New Yorker Guinness McFadden graduated from Notre Dame University in Indiana and served nine years in the Navy as an officer, earning a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.

Then he went to Stanford School of Business and applied the lessons he learned there to plant grapes in a remote northeastern corner of Mendocino’s Potter Valley.

At the time, everyone said it couldn’t be done.

Let’s just say the Irish American McFadden, who first planted white varietals on 23 acres of cool, high-elevation vineyards back in 1970, is not one to back down from a challenge.

“I was the first outsider to plant grapes in Potter Valley,” said McFadden, 83, at McFadden’s Blue Quail Tasting Room in Hopland. “When we started, it was chardonnay and riesling. … Zinfandel is grown on the hillsides, with a southern exposure, but it’s not a big Dry Creek zinfandel.”

Over the past 50 years, McFadden has not only raised a family of five children alongside his organic grapes but also has created a family of diversified farm products — garlic heads twined elegantly into braids, aromatic bay leaf wreaths and garlands for the holidays, dried herbs for the spice shelf and iconic boxes of wild rice for the pantry — that attracted workers to the remote farm and kept them busy year-round.

“We branched out from grapes to fatten out the year,” McFadden said. “Our herbs are really good because of the temperature variation. It’s 95 in the afternoon and 45 degrees at night. That keeps the essential oils in the herbs … and the acid in the grapes.”

This Thanksgiving, the McFadden family farmhouse, with its country kitchen and south-facing sun porch, will be redolent with the smells of those aromatic herbs and garlic. His daughter, culinary school graduate Fontaine McFadden, will braise the turkey legs and breasts in wine and herbs, then dress a wild rice stuffing with roasted garlic and roast winter squash with dried herbs.

“My memory of Thanksgiving is having the house packed with people, and there were people staying everywhere,” she said of her childhood. “We were cooking for days on end. Food was always the thing.”

Guinness McFadden and daughter Fontaine McFadden at McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Celebrating 50 years in the business

In the beginning of his agricultural journey, McFadden sold his grapes to high-profile wineries in Napa, Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Once he felt he had mastered the art of grape growing, he launched his own line of wines in 2003 with pinot gris, followed in 2004 with riesling. He added sauvignon blanc, pinot noir and zinfandel in 2005 and a chardonnay in 2006.

Like the well-known Anderson Valley on the opposite side of Highway 101, Potter Valley is perfect for aromatic whites like riesling and gewürtzaminer as well as the Burgundy varietals such as chardonnay and pinot noir that thrive in cool-climate vineyards.

“Bo Barrett (of Chateau Montelena) buys 30 tons of our riesling every year,” he said. “And Alexander Valley Vineyards buys the gewürztraminer.”

These days, McFadden sells his wine under three labels: the original McFadden label for his award-winning brut and brut rosé sparkling made with estate pinot noir, Fontaine for his rosé of pinot noir (named after his daughter and late wife, Fontaine Flowers McFadden) and Blue Quail for the rest of the still wines, including the dry gewürztraminer, perhaps the most perfect Thanksgiving wine ever uncorked.

Gewürztraminer is aromatic, spicy and herbal, which can complement and bring out the best in turkey, gravy and Thanksgiving side dishes. The Blue Quail Potter Valley Dry Gewürztraminer is lighter and less fruity than most.

The farm, located at 1,200 feet in elevation on the border of the Mendocino National Forest, has grown to more than 500 acres over the past 50 years. It was organic from the beginning, before people even knew what that meant.

“I always thought organic was a good way to grow,” said McFadden, who was always concerned about the health of his family and his workers.

The vineyards sit at the headwaters of the Russian River’s east fork, created in 1908 when 3% of the Eel River’s water flow, when operating at full capacity, was diverted to help support the Russian River watershed.

As a pioneer of sustainable energy, McFadden went online with his own hydroelectric powerhouse in 1983, then added 500 solar panels in 2003 to produce renewable energy for the farm and for other homes in the area.

McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm Garlic Herb Swag with Chiles & Raffia in Potter Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

A bounty of farm products

In the Navy, McFadden spent five years as the chief engineer of a destroyer in the Mediterranean, then served as an admiral’s aide in Lisbon. As the story goes, he learned to speak Portuguese so fluently the president of Portugal mistook him for a native.