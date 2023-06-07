Faust winery offering tailoring, wine tasting event

A St. Helena winery wants to make sure dads are looking good this summer.

Faust winery is hosting London shoemaker George Cleverly and bespoke tailor Huntsman on July 15. Both will be onsite to do fittings for suits and shoes.

For $50, guests can sip on Faust cabernet sauvignon while getting their measurements done for custom garb. Suit and shoes are extra, of course.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to exploretock.com/faustwine.